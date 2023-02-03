ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NKY business owner honored at 2023 YWCA Career Women of Achievement awards

This year’s YWCA Greater Cincinnati Career Women of Achievement honorees have been announced, including Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission Catrena Bowman. The Career Women of Achievement award honors role models for their leadership, vision and professional success. Bowman has worked with Community Action Commission for...
COVINGTON, KY
DAV to welcome new cohort of veteran entrepreneurs

A three-day entrepreneurship boot camp invites dozens of veterans and business leaders to the Disabled American Veteran’s (DAV) Northern Kentucky headquarters. DAV will welcome a new cohort of entrepreneurs in the military and veteran community for the first DAV Patriot Boot Camp of the new year. In addition to...
ERLANGER, KY
Holy Cross to host 25th annual mulch sale this April

Holy cross High School is having its 25th annual mulch sale with deliveries beginning on April 1. They will sell three kinds of mulch: dark brown double shredded hardwood plus black and red dyed mulch in two cubic foot bags for $4.75 per bag and pine straw for $9.50 per bale. The pine straw is approximately 12″ by 12″ by 23″.
COVINGTON, KY
Laughing Bees Honey hosts event to celebrate two years of business

Northern Kentucky candy company Laughing Bees Honey will host an event to celebrate its second year of business on Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pique, an arts organization in Covington. Called the Palentine’s Day Disco Party, the event will feature food and drink, party festivities and...
COVINGTON, KY
How Northern Kentucky’s shaved ice pilgrimage brings economic impact

For Kona Ice customers, the recognizable trucks are a staple of little league games, school functions and community festivals. For their franchisees, the Kona Konvention is just as beloved. The four-day event, held last weekend, attracts Kona Ice franchise owners from across the United States and Canada into Northern Kentucky,...
KENTUCKY STATE
DEP’S officially rebrands to Liquor Barn

Discount Everyday Prices, better known as DEP’s Fine Wine and Spirits, has officially replaced its signage and remarketed at Liquor Barn after a 2020 acquisition. Louisville-based Blue Equity, LLC acquired DEP’s, a wine and liquor retailer, in the summer of 2020, adding to its collection of Liquor Barn and Party Mart stores across the state, bringing their total to 23 locations — all of which operate in Kentucky.
COVINGTON, KY
Thomas More, Erlanger/Elsmere Independent launching new college prep program

Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District and Thomas More University are launching a Thomas More University college prep program, which will be made official at a signing ceremony this week. The college prep program encourages high school students to register for college and prepares rising juniors and seniors for dual credit and...
ERLANGER, KY
Op-Ed: An easy tax change to support small businesses in Kentucky

Written by Kevin Moser, managing partner of Anneken, Huey, & Moser PLLC; and Sarah Whitaker, owner and client success Manager at Williams Advertising, LLC. For small business owners, every dollar counts. This is especially true today. With labor and materials costs rising rapidly, small business owners are looking everywhere they can for savings.
KENTUCKY STATE
CVG Airport wraps up 2022, previews 2023

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport had 21% more travelers in 2022 than in 2021, many new air service announcements, and new cargo records, the airport announced this week. Below are a few highlights from 2022 and what’s in store this year. Some air service highlights from 2022:. The airport served...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fort Thomas welcomes new business for gamers of every age

The gaming store Cerberus Den, which specializes in Dungeons & Dragons, is spreading its wings and expanding to Fort Thomas. The store, which also specializes in crafted wood items, hosts regular Dungeons & Dragons every Friday and Saturday. Anyone can use over 2,500 miniature libraries at one of their custom-made gaming tables.
FORT THOMAS, KY
Here’s where to find the LINK team at this week’s office hours

Come chat with our team during this week’s office hours. You can find us at spots throughout Northern Kentucky from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday. We’d love to know what people like about our coverage, what they don’t, and what should we cover more of. What do we cover too much of? What do we need to know?
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Kenton County School Board honors staff, community members

The Kenton County Board of Education honored a group of 20 staff and community members at its monthly meeting on Monday night. Called the “Team Kenton Awards,” the awards were given “in recognition of valuable contributions to ensure a world class education for all kids,” said Kenton County Schools Superintendent Henry Webb.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
$35 million in bonds approved for CVG project

A $35 million aircraft maintenance facility is coming to CVG thanks to bonds approved last week. A resolution was approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court on Jan. 31 that supports the issuance of tax-exempt special facility revenue bonds for a new project at the airport. The motion passed 4-0.
Campbell, Kenton Counties, among others, join KY Jailers Association in lawsuit against state

The Kentucky Jailers Association, four Kentucky counties, including Campbell and Kenton, and their jailers have joined forces in a complaint/petition against the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The complaint was filed on Jan. 20 regarding housing state inmates in county facilities, claiming that the state has ignored its statutory responsibilities to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Norse earn important Horizon League win

The Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team wanted to put the loss at Wright State on Thursday in the rear view mirror quickly. The Norse (14-9, 8-6) took their frustrations from that loss and turned it into a huge Horizon League win over the visiting Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis Jaguars, 79-69 at Truist Arena on Monday, splitting the season series in doing so. The Norse are now just one game behind the Jaguars (13-10, 9-5) for fourth in the league standings. The top five teams earn a bye into the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals and the top four play host to a game in that round.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WVHS students ‘all safe’ after nearby police call sends campus into lockdown

This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. to include information from the Walton Verona Superintendent. Walton-Verona Independent School District placed the high school on a brief lockdown Monday morning while law enforcement responded to an individual experiencing a mental health crisis. Walton-Verona Superintendent Matt Baker confirmed the nature of the...
VERONA, KY
Deputies: Train crashes into stolen construction vehicle

A train crashed into a stolen skid steer (Bobcat machine) early Tuesday morning in Dry Ridge, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Deputies said they think a suspect hid a truck and a trailer across from the train tracks and when that suspect attempted to load the construction vehicle onto the trailer to move it, it became stuck on the railroad tracks. A train struck the skid steer around 5:30 a.m. near the 2800 block of Dixie Highway.
DRY RIDGE, KY

