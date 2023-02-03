ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Vestal Museum Move Will Take Short-Cut Across the Parkway

Broome County's most unusual and ambitious upcoming relocation project will involve transporting the historic Erie-Lackawanna Train Station across the Vestal Parkway. The old depot has served as the Vestal Museum for more than four decades. The building started life as a railroad station in 1881. A historical marker located near...
VESTAL, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Homelessness in Tioga County, New York

Tioga County just experienced the most comprehensive initiative to identify homelessness. Since 2005, the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is an annual effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and used to estimate the number of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness on a specific night in January. Sheltered individuals are accounted for every year, while unsheltered persons are recorded every other year.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Florida Woman Battles for Over $13,000 in Refunds from Vestal Landlord

A Florida woman is out of over $13,000 in an ongoing dispute between her and a Vestal landlord, after putting down money to rent a home, but not being given the keys, and asking for the appropriate refunds. On January 12th, Florida retiree JoAnne Donahue met with landlord Raheel Khan...
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Robbery

A Binghamton man will spend at least 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Johnnie N. Hardwick admitted he stole merchandise from the Weis Markets on Pennsylvania Avenue in October 2022. He then threatened a worker with a knife after the worker confronted him.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Endwell Man Sentenced to 8 Years After Walking Away From Trial

A Broome County resident who vanished in the middle of his weapon possession trial will be heading to state prison. Prosecutors said 40-year-old Kennard Wellington of Endwell had been convicted in a jury trial last October of criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. The jury deliberated for less than an hour.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy