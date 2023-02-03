ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie York
4d ago

If he broke the law then he isn't any different than anyone else in this state. It's about time that all these politicians in Maine down to Washington find out that they are not above the law.

Edy Zoo

Maine lawmakers raise the stakes: New bill imposes heavier fines on parents for kids' damages

AUGUSTA, ME. - In the first regular session of the 131st Maine Legislature, a new bill was presented to increase the liability of parents and legal guardians for damage caused by children. The bill, introduced by Representative Rudnicki of Fairfield and cosponsored by Representative Drinkwater of Milford, has been referred to the Committee on Judiciary and is currently being considered for implementation.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Pair of Maine leaders to attend State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Maine’s outgoing CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will join Congresswoman Chellie Pingree as her special guest at Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Shah, who has been the head of the Maine CDC since 2019, will soon be leaving Maine to join the...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Medical use cannabis paraphernalia defined in Augusta

AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute. LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine’s senators’ thoughts on China spy balloon takedown

Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast over the weekend. Senator Angus King says President Biden’s waiting until the balloon was over the water to order the military to shoot it down was a “prudent” decision. King...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

A look at state legislators’ environmental agenda for 2023

Forever chemicals, lithium mining and renewable energy will be among the most pressing environmental topics on the agenda this legislative session. Photo by Gabe Souza. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
MAINE STATE
southarkansassun.com

$450 Relief Checks Started Rolling Out— See Who Qualifies

$450 worth of relief checks have started rolling out in the state of Maine. Read and find out to see who qualifies for these relief checks!. Governor Janet Mills of Maine has signed into law a spending package worth $474 million. The spending package included various methods to help the residents of Maine in dealing with the energy prices amidst the winter season. The American Rescue Plan Act allocated funds worth $157 million for the spending package. In addition, the Revenue Forecasting Committee also allocated $283 million in revenues to fund the spending package. As a result, eligible residents will receive relief checks worth $450 each.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Maine man sentenced for disability insurance scheme

A former Yarmouth man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for lying to receive disability insurance benefits. According to court documents, 53-year-old John Cavanaugh Jr. applied for disability insurance benefits for his son from the social security administration in November of 2016. Cavanaugh said his son and son’s...
YARMOUTH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Talking Maine Yankee

What will it take for Maine Yankee’s nuclear waste to leave Wiscasset? It will take the federal government meeting the responsibility it took on around 1950 to get, somewhere in the country, high-level, permanent storage, U.S. Senator Angus King, I – Maine, said. The U.S. Department of Energy’s...
WISCASSET, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine's capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire to consider mental health days for students

CONCORD, N.H. — A woman whose teenage son died by suicide in 2017 urged New Hampshire lawmakers Tuesday to pass legislation allowing kindergarten through 12th-grade students excused absences from school to deal with mental and behavioral health issues. Martha Dickey told the state House Education Committee that the bill...
MAINE STATE
