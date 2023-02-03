Read full article on original website
Netflix Brings Reality Stars To Tropical Paradise For The ‘Perfect Match’ Trailer
Netflix is primarily known for its award-winning lineup of original series, including House of Cards, Orange Is The New Black, Stranger Things and Ozark. With that said, the premium streaming service has had a bit of success with its slate of reality shows. Most notably, Netflix has debuted series like Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, The Mole, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle and many others. After years of developing a slate of reality shows, Netflix has found a way to bring the most attractive singles from each show together for a new series called Perfect Match.
Starz Shares First Look At Season Three Of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’
Power Book II: Ghost is headed back to Starz this spring. The premium cable network has revealed season three of the hit show will debut on March 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. EST. In preparation for the show’s latest season, the network has shared a few photos from the upcoming season.
Beyoncé Adds Seven Dates To Renaissance World Tour
It’s happening! Beyoncé is preparing to take over a stadium near you later this year. On February 1, 2023, the chart-topping star announced her latest world tour. “Fan demand already exceeds the number of available tickets by more than 800% based on current registration numbers,” an official statement reads.
MGM Shares Two New ‘Creed III’ Posters
Within the next few weeks, Michael B. Jordan will add the title of director to his resumé. The Newark, New Jersey native will debut as a director when Creed III makes its way into theaters on March 3, 2023. As the film’s release date nears, Jordan and MGM have unveiled two new posters for the highly-anticipated film.
Conway The Machine Teases Drumwork Documentary And Album
Conway The Machine is ready to embark on the next stage of his career. This week, the Buffalo native shared some exciting news. He and his new music group, Drumwork, are developing a documentary and LP. “We [are] here! They doubted us [and] now we are [going to] make them...
‘Break My Soul’ By Beyoncé Tops The ‘Best Dance/Electronic Recording’ Category At The 2023 Grammy Awards
All good things are worth waiting for and Beyoncé’s latest LP, Renaissance, is no exception. Released more than five years after Lemonade and a few years after the Lion King soundtrack, the album was released just as fans of the global star were growing restless. Per usual, the Texas native delivered what many fans had been hoping for. Pulling together pieces of pop, R&B, electronic, dance, house and club music, the chart-topping artist and her super team of producers and songwriters crafted an album that not only topped the charts, but set the soundtrack for the summer. Ultimately, her hard work on the project’s lead single, “Break My Soul,” earned her “Best Dance/Electronic Recording” category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Beyoncé Breaks Sir Georg Solti’s Record For Most Grammys Won By A Single Person
Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is a full sentence. She is the defining artist of the last two decades. Her name is often mentioned among the likes of Stevie Wonder, Prince and Michael Jackson. In certain conversations, some will place her career accomplishments about those aforementioned legends. Well, today, she was able to accomplish something that no other figure in music has ever been able to accomplish.
Steve Lacy Claims ‘Best Progressive R&B Album’ Honors At The 2023 Grammy Awards
It is no secret that Steve Lacy has been an integral part of The Internet’s success. However, he didn’t truly step out into the spotlight as a solo artist until this year. The emerging solo act stepped into the mainstream through the success of his sophomore album, Gemini Rights. Not only did the project debut in the top ten on the Billboard 200 chart, but it also produced the chart-topping single, “Gemini Rights.” To top it all off, he toured the country with his latest body of work. Bringing everything full circle, the Compton native was nominated for three awards at this year’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
J.I.D And Lute Share The First Single From The ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack
Fight night is nearing at movie theaters around the nation. In a matter of weeks, Adonis Creed will return to the ring and share the ring with his former friend turned foe, Anderson Dame. The dramatic tale will be backed by music from Dreamville. Creed III director Michael B. Jordan shared the news during ComplexCon just a few months ago.
The Weeknd Sets Release Date For HBO Max Live Concert Special
The Weeknd is headed to a streaming platform near you. The world-renowned pop star has announced that his Live At SoFi concert special will debut on HBO Max on February 25, 2023. The recently announced concert special will feature footage from his live performances at SoFi Stadium last fall. The...
