Newark, NJ

PIX11

Partial wall collapse shuts down major New Jersey roadway ahead of commute

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A retaining wall partially collapsed on a New Jersey roadway Monday, causing major street closures ahead of the afternoon commute, officials said. The incident occurred near John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Route 139 in Jersey City. Traffic is currently closed in both directions on John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Route […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

‘Roadway collapse’ causing multiple road closures on John F. Kennedy Boulevard

A “roadway collapse” is causing multiple road closures on John F. Kennedy Boulevard, multiple local public safety agencies said this afternoon. “❗️Commuter Alert❗️Reports of a roadway collapse at JFK & Rt139 in JC has major road closures in that area. Commuters use alternate routes and allow for extra time. (12:55pm) @CityofBayonne @DavisForBayonne,” the Bayonne Office of Emergency Management tweeted.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

NYPD: Officer who was shot in head dies; suspect is in custody

The NYPD has confirmed that 26-year-old NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz has died at Brookdale Hospital. He was gravely injured on Saturday night in a shooting in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Jones was taken into custody late on Monday night.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Suspect in NYPD officer shooting arrested at Rockland motel

Charges are pending against the man accused of shooting NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Police confirmed Tuesday evening that Fayaz had died. At 6:55 p.m., officers from the 75th Precinct...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Large fire damages multiple businesses along Front Street in Plainfield

Front Street between Watchung Avenue and Park Avenue in Plainfield remains closed due to a large fire that damaged several businesses Tuesday. Flames were first seen around 6:45 p.m. and quickly spread. Fire departments from several nearby towns came to help put out the blaze. Officials say that no one...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
PIX11

Suspect in Brooklyn shooting of NYPD officer arrested: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect in the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in East New York was arrested late Monday using the critically-wounded cop’s handcuffs, police said Tuesday. NYPD officials held a news briefing Tuesday morning to provide more information on the arrest, as well as an update on the officer’s condition. Randy […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man seriously injured in stabbing in front of Manhattan McDonald’s

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed in front of a McDonald’s in Midtown Manhattan, police said Friday.  The 41-year-old victim was attacked on Dec. 31 on Seventh Avenue near 40th Street, officials said. The attacker fled into the subway system after stabbing the victim. A knife was recovered at the scene.  Emergency […]
MANHATTAN, NY

