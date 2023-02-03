Being a true car enthusiast means not having tunnel vision. Manual transmissions, high horsepower, and high prices don’t necessarily make a car good. That’s why I love cars like the Honda Accord. Maybe it’s the dad in me, but there’s nothing like a comfortable family sedan that does well at what it’s supposed to do, and looks good doing it. That’s why the basic Accord formula hasn’t changed much, and why the Accord has been one of the best-selling cars in the U.S. for over 30 years. The new 11th-generation Accord should continue that trend. Its combination of handsome styling, comfortable and stylish interior, and newfound fuel efficiency is welcome sedan supremacy in an ever-growing sea of crossovers.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO