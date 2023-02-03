I am a parent. I want my kids and grandchildren to know what is going on in the world. banning books is hurting alot of people. if you don't want teachers to do their job then go to private school. taxpayers are giving you free money.
Here is a novel idea! For people who complain about Big Government and citizens' rights being taken away... if you don't want your child to read something, then say no to YOUR child and let the rest of us raise ours as we see fit.Book banning has never been about protecting anyone. It's about controlling information, controlling thoughts, and ability to question.Parents-the best thing you can do for your child...encourage them to read these books. Broadening their minds and increasing their ability to see others with the same dignity and respect that they desire for themselves.It's a shame that the Republican party has allowed radicals and fanatics to over take it. The party is no longer about fiscal responsibility, small government and state rights. It is now too similar to the cults and despotic regimes that have been responsible for horror inflicted on innocent masses.I'm embarrassed by the party and will not call myself a Republican until the party gets their act together.
I am a teacher and a Republican, but her issues are starting to change the course of education, and she seems to be power hungry. Some of the books schools have banned are classics, like I read in high school. One example would be The Scarlet Letter.
