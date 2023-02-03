Read full article on original website
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Takedown of suspected Chinese spy balloon impacts flights at Westchester County Airport
Weary travelers finally reached their destination at the Westchester County Airport after their flights were delayed by the takedown of the balloon.
Partial wall collapse shuts down major New Jersey roadway ahead of commute
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A retaining wall partially collapsed on a New Jersey roadway Monday, causing major street closures ahead of the afternoon commute, officials said. The incident occurred near John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Route 139 in Jersey City. Traffic is currently closed in both directions on John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Route […]
Partial wall collapse in Jersey City to impact evening commute
JFK Boulevard in Jersey City will be closed between St. Paul’s Avenue and Nardone Place due to a partial wall collapse.
Partial wall collapse shuts down part of JFK Boulevard in Jersey City
JFK Boulevard in Jersey City will be closed between St. Paul’s Avenue and Nardone Place due to a partial wall collapse.
hudsoncountyview.com
‘Roadway collapse’ causing multiple road closures on John F. Kennedy Boulevard
A “roadway collapse” is causing multiple road closures on John F. Kennedy Boulevard, multiple local public safety agencies said this afternoon. “❗️Commuter Alert❗️Reports of a roadway collapse at JFK & Rt139 in JC has major road closures in that area. Commuters use alternate routes and allow for extra time. (12:55pm) @CityofBayonne @DavisForBayonne,” the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management tweeted.
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC Subways
After an apparent uptick in news stories about shoving, attacks, and other violent acts, New York has been debating how to make the subways safer for everyone. Assault or unlawful sexual activity against passengers, clients, or MTA staff is now being discussed as a way for judges in New York State to impose bans.
Video shows person running behind complex where Councilwoman Dwumfour was fatally shot
News 12 received video showing a person running behind an apartment complex where Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was murdered.
NYPD arrests driver in connection to deadly crash on Cross Bronx Expressway
Police arrested and identified the 43-year-old man in connection to a deadly three-car crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway in November.
Hartsdale residents: Water spilling onto highly traveled road causing unsafe conditions
The town is expected to meet with the New York State Department of Transportation regional director commissioner Wednesday to access the situation.
15 families displaced after Bergenline Avenue fire in West New York
Firefighters are working to put out several buildings that are up in flames Wednesday morning in West New York.
Verizon wants to expand service in Orange County with new tower. Monroe residents have concerns
The telecom giant is trying to get clearance to build it off Strauss Lane in Monroe. It would need approval from the town’s Planning Board and the Board of Zoning Appeals to move forward.
Newark congregants celebrate life of slain Sayreville councilwoman; Murphy orders flags at half-staff
Many who gathered at the Champions Royal Assembly were still shaken up from the news of the fatal shooting of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
News 12
NYPD: Officer who was shot in head dies; suspect is in custody
The NYPD has confirmed that 26-year-old NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz has died at Brookdale Hospital. He was gravely injured on Saturday night in a shooting in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Jones was taken into custody late on Monday night.
Family attorneys release photo of Gabby Petito with bloody face
Attorneys for Gabby Petito's family say the photo was taken just weeks before her killing.
News 12
Police: Suspect in NYPD officer shooting arrested at Rockland motel
Charges are pending against the man accused of shooting NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Police confirmed Tuesday evening that Fayaz had died. At 6:55 p.m., officers from the 75th Precinct...
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train; third train death in a week
The railroad crossing in Peekskill has many signs and markings that alert people to the dangers.
News 12
Large fire damages multiple businesses along Front Street in Plainfield
Front Street between Watchung Avenue and Park Avenue in Plainfield remains closed due to a large fire that damaged several businesses Tuesday. Flames were first seen around 6:45 p.m. and quickly spread. Fire departments from several nearby towns came to help put out the blaze. Officials say that no one...
Suspect in Brooklyn shooting of NYPD officer arrested: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect in the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in East New York was arrested late Monday using the critically-wounded cop’s handcuffs, police said Tuesday. NYPD officials held a news briefing Tuesday morning to provide more information on the arrest, as well as an update on the officer’s condition. Randy […]
Man seriously injured in stabbing in front of Manhattan McDonald’s
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed in front of a McDonald’s in Midtown Manhattan, police said Friday. The 41-year-old victim was attacked on Dec. 31 on Seventh Avenue near 40th Street, officials said. The attacker fled into the subway system after stabbing the victim. A knife was recovered at the scene. Emergency […]
NYPD officer from Deer Park dies 3 days after shooting in Brooklyn
Adeed Fayaz, 26, was gravely injured on Saturday night when he was in East New York to purchase a car with his brother-in-law.
