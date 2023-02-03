Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Inglewood’s homeless problem will explode when tenant protections expire in 20242UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks: Trae Young, Spencer Dinwiddie, more react to Nets' blockbuster deal
Kyrie Irving is officially leaving the Brooklyn Nets to join forces with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Irving requested to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and his wish was granted when the Mavs dealt for him on Sunday -- a move that drew plenty of reactions from the NBA world.
CBS Sports
Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'
NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson hits 12 3-pointers against OKC, but it's a zero in his box score that stands out
Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been more dependent on Stephen Curry than the whole "Strength in Numbers" mantra would suggest. Even during the Kevin Durant super years, there were two decidedly different Warriors teams: With and without Curry. Well, they're going to be without Curry for these...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
CBS Sports
Kansas gets huge win in Big 12 showdown, plus explaining the drama surrounding Manchester City
Good morning to everyone but especially to... It's nice to get a little bit of help from your friends. Two days after Jalen Wilson scored nearly half of his team's points in a blowout loss, No. 9 Kansas used a much more balanced effort to earn a huge, 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas.
CBS Sports
LeBron James goes for NBA scoring record Tuesday night: Lakers superstar 36 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James is within striking distance of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. The Lakers superstar enters Tuesday night's home game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder just 36 points away from history. Barring injury, James will pass Adbul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points this week at home. The Lakers host the Thunder on Tuesday night (10 p.m. ET) before welcoming the Bucks on Thursday night.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving acquisition comes with plenty of risks, but Dallas may have had no other choice
The Dallas Mavericks may not have had much of a choice once they knew Sunday they could acquire Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. But that doesn't mean they're immune from the same disastrous ending other teams have experienced after putting their faith in him. Irving is...
CBS Sports
LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record: The world reacts to basketball's historic night
LeBron James has done it. After 20 years, three teams, four championships and 1,410 regular-season games, King James has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,388 career points (and counting). Abdul-Jabbar was on hand at Crypto.com Arena to watch the 38-year-old James break his almost 39-year-old record, and fittingly, the new all-time leading scorer in NBA history broke the record in the same Los Angeles Lakers uniform that Abdul-Jabbar once wore.
CBS Sports
LeBron James reacts to Lakers missing out on Kyrie Irving trade: 'Definitely disappointed'
LeBron James has reportedly wanted the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Kyrie Irving since the offseason. When Irving requested a trade on Friday, James not so subtly hinted at his interest in reuniting with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate by tweeting the eyes emoji, which Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy quickly copied in the replies. But when the dust settled, Irving became a member of the Dallas Mavericks rather than the Lakers, and in an interview Monday with Michael Wilbon, the four-time MVP didn't attempt to hide his displeasure.
CBS Sports
Warriors trade rumors: James Wiseman deal becoming more realistic, could save Golden State $131 million
The Golden State Warriors have remained steadfast in their commitment to James Wiseman, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga. All three of them were drafted with a lottery pick and with the hope that they would act as a collective bridge to the next era of contention. That hasn't happened, and...
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Ben Simmons has no trade value; Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal likely to stay put
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams now have three days to finalize their remaining business before the trade market is closed for the season at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9. Some teams, like the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, may look to get things done ahead of time, but others will be working the phones right up until the final minutes.
CBS Sports
LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record with 38-point performance vs. Thunder
Lakers superstar LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer Tuesday night after draining a stepback elbow jumper in the third quarter to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It took just 26 minutes for James to total the 36 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, and he finished the night with 38 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the Lakers 133-130 loss.
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Jazz have discussed deal that would send Russell Westbrook, picks to Utah
The Los Angeles Lakers spent 10 months waiting for the perfect Russell Westbrook trade. On Friday, it seemingly arrived when Kyrie Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. Irving was a proven fit alongside LeBron James and exactly the sort of superstar the Lakers tend to prioritize. Yet when the dust settled, Irving became a member of the Dallas Mavericks, not the Lakers.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says he can help 'any franchise' win multiple championships after breaking scoring record
LeBron James needed 20 years to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking ahead to what he might accomplish moving forward. After the game, the Los Angeles Lakers forward revealed that he plans to play a few more seasons. In itself, that's hardly surprising. James has always said that he plans to finish his career playing alongside his son Bronny, who won't be eligible to join the NBA until the fall of 2024. But notably, James didn't exactly specify that he planned to play those final few years for the Lakers. In fact, he slyly pointed in another direction. He wants to keep competing for championships, and he thinks he can do it anywhere.
CBS Sports
Why Mavericks, Nets are both winners and losers in Kyrie Irving trade, plus what Steph Curry's injury means
Good morning to everyone but especially to... When I wrote to you on Friday, dear readers, all was well -- or at least quiet -- on the Nets front. Top-four seed in the East, Kevin Durant nearing a return, Kyrie Irving keeping things afloat... not much to note. My, how...
CBS Sports
NBA trade tracker: Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks and all other major moves ahead of 2023 deadline
NBA trade season is here. The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday (Feb. 9) at 3 p.m. ET, but fans did not have to wait that long to see the season's first blockbuster. On Sunday, the Mavericks acquired All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Nets just days after he requested a trade out of Brooklyn. CBS Sports' Sam Quinn gave the Mavs a 'B+' for the move that pairs a star with Luka Doncic.
Comments / 0