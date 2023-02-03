It is no secret that Steve Lacy has been an integral part of The Internet’s success. However, he didn’t truly step out into the spotlight as a solo artist until this year. The emerging solo act stepped into the mainstream through the success of his sophomore album, Gemini Rights. Not only did the project debut in the top ten on the Billboard 200 chart, but it also produced the chart-topping single, “Gemini Rights.” To top it all off, he toured the country with his latest body of work. Bringing everything full circle, the Compton native was nominated for three awards at this year’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO