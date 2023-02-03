Read full article on original website
The Ineos Grenadier Has Already Cost Owner Jim Ratcliffe More than $1.5 Billion
It’s a well-known fact that developing a new car is expensive. Especially these days. But surely a basic body-on-frame off-roader like the Ineos Grenadier would be one of the less expensive ways to go about it, right? After all, it’s basically just an old Land Rover Defender. Except it really isn’t, and getting the Grenadier into production has already cost an insane amount of money.
At Least One Tesla Is Getting More Expensive These Days
The Model Y remains in the crosshair of Tesla’s price antics, Nissan and Renault’s plan for the future heavily involves North America and Faraday Future just began the week with a win, the way we all wish we could. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, February 6, 2023.
Volvo Is Considering Making EV Trucks in the U.S. Instead of Europe
In a surprising turn of events, Volvo is considering building an EV factory in the U.S. before building one in the European Union. The Volvo Group could postpone construction of a fully-electric truck and battery factory in the EU to focus on the U.S. first, where the Inflation Reduction Act would provide more competitive subsidies for setting up shop, according to Bloomberg.
Subaru's Next EVs Are Probably Going to Need a Few Years
Subaru is talking about EVs again, Volkswagen’s 2022 was one of triumph and failure, while Uber appears to believe it can never fail again. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. 1st Gear: The Solterra’s Only the Start. Subaru announced a 9...
GM Spent Basically Nothing to Develop the C7 Corvette
You’d think that a world-class sports car would require some serious investment from an automaker. But it turns out, that’s not always the case. In fact, the C7 Corvette was developed on the real cheap, as revealed in a recent interview with Bob Lutz on The Detroit News’ Car Radio podcast.
The 2023 Accord Continues What Honda Does Best
Being a true car enthusiast means not having tunnel vision. Manual transmissions, high horsepower, and high prices don’t necessarily make a car good. That’s why I love cars like the Honda Accord. Maybe it’s the dad in me, but there’s nothing like a comfortable family sedan that does well at what it’s supposed to do, and looks good doing it. That’s why the basic Accord formula hasn’t changed much, and why the Accord has been one of the best-selling cars in the U.S. for over 30 years. The new 11th-generation Accord should continue that trend. Its combination of handsome styling, comfortable and stylish interior, and newfound fuel efficiency is welcome sedan supremacy in an ever-growing sea of crossovers.
Citroen CEO Says We're Headed for a 'Post-SUV' World
The current trend of bigger, bulkier cars is but a phase, according to Citroën boss Vincent Cobée. The chief executive of the French brand says we’re on the brink of a “post-SUV world” where optimized aerodynamics and lower, lighter vehicles will be the objective of every manufacturer looking to squeeze maximum efficiency from its electric powertrains.
The Next-Generation Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Has Reportedly Already Been Delayed
Mercedes-Benz has reportedly delayed its next-generation eSprinter commercial van. According to Automotive News, a source who was briefed on the delay claims that instead of production in the U.S. beginning in late 2026, it will instead begin sometime in the summer of 2028. European production will reportedly begin earlier than...
Net-Zero Transport Is a ‘Fantasy’ Without Major New Investment: Report
In the past year, governments around the world have allotted billions of dollars, pounds, euros, and every other currency you can think of to try and cut global carbon emissions. Here in the U.S., the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invested heavily in public transport and greener means of travel. But, a new report warns that we’re not doing enough to cut pollution from transport.
What Cars Do You Think Would Be Better Electrified?
Right now, EV swaps are still too complex and expensive to be viable for most owners of older and classic cars. Major automakers like Ford, Chevy and Mini have touted the ease of converting ICE-equipped models to EVs, but until crate motors (electric, that is) and battery packs are cheaply available as off-the-shelf parts, these kinds of conversions will remain rather niche. Or they’ll be the purview of specialist shops trying to conserve classics by turning them into EVs.
That New Car Isn't Yours Just Yet: 'Yo-Yo' Car Sales Explained
Buying a new vehicle is exciting. Most people think that once they sign their name on the dotted line, they can grab the keys and leave the dealer with everything squared away. For some new car buyers, it’s much more complicated than that, as NPR highlighted in a recent story on a dealer practice known as “yo-yoing.”
FCP Euro's Golden Era Project Brings Back Classic DTM With a Modern Drivetrain
People love to talk about things having a “Golden Era.” Hondas have one, so do BMWs. Racing definitely does, with the 1990s serving as one for Formula 1 and, of course, the mid-’80s to early-’90s for DTM or, as it’s more officially known, “Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters.” For some reason, those boxy German sedans banging around on Europe’s coolest tracks have captured and held on to the hearts of car enthusiasts worldwide.
Global Air Travel Is Still Just Over Two-Thirds of What It Was Pre-Pandemic
International air travel still isn’t quite what it used to be and the industry still can’t handle it, Hertz had a solid 2022, and VinFast’s North American expansion just hit another snag. All that and more in The Morning Shift for February 7, 2023. 1st Gear: Airlines...
A German Court Dismissed a Climate Lawsuit Against BMW
A court in Germany has sided with BMW and rejected a lawsuit brought against the automaker by climate activists. The Environmental Action Germany group, or Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) — as the group is known in Germany — hoped the lawsuit could convince the courts to tell BMW to stop selling ICE-equipped cars by 2030, according to the Associated Press.
Jim Farley's Still in the Middle of a Tantrum
Jim Farley, who has been CEO of Ford Motor Company since October 2020, surely came into the job with his eyes wide open, having already worked for Ford for many years in executive roles. But even if we pretend like Farley spent those years learning nothing, he’s now been the top boss for almost two-and-half years. Surely, that’s enough time to get up to speed.
Toyota Motor Credit Settles for $7.6 Million Over Alleged Illegal Loan Practices
Automotive News reports that Toyota’s auto finance arm, Toyota Motor Credit has settled with the state of Massachusetts over allegations of illegal auto loan practices. The company has settled for $7.6 million. On Thursday, February 2, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that the state had reached a...
Ford Is Planning Some Kind of One-Off High Performance F-150 Lightning
If you’re thinking about fast Fords, what springs to mind? Is it a top-tier Mustang? What about something like the Focus ST? How about a modified F-150 Lightning to show off a new sponsorship deal for Ford? Well, that’s what it sounds like we might soon get to see according to details shared by Ford as it announced a new partnership with Formula 1 champions Red Bull racing.
All the Car Stuff in the 2023 State of the Union
Joe Biden is known for being a pretty serious car guy, so it should come as no surprise that during Tuesday night’s State of the Union, the President talked at length and passionately about what his administration is doing and will do in the future for the automobile industry. Most of these sections of the President’s over-an-hour-long speech had to do with the production of semiconductors, electric vehicles, and batteries for said electric vehicles. Another recurring theme, as you may have guessed, has to do with building things in the country.
At $7,200, Is This 2002 Chevy S10 Crew Cab an Apocalyptically Good Deal?
Owing to HBO’s The Last of Us, “piece of shit” S10 Crew Cabs will soon be all the rage. Getting ahead of the game, today’s Nice Price or No Dice 4X4 doesn’t look shitty at all. But will the consensus be the same about its price?
What Car Changed Your Perspective About Cars?
Cars are art. Good or bad, beautiful or ugly, every car ever built or designed is a piece of automotive art. And, as art, each one elicits a response from the viewer — or the driver. But, like building the Mona Lisa up in your head only to realize it’s smaller than you thought, sometimes experiencing art for yourself can be... different than you expect.
