ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea headed back to Sweet 16 in first year as 7A team

TRUSSVILLE – The Chelsea Hornets kickstarted another postseason on Tuesday, Feb. 7 with a dominant effort against rival Oak Mountain to open the area tournament. Taking on the Eagles at Hewitt-Trussville in the opening round of the tournament with the season on the line, Chelsea jumped out to a 16-0 lead and coasted from there en route to a 51-16 win.
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera girls down Benjamin Russell, advance to sub-regionals

CLANTON – After going 1-1 against Benjamin Russell during the regular season, the Calera Eagles broke the series tie in the biggest meeting of the season on Monday, Feb. 6. Battling in the opening round of the area tournament, Calera picked up a thrilling three-point victory in the final seconds to secure the win.
CALERA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea, Thompson combined for 7 champions at Class 7A state meet

BIRMINGHAM – It was a special end to the 2023 indoor track and field season for several local Class 7A athletes on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the AHSAA Class 7A Indoor State Track Championship held at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Not only did Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Thompson...
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena’s Sydney Risch juggles a lot, including National Merit Semifinalist status

Whether the ringing in of the New Year signifies starting fresh or a persistent tug motivates some to aspire to constant growth, setting and reaching goals is a core part of life for many. And the same can be said for Sydney Risch, a Helena High School senior and National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist who tested within the top one percent nationally.
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera Intermediate holds ninth annual beauty pageant

CALERA— It was dresses and glamor for Calera Intermediate School as the ninth annual beauty pageant was held on Saturday, Feb. 4. The theme of the evening was “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” and students in attendance danced to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”
CALERA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Comic book fans assemble: new comic book shop opens in Alabaster

ALABASTER – A new comic book and collectibles store has set up shop in Alabaster. Top of the World Art and Collectibles held a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 3 and is located at 1123 1st Street North, Suite F in Alabaster. “We’re a comic book and collectible store,”...
ALABASTER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy