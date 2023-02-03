Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes explains how he was basically lied to during his draft process
One of the most fun celebrations of Patrick Mahomes’ career came against the Chicago Bears when the Kansas City Chiefs dominated them in a 26-3 win in 2019. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who will be playing for a second ring on Sunday, pulled off a finger count to ten after scoring a touchdown in that game. Why?
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade Destination
The Green Bay Packers appear to be headed for a rebuild after missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record this past season. One season after trading away superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers look like they will be trading away superstar and four-time most valuable player, quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
Yardbarker
This proposed Colts-Raiders trade sends Derek Carr to Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Colts have to address their quarterback issue this offseason. They have tried to patch things together since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019 but to no avail. This offseason will be the best chance that they have to find a long-term answer at the position. Armed with...
Yardbarker
A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
Tom Brady's Dad Says He Re-Retired to Avoid Being 'Hit One More Time'
Tom Brady Sr. explained why his son has retired from the NFL after 23 seasons, stating that the physical challenge of playing had become too much.
sportszion.com
Bills WR Stefon Diggs sparks outrage after crouching behind number of NFL cheerleaders at the Pro Bowl
The NFL community was waiting eagerly for the Pro Bowl last night at Allegiant Stadium to raise the hype for the Super Bowl next week. This season’s annual Pro Bowl featured a handful of familiar stars; even the replacements had to face stiff competition to achieve the honor. The fans got their fair share of entertainment, and the game didn’t disappoint either.
Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023
The biggest question facing the San Francisco 49ers this offseason both simple and extremely difficult: who should be the starting... The post Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill's music — one song, at least — until the Super Bowl is over. Mahomes, meeting with media at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, said Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" — from the album of the same name — is getting taken off his pregame setlist. Why? Because Mill is from Philadelphia, and a huge Eagles fan.
Absurd Super Bowl Bet Is Going Viral On Tuesday
A Super Bowl showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs showdown is looming. This means big money generated at State Farm Stadium and by sportsbooks, as this event is commonly the most bet-on game domestically every year. And while the lion's share of the public will ...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team
The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
CBS Sports
Kansas gets huge win in Big 12 showdown, plus explaining the drama surrounding Manchester City
Good morning to everyone but especially to... It's nice to get a little bit of help from your friends. Two days after Jalen Wilson scored nearly half of his team's points in a blowout loss, No. 9 Kansas used a much more balanced effort to earn a huge, 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson hits 12 3-pointers against OKC, but it's a zero in his box score that stands out
Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been more dependent on Stephen Curry than the whole "Strength in Numbers" mantra would suggest. Even during the Kevin Durant super years, there were two decidedly different Warriors teams: With and without Curry. Well, they're going to be without Curry for these...
Yardbarker
Latest On Saints & Potential Derek Carr Trade
Carr is set to visit with the Saints on Wednesday and then depart New Orleans on Thursday. According to Albert Breer, the Saints are the only team that has permission to talk to Carr at this time. Vincent Bonsignore mentions that the Raiders and Saints have agreed to the potential...
Yardbarker
Why The Raiders’ Derek Carr Era Will Eventually Be Forgotten
Take a minute and think about the best players in NFL history. Players that may quickly come to mind are Reggie White, Lawrence Taylor, and Jim Brown. More specifically, for the Las Vegas Raiders’ organization – players like Charles Woodson, Ken Stabler, Howie Long, Jim Otto, Jim Plunkett, and Lyle Alzado come naturally to the forefront of one’s mind. Why? Because they brought charismatic personalities along with winning to the Raider organization. The franchise embodied phrases such as “Just Win, Baby!” and “Commitment to Excellence.” Now you tell me, does Derek Carr belong in the halls of those players, let alone those phrases?
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Should be ready for Thursday
Barkov (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Thursday's matchup with San Jose, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Barkov left Monday's game against Tampa Bay after blocking a shot in the second period. Coach Paul Maurice said following the contest that the injury was not believed to be serious. Barkov is expected to return to the ice for Wednesday's practice after he skipped Tuesday's session. The Panthers captain has racked up 14 goals, 47 points and 128 shots on net in 43 games this season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Re-signs with SF on NRI deal
Hildenberger was re-signed by the Giants on Monday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Hildenberger was limited to just six appearances in the minors last year with four of those coming with Triple-A Sacramento. The right-handed hurler has not pitched in the majors since 2021, when he made two appearances with the Mets. He provides some relief depth for the minors and isn't likely to be a factor for the Giants again in 2023.
