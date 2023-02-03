The aloha shirt is always in style on the island, and Thomas Magnum has long been a fan. We’ve seen the iconic TV character wearing the tropical style numerous times, both on Tom Selleck in the role on the original Magnum P.I. (eight seasons, from 1980 to 1988, on CBS) and on Jay Hernandez in the reboot (four seasons on CBS since 2018, saved for a fifth premiering on February 19 on NBC). In fact, sometimes an identical fashion statement has been worn by both actors, nearly four decades apart, thanks to the styling department!

