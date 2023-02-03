ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SVG

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way

The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat

Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In

Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...
SVG

Why DC Comics Fans Think Injustice 3 Is Finally On Its Way

The 2D fighter series, "Injustice," pits some of the strongest DC characters against each other. "Injustice" exists in a universe where Superman is an evil overlord corrupted by power. And it is up to Batman and members of the Justice League from other worlds to band together and stop the Man of Steel. Not only do DC characters from other worlds join the fight against Superman on Earth Twenty-Two, but the series also features characters from other franchises, such as Raiden from "Mortal Kombat," as guest characters.
Collider

'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far

When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
ComicBook

GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game

A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
SVG

There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Xbox One Games, According To Metacritic

It feels like forever since the Xbox One was released almost a decade ago. But now, over two years after the Xbox Series X and S released, it hasn't stopped being supported yet. Though the Xbox One will no longer be produced, for a long time games were (and some still are) planned for release on both generations of consoles.
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
SVG

Dr Disrespect Teases Major Deadrop Reveals, But There's A Catch

Now, Disrespect is back to kick off 2023 with an update about what's next for the game. The internet personality teased that the coming months may be set to feature the most substantial "Deadrop" reveals and updates yet. However, development on the title is also shifting gears in a major way, which might take some adjustments for those who have been keeping up with the title's snapshots.
ComicBook

Marvel's Wonder Man Series Reportedly Adds New Director

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost underway, bringing a number of movies and Disney+ television shows to the franchise's fans. One project that has had a unique significance in the MCU's future is Wonder Man, a Disney+ show that will follow the adventures of Simon Williams / Wonder Man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Updates surrounding Wonder Man have been pretty scarce thus far, outside of Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley's castings in the show — but apparently, that is about to change.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans aghast as gory concept art reveals the MCU character death we never wanted to see

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lived up to the promise of providing a horror-focused spin on the MCU, but then what do you expect when you hire The Evil Dead‘s Sam Raimi and let him off the leash? The movie saw Scarlet Witch in full horror monster mode, didn’t skimp on body horror when dismantling the heroes of an alternative Earth, and concluded with Strange possessing his own rotting corpse.
SVG

SVG

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy