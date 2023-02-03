Read full article on original website
Eddie York
4d ago
If he broke the law then he isn't any different than anyone else in this state. It's about time that all these politicians in Maine down to Washington find out that they are not above the law.
Maine Legislature tries again on MaineCare bill that would increase nursing facility reimbursement
AUGUSTA, Maine — Over the past two years, 11 long-term care facilities closed here in Maine—many of them in rural communities. Those who work in the industry have said time and time again that this trend is going to continue if those facilities are not better funded. On...
Maine lawmakers raise the stakes: New bill imposes heavier fines on parents for kids' damages
AUGUSTA, ME. - In the first regular session of the 131st Maine Legislature, a new bill was presented to increase the liability of parents and legal guardians for damage caused by children. The bill, introduced by Representative Rudnicki of Fairfield and cosponsored by Representative Drinkwater of Milford, has been referred to the Committee on Judiciary and is currently being considered for implementation.
wabi.tv
Pair of Maine leaders to attend State of the Union address
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Maine’s outgoing CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will join Congresswoman Chellie Pingree as her special guest at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Shah, who has been the head of the Maine CDC since 2019, will soon be leaving Maine to join the...
foxbangor.com
Medical use cannabis paraphernalia defined in Augusta
AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute. LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to...
wabi.tv
Maine’s senators’ thoughts on China spy balloon takedown
Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast over the weekend. Senator Angus King says President Biden’s waiting until the balloon was over the water to order the military to shoot it down was a “prudent” decision. King...
mainepublic.org
Bill that would qualify e-bikes for Efficiency Maine rebates hinges on how it's funded
A proposal that would qualify electric bicycles for Efficiency Maine rebates is drawing enthusiastic support from environmentalists and retailers, but its fate in the legislature will likely hinge on how it's funded and its foggy carbon reduction benefits. With speeds of 28 mph — and much higher in the states...
Organization aims to engage young Mainers in climate action
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s climate isn’t just changing, it’s evolving—like the choices young Mainers will make every day in the future. There’s an initiative in Maine aiming to get more young people engaged in that evolution. NEWS CENTER Maine's Meteorologist Jason Nappi went in-depth...
A look at state legislators’ environmental agenda for 2023
Forever chemicals, lithium mining and renewable energy will be among the most pressing environmental topics on the agenda this legislative session. Photo by Gabe Souza. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
Should Maine School Staff And Security Be Armed W/ Firearms?
Sadly, over the last few decades, we have seen the world get more and more dangerous. This is true even at our schools. And, not just in the country's major cities, either. In the last 20-ish years, we have heard about numerous tragedies occurring in our small town and rural schools.
Mount Chase man, 38, arrested on assault, firearm charges
MOUNT CHASE, Maine — A Mount Chase man was arrested on assault and firearm charges on Tuesday in connection with a Dec. 21 assault incident. Penobscot County deputies responded to a report of an assault in Mount Chase on Dec. 21, a Wednesday news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office stated.
southarkansassun.com
$450 Relief Checks Started Rolling Out— See Who Qualifies
$450 worth of relief checks have started rolling out in the state of Maine. Read and find out to see who qualifies for these relief checks!. Governor Janet Mills of Maine has signed into law a spending package worth $474 million. The spending package included various methods to help the residents of Maine in dealing with the energy prices amidst the winter season. The American Rescue Plan Act allocated funds worth $157 million for the spending package. In addition, the Revenue Forecasting Committee also allocated $283 million in revenues to fund the spending package. As a result, eligible residents will receive relief checks worth $450 each.
wgan.com
Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme
A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Talking Maine Yankee
What will it take for Maine Yankee’s nuclear waste to leave Wiscasset? It will take the federal government meeting the responsibility it took on around 1950 to get, somewhere in the country, high-level, permanent storage, U.S. Senator Angus King, I – Maine, said. The U.S. Department of Energy’s...
Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine's capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
3D-printed home could be potential solution to Maine housing crisis
BANGOR, Maine — Finding housing in Maine is not an easy task, but there's a new approach in the works to help the housing crisis. UMaine, MaineHousing, and Penquis are partnering to build a 3D-printed neighborhood. The pilot neighborhood will consist of nine 600-square-foot homes intended to house people experiencing homelessness.
New Hampshire to consider mental health days for students
CONCORD, N.H. — A woman whose teenage son died by suicide in 2017 urged New Hampshire lawmakers Tuesday to pass legislation allowing kindergarten through 12th-grade students excused absences from school to deal with mental and behavioral health issues. Martha Dickey told the state House Education Committee that the bill...
Energy Relief Check: Here’s how to track your $450 in Maine
The first wave of $450 energy relief check for Maine residents was released by the Mills administration on Monday. In a handful of simple steps, you can determine the status of your payment if you have not yet received your relief check. Where’s My Energy Relief Check?. You must...
Maine May Make A Massive Increase To Distracted Driving Fines
Even though most people, when asked, would admit that they understand playing around on their phone while they are dirivng could lead to deadly consequences. it took a law to get most people to stop. For some people, even the threat of fine has not gotten them to stop using...
wabi.tv
Maine soldiers deploy to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thirty-six Maine soldiers from the Army National Guard deployed to the U.S Central Command Area of Operations in Kuwait Tuesday morning. Their family and friends gathered at a special deployment sendoff ceremony in Bangor to say their goodbyes until the unit returns next year. The 3rd...
'Grammie Fran' helping change Maine students' lives through foster grandparent program
PORTLAND, Maine — The tender loving care some children receive from grandparents growing up is a feeling they never forget. That feeling is exactly what one woman has been giving Maine children for many years through the AmeriCorps Senior Foster Grandparent Program in grade schools. At 81, Fran Seeley...
