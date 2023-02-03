Read full article on original website
Related
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowstone’: Kylie Rogers Says Her Version Is Now ‘on the Road to Becoming Beth’
Yellowstone is, this season, giving us more of a look into the Duttons’ past than it has before, with a significant amount of flashbacks showing younger versions of John (Josh Lucas), Beth (Kylie Rogers), and Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein). When we last saw flashbacks, before the midseason break —...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
tvinsider.com
Ask Matt: ‘Resident’ in Limbo & ‘Night Court’s Dour Dan
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
tvinsider.com
Watch Al Roker & Wife Deborah Roberts Dance After Beyoncé’s Big Grammy Win (VIDEO)
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts made the BeyHive proud on Sunday (February 5) night as they celebrated Beyoncé‘s history-making moment of becoming the all-time winningest Grammy artist. The Today show weathercaster and his wife, who works as a journalist for ABC, took to Instagram on Sunday after Beyoncé...
tvinsider.com
Donnie Wahlberg’s Best Instagram Selfies From Silly to Romantic (PHOTOS)
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is an open book on social media and isn’t afraid to express his love for his wife, Jenny McCarthy. The New Kids on the Block singer recently shared a romantic text he received from McCarthy, along with his sweet response. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Wahlberg showed a message from The Masked Singer judge, where she’d forwarded a People article about their first dance at their 2014 wedding.
tvinsider.com
Irish Noir in ‘Bloodlands,’ C.B. Strike returns, Peyton Manning Counts Down ‘History’s Greatest,’ Marty Rocks ‘The Neighborhood’
Irish crime-drama veteran James Nesbitt returns in Acorn’s Bloodlands, seeking a lost treasure while solving a troubling murder. Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger return as London PI Cormoran Strike and sidekick Robin Ellacott in the fifth adaptation of Robert Galbraith’s best-sellers. Peyton Manning hosts a History Channel greatest-of-all-time countdown, starting with the best sports stadiums ever. CBS sitcom The Neighborhood, just renewed for a sixth season, gets a shock during a bachelor party.
tvinsider.com
Ranking the Most Toxic TV Couples of All Time
Conflict breeds drama, which is why you often find at least one toxic couple on television these days. It’s one of the cornerstones of sitcoms, dating all the way back to the days of Jackie Gleason and Audrey Hepburn to contemporary pairings such as Kevin James and Leah Remini.
tvinsider.com
2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards to Re-Combine Scripted & Unscripted Ceremonies
The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards is set to take over the West Coast on Sunday, May 7, when the star-studded ceremony returns to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. And this year, the event will go back to one ceremony rather than having separate shows for scripted and unscripted TV and films.
tvinsider.com
Who Wore the ‘Magnum P.I.’ Hawaiian Shirt Best: Tom Selleck or Jay Hernandez? (POLL)
The aloha shirt is always in style on the island, and Thomas Magnum has long been a fan. We’ve seen the iconic TV character wearing the tropical style numerous times, both on Tom Selleck in the role on the original Magnum P.I. (eight seasons, from 1980 to 1988, on CBS) and on Jay Hernandez in the reboot (four seasons on CBS since 2018, saved for a fifth premiering on February 19 on NBC). In fact, sometimes an identical fashion statement has been worn by both actors, nearly four decades apart, thanks to the styling department!
tvinsider.com
‘A Million Little Things’ Stars Promise ABC Drama Ends ‘in Big Way’ (VIDEO)
Subscribe to our A Million Little Things Newsletter:. A Million Little Things is going out “in a big way” for each of the characters, series star David Giuntoli (Eddie) promised when he, Romany Malco (Rome), and James Roday Rodriguez (Gary) sat down with TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook to talk about the final season of the ABC drama.
tvinsider.com
Roush Review: ABC’s Lively ‘Not Dead Yet’ Comedy
So much for the long-rumored death of the broadcast network comedy. ABC’s brilliant Abbott Elementary keeps reaping awards, CBS’s delightful Ghosts is a bona fide hit, and even NBC‘s mediocre though lovingly retro Night Court reboot got off to a strong start (and was quickly renewed). Taking...
tvinsider.com
Andy Richter on ‘American Auto,’ Oscar nominated ‘All That Breathes,’ Historic Heists and Rugged Weeks, State of the Union
Andy Richter visits NBC’s American Auto as the embattled car company’s potential new spokesperson. HBO presents the Oscar-nominated documentary All That Breathes, following two brothers in India as they nurture wounded birds of prey. History Channel premieres a series about infamous heists and National Geographic challenges an explorer to spend a week in exotic, dangerous locales. President Biden delivers his State of the Union address before a divided Congress.
tvinsider.com
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 to Stream Early on HBO Max
HBO‘s The Last of Us is treating its rabid fanbase by serving up its fifth episode two days early on HBO Max. That’s right, Episode 5 will be available to view on HBO Max and HBO on Demand beginning Friday, February 10 at 9/8c ahead of its linear premiere on Sunday, February 12 at 9/8c on HBO.
tvinsider.com
Jeremy Renner Gives Update on Disney+ Series ‘Rennervations’ After Snowplow Accident
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is still recovering after a snowplow accident on New Year’s day left him hospitalized, but he has promised that his new Disney+ series Rennervations is coming soon. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, February 5, Renner shared a photo from the upcoming series, which follows the...
