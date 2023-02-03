ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Grand Rapids Press

Check your gutters and sump pump: Widespread soaking rain for most of Lower Michigan

A storm system will bring us fairly heavy rain by February standards. Here’s a quick look at when, where and how much rain will fall. My biggest piece of advice is make sure your gutter downspouts are all connected and taking the rain water away from your house foundation. Sometimes in the winter, the ends of downspouts get buried in snow and we accidentally knock them loose. So take a walk around the outside of your house and make sure the water won’t go straight down along your basement walls.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Sudden Stratospheric Warming becoming likely, could slip us back into winter

The top of our atmosphere is about to warm dramatically. The warm-up usually sends a cold blob of air eventually into the eastern half of the U.S. and the Great Lakes region. The stratosphere is the second layer in our atmosphere and lies about 50,000 feet above Earth. Years ago, researchers discovered what we now call a “Sudden Stratospheric Warming” or SSW for short.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOWK 13 News

Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
OHIO STATE
The Ann Arbor News

3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects

Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan reports drop in new COVID infections and deaths

Michigan health officials identified few COVID-19 infections and deaths last week, according to the latest weekly report. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Department of Health and Human Services added 5,799 new confirmed and probable cases, and 119 new deaths to its running totals. The state updates its count once per week, usually on Tuesdays.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Mackinac Island’s winter ferry: Go behind the scenes to prep for an icy trip

ST. IGNACE, MI - Prepping the winter ferry for runs between Mackinac Island and its mainland dock in St. Ignace is a busy job any day of the week for the crew at Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company. But on the coldest day of winter - when ice is covering the little bay and the Huron ferry is being hemmed in - there is some chilly work ahead before the first run of the day can get underway.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Improvement projects prompt temporary closures at state parks, campgrounds this summer

LANSING, MICH. -- Several Michigan state parks and recreation areas will temporarily close this summer and fall for a variety of projects aimed at making visitor experiences more enjoyable and comfortable. The improvement projects include road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Brush with death inspired Michigan woman to fight for expanded health care

YPSILANTI, MI - Audrey Gerard was uninsured and close to death a few years ago, and she wants to make sure no one else ever goes through that experience. Gerard, a 24-year-old Ann Arbor native and alumnus of Eastern Michigan University’s high school affiliate Early College Alliance, had an infection in her urinary tract. Due to lack of medical coverage and fearing the cost of care, she put off treatment until it turned into sepsis, hospitalizing her for eight days.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”

(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
ALTOONA, IA
