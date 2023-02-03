The Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team wanted to put the loss at Wright State on Thursday in the rear view mirror quickly. The Norse (14-9, 8-6) took their frustrations from that loss and turned it into a huge Horizon League win over the visiting Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis Jaguars, 79-69 at Truist Arena on Monday, splitting the season series in doing so. The Norse are now just one game behind the Jaguars (13-10, 9-5) for fourth in the league standings. The top five teams earn a bye into the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals and the top four play host to a game in that round.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO