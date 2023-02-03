ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade Destination

The Green Bay Packers appear to be headed for a rebuild after missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record this past season. One season after trading away superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers look like they will be trading away superstar and four-time most valuable player, quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

This proposed Colts-Raiders trade sends Derek Carr to Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts have to address their quarterback issue this offseason. They have tried to patch things together since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019 but to no avail. This offseason will be the best chance that they have to find a long-term answer at the position. Armed with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
sportszion.com

Bills WR Stefon Diggs sparks outrage after crouching behind number of NFL cheerleaders at the Pro Bowl

The NFL community was waiting eagerly for the Pro Bowl last night at Allegiant Stadium to raise the hype for the Super Bowl next week. This season’s annual Pro Bowl featured a handful of familiar stars; even the replacements had to face stiff competition to achieve the honor. The fans got their fair share of entertainment, and the game didn’t disappoint either.
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill's music — one song, at least — until the Super Bowl is over. Mahomes, meeting with media at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, said Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" — from the album of the same name — is getting taken off his pregame setlist. Why? Because Mill is from Philadelphia, and a huge Eagles fan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Absurd Super Bowl Bet Is Going Viral On Tuesday

A Super Bowl showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs showdown is looming. This means big money generated at State Farm Stadium and by sportsbooks, as this event is commonly the most bet-on game domestically every year.  And while the lion's share of the public will ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team

The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
Yardbarker

Latest On Saints & Potential Derek Carr Trade

Carr is set to visit with the Saints on Wednesday and then depart New Orleans on Thursday. According to Albert Breer, the Saints are the only team that has permission to talk to Carr at this time. Vincent Bonsignore mentions that the Raiders and Saints have agreed to the potential...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Why The Raiders’ Derek Carr Era Will Eventually Be Forgotten

Take a minute and think about the best players in NFL history. Players that may quickly come to mind are Reggie White, Lawrence Taylor, and Jim Brown. More specifically, for the Las Vegas Raiders’ organization – players like Charles Woodson, Ken Stabler, Howie Long, Jim Otto, Jim Plunkett, and Lyle Alzado come naturally to the forefront of one’s mind. Why? Because they brought charismatic personalities along with winning to the Raider organization. The franchise embodied phrases such as “Just Win, Baby!” and “Commitment to Excellence.” Now you tell me, does Derek Carr belong in the halls of those players, let alone those phrases?
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Should be ready for Thursday

Barkov (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Thursday's matchup with San Jose, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Barkov left Monday's game against Tampa Bay after blocking a shot in the second period. Coach Paul Maurice said following the contest that the injury was not believed to be serious. Barkov is expected to return to the ice for Wednesday's practice after he skipped Tuesday's session. The Panthers captain has racked up 14 goals, 47 points and 128 shots on net in 43 games this season.
CBS Sports

Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Re-signs with SF on NRI deal

Hildenberger was re-signed by the Giants on Monday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Hildenberger was limited to just six appearances in the minors last year with four of those coming with Triple-A Sacramento. The right-handed hurler has not pitched in the majors since 2021, when he made two appearances with the Mets. He provides some relief depth for the minors and isn't likely to be a factor for the Giants again in 2023.
SACRAMENTO, CA

