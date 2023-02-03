Read full article on original website
linknky.com
NKY business owner honored at 2023 YWCA Career Women of Achievement awards
This year’s YWCA Greater Cincinnati Career Women of Achievement honorees have been announced, including Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission Catrena Bowman. The Career Women of Achievement award honors role models for their leadership, vision and professional success. Bowman has worked with Community Action Commission for...
linknky.com
DAV to welcome new cohort of veteran entrepreneurs
A three-day entrepreneurship boot camp invites dozens of veterans and business leaders to the Disabled American Veteran’s (DAV) Northern Kentucky headquarters. DAV will welcome a new cohort of entrepreneurs in the military and veteran community for the first DAV Patriot Boot Camp of the new year. In addition to...
linknky.com
Holy Cross to host 25th annual mulch sale this April
Holy cross High School is having its 25th annual mulch sale with deliveries beginning on April 1. They will sell three kinds of mulch: dark brown double shredded hardwood plus black and red dyed mulch in two cubic foot bags for $4.75 per bag and pine straw for $9.50 per bale. The pine straw is approximately 12″ by 12″ by 23″.
linknky.com
Laughing Bees Honey hosts event to celebrate two years of business
Northern Kentucky candy company Laughing Bees Honey will host an event to celebrate its second year of business on Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pique, an arts organization in Covington. Called the Palentine’s Day Disco Party, the event will feature food and drink, party festivities and...
linknky.com
How Northern Kentucky’s shaved ice pilgrimage brings economic impact
For Kona Ice customers, the recognizable trucks are a staple of little league games, school functions and community festivals. For their franchisees, the Kona Konvention is just as beloved. The four-day event, held last weekend, attracts Kona Ice franchise owners from across the United States and Canada into Northern Kentucky,...
linknky.com
DEP’S officially rebrands to Liquor Barn
Discount Everyday Prices, better known as DEP’s Fine Wine and Spirits, has officially replaced its signage and remarketed at Liquor Barn after a 2020 acquisition. Louisville-based Blue Equity, LLC acquired DEP’s, a wine and liquor retailer, in the summer of 2020, adding to its collection of Liquor Barn and Party Mart stores across the state, bringing their total to 23 locations — all of which operate in Kentucky.
linknky.com
Thomas More, Erlanger/Elsmere Independent launching new college prep program
Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District and Thomas More University are launching a Thomas More University college prep program, which will be made official at a signing ceremony this week. The college prep program encourages high school students to register for college and prepares rising juniors and seniors for dual credit and...
linknky.com
Op-Ed: An easy tax change to support small businesses in Kentucky
Written by Kevin Moser, managing partner of Anneken, Huey, & Moser PLLC; and Sarah Whitaker, owner and client success Manager at Williams Advertising, LLC. For small business owners, every dollar counts. This is especially true today. With labor and materials costs rising rapidly, small business owners are looking everywhere they can for savings.
linknky.com
CVG Airport wraps up 2022, previews 2023
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport had 21% more travelers in 2022 than in 2021, many new air service announcements, and new cargo records, the airport announced this week. Below are a few highlights from 2022 and what’s in store this year. Some air service highlights from 2022:. The airport served...
linknky.com
Fort Thomas welcomes new business for gamers of every age
The gaming store Cerberus Den, which specializes in Dungeons & Dragons, is spreading its wings and expanding to Fort Thomas. The store, which also specializes in crafted wood items, hosts regular Dungeons & Dragons every Friday and Saturday. Anyone can use over 2,500 miniature libraries at one of their custom-made gaming tables.
linknky.com
Here’s where to find the LINK team at this week’s office hours
Come chat with our team during this week’s office hours. You can find us at spots throughout Northern Kentucky from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday. We’d love to know what people like about our coverage, what they don’t, and what should we cover more of. What do we cover too much of? What do we need to know?
linknky.com
Kenton County School Board honors staff, community members
The Kenton County Board of Education honored a group of 20 staff and community members at its monthly meeting on Monday night. Called the “Team Kenton Awards,” the awards were given “in recognition of valuable contributions to ensure a world class education for all kids,” said Kenton County Schools Superintendent Henry Webb.
linknky.com
Kentucky First Lady asks for help gathering supplies for victims of domestic violence
One of Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear’s primary goals is to make the commonwealth a safe place for all families. “To do that, we must take steps to not only fight against domestic violence but to also support survivors and their families,” she said at a Frankfort Kroger Monday morning.
linknky.com
$35 million in bonds approved for CVG project
A $35 million aircraft maintenance facility is coming to CVG thanks to bonds approved last week. A resolution was approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court on Jan. 31 that supports the issuance of tax-exempt special facility revenue bonds for a new project at the airport. The motion passed 4-0.
linknky.com
Five donors donated $5K to Boone County GOP within days of giving $25K to Jessica Neal recount
Five donors each donated $5,000 within days of the Boone County Republican Party giving $25,000 to the Jessica Neal Recount Bond, according to semi-annual reports from the Kentucky Registry for Election Finance. That contrasts initial reports that the $25,000 came from one private donor, a donation that would have violated...
linknky.com
Campbell, Kenton Counties, among others, join KY Jailers Association in lawsuit against state
The Kentucky Jailers Association, four Kentucky counties, including Campbell and Kenton, and their jailers have joined forces in a complaint/petition against the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The complaint was filed on Jan. 20 regarding housing state inmates in county facilities, claiming that the state has ignored its statutory responsibilities to...
linknky.com
Norse earn important Horizon League win
The Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team wanted to put the loss at Wright State on Thursday in the rear view mirror quickly. The Norse (14-9, 8-6) took their frustrations from that loss and turned it into a huge Horizon League win over the visiting Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis Jaguars, 79-69 at Truist Arena on Monday, splitting the season series in doing so. The Norse are now just one game behind the Jaguars (13-10, 9-5) for fourth in the league standings. The top five teams earn a bye into the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals and the top four play host to a game in that round.
linknky.com
WVHS students ‘all safe’ after nearby police call sends campus into lockdown
This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. to include information from the Walton Verona Superintendent. Walton-Verona Independent School District placed the high school on a brief lockdown Monday morning while law enforcement responded to an individual experiencing a mental health crisis. Walton-Verona Superintendent Matt Baker confirmed the nature of the...
linknky.com
Monday NKY HS hoops roundup: Beechwood girls earn 14th victory equaling largest win total since 2014
The Beechwood Tigers girls basketball team (14-10) is looking for its first winning season since going 14-12 in the 2013-14 season. The Tigers equaled that team’s win total with a 64-7 home win over Cincinnati Christian (Ohio) on Monday. Beechwood will go for its 15th win for the first...
linknky.com
Deputies: Train crashes into stolen construction vehicle
A train crashed into a stolen skid steer (Bobcat machine) early Tuesday morning in Dry Ridge, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Deputies said they think a suspect hid a truck and a trailer across from the train tracks and when that suspect attempted to load the construction vehicle onto the trailer to move it, it became stuck on the railroad tracks. A train struck the skid steer around 5:30 a.m. near the 2800 block of Dixie Highway.
