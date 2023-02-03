Read full article on original website
Related
Vestal Museum Move Will Take Short-Cut Across the Parkway
Broome County's most unusual and ambitious upcoming relocation project will involve transporting the historic Erie-Lackawanna Train Station across the Vestal Parkway. The old depot has served as the Vestal Museum for more than four decades. The building started life as a railroad station in 1881. A historical marker located near...
Binghamton Rumble Ponies Talent Search Is Back At New Location
For some of us, Groundhog Day is the day that we look forward to as a sign that Spring is on it's way. For me, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies "Rumble Factor Talent Search" is the sign that Spring is almost here. It's the 5th annual Rumble Factor Talent Search and...
owegopennysaver.com
Homelessness in Tioga County, New York
Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
Public Hearing Set for Binghamton’s First Licensed Cannabis Shop
The Binghamton planning commission will hold a public hearing on the city's first licensed cannabis retail store. The shop to be operated by On Point Cannabis at 75 Court Street is expected to open soon. The site has been home to Just Breathe, a business that has been selling hemp-derived products since the summer of 2021.
Results for ‘Best Diner in Binghamton’ according to you
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
rewind1077.com
Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Florida Woman Battles for Over $13,000 in Refunds from Vestal Landlord
A Florida woman is out of over $13,000 in an ongoing dispute between her and a Vestal landlord, after putting down money to rent a home, but not being given the keys, and asking for the appropriate refunds. On January 12th, Florida retiree JoAnne Donahue met with landlord Raheel Khan...
Alcohol Laws in NY That Out of Towners May Find Strange
While it may seem like you could buy alcohol day or night in New York, that's not true. New York Alcohol Training fills us in on when you can fill up at your favorite establishment. How Late Can You Buy Alcohol In New York. Restaurants and bars that sell alcohol...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Robbery
A Binghamton man will spend at least 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Johnnie N. Hardwick admitted he stole merchandise from the Weis Markets on Pennsylvania Avenue in October 2022. He then threatened a worker with a knife after the worker confronted him.
Former Binghamton Mayor Discusses His Arrest at Wegmans Protest
Matthew Ryan, a former mayor of Binghamton, was one of 15 people arrested during a protest outside a Wegmans store in Johnson City. Area residents organized the demonstration in response to violent incidents involving police in Binghamton and elsewhere in the United States. Village police were assisted by officers from...
State DOT Orders I-81 Pedestrian Bridge in Dickinson Torn Down
A walkway over Interstate 81 linking homes in the Sunrise Terrace neighborhood with Otsiningo Park in the town of Dickinson will be removed soon. The pedestrian bridge between Bevier Street and Old Front Street opened for use in January 1968. A sign informs pedestrians that the bridge over Interstate 81...
Endwell Man Sentenced to 8 Years After Walking Away From Trial
A Broome County resident who vanished in the middle of his weapon possession trial will be heading to state prison. Prosecutors said 40-year-old Kennard Wellington of Endwell had been convicted in a jury trial last October of criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. The jury deliberated for less than an hour.
This 100+ Year Old Pennsylvania Store Will Be Closing Its Doors For Good
Here's some news that made me sad this week. We know that so many businesses in the United States are closing but this one hits close to home...literally. I'm talking about Jones Store in Warren Center, Pa. When I was growing up, there were no street signs and one grocery...
Is Binghamton Is On The Low Side For Snowfall This Season?
As of this date (2-7-23), we are just 41 days until the beginning of spring. Reaching that date is one thing. Winter letting go is another. How many times have we been socked with a snowstorm in late March or in the month of April? Many times for sure. There...
1st legal pot dispensary in Upstate to open next week in Binghamton
Preparations are underway for the possibility of large crowds as the first legal marijuana dispensary in Upstate New York prepares to open next Friday in Binghamton.
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
BC Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny suspects
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men following a larceny in the Town of Union.
14850.com
Retired Chief of Police Thomas L. Ferretti has died, says Trumansburg Police Department
Retired Chief of Police Thomas L. Ferretti, whose law enforcement career lasted 51 years, has died, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the Trumansburg Police Department. Chief Ferretti led TPD for 42 years before his retirement in 2018. “With a decades long career, Chief Ferretti can be credited with...
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0