Check your gutters and sump pump: Widespread soaking rain for most of Lower Michigan
A storm system will bring us fairly heavy rain by February standards. Here’s a quick look at when, where and how much rain will fall. My biggest piece of advice is make sure your gutter downspouts are all connected and taking the rain water away from your house foundation. Sometimes in the winter, the ends of downspouts get buried in snow and we accidentally knock them loose. So take a walk around the outside of your house and make sure the water won’t go straight down along your basement walls.
Winter Severity Index quantifies our ‘almost unbelievable’ non-winter
We know this winter hasn’t been our typical harsh Michigan winter. Often it is hard for you to quantify just how wimpy this winter has been. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index is an easy way for us to look at our skimpy winter. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity...
Sudden Stratospheric Warming becoming likely, could slip us back into winter
The top of our atmosphere is about to warm dramatically. The warm-up usually sends a cold blob of air eventually into the eastern half of the U.S. and the Great Lakes region. The stratosphere is the second layer in our atmosphere and lies about 50,000 feet above Earth. Years ago, researchers discovered what we now call a “Sudden Stratospheric Warming” or SSW for short.
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects
Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
Michigan reports drop in new COVID infections and deaths
Michigan health officials identified few COVID-19 infections and deaths last week, according to the latest weekly report. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Department of Health and Human Services added 5,799 new confirmed and probable cases, and 119 new deaths to its running totals. The state updates its count once per week, usually on Tuesdays.
2 killed, 4 injured in Upper Peninsula crash caused by nasty winter weather
Two people from Ohio are dead and four other people are injured after a crash caused by nasty winter weather in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Saturday.
The Kentucky Derby of the UP: Scenes from the largest snowmobile race in North America
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- A border town in the Upper Peninsula was abuzz this weekend as racers from across North America participated in one of the most grueling endurance events in sports. The International 500 Snowmobile Race features some of the fastest snowmobiles in the world as racers complete 500...
Mackinac Island’s winter ferry: Go behind the scenes to prep for an icy trip
ST. IGNACE, MI - Prepping the winter ferry for runs between Mackinac Island and its mainland dock in St. Ignace is a busy job any day of the week for the crew at Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company. But on the coldest day of winter - when ice is covering the little bay and the Huron ferry is being hemmed in - there is some chilly work ahead before the first run of the day can get underway.
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
Yooper couture: The best U.P. fashion from the nation’s biggest snowmobile race
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- One does not simply toss on an old coat for the Kentucky Derby of races in the Upper Peninsula. With frigid temperatures and hours spent standing in the elements for last weekend’s I-500 race, spectators sported their warmest and fanciest winter outfits. And a few hats that definitely prompted a double-take.
Improvement projects prompt temporary closures at state parks, campgrounds this summer
LANSING, MICH. -- Several Michigan state parks and recreation areas will temporarily close this summer and fall for a variety of projects aimed at making visitor experiences more enjoyable and comfortable. The improvement projects include road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet...
Brush with death inspired Michigan woman to fight for expanded health care
YPSILANTI, MI - Audrey Gerard was uninsured and close to death a few years ago, and she wants to make sure no one else ever goes through that experience. Gerard, a 24-year-old Ann Arbor native and alumnus of Eastern Michigan University’s high school affiliate Early College Alliance, had an infection in her urinary tract. Due to lack of medical coverage and fearing the cost of care, she put off treatment until it turned into sepsis, hospitalizing her for eight days.
You’ve never seen anything like it: Grueling, cold, whiteout madness of the world’s fastest snowmobile race
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- No, that’s not a swarm of winter bees you’re hearing. It’s the steady, mechanical “meeeeee” of snowmobiles racing around a mile-long ice oval. Five hundred times around the track. This weekend, race teams from across North America descended on the northern...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Duran Duran to tour with Bastille and CHIC’s Nile Rodgers with 1 Michigan show
DETROIT - One of the top acts of the 80s is teaming up with Bastille and CHIC’s Nile Rodgers for a 26-date North American tour this year. Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Duran Duran will perform one concert in Michigan with a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, September 16.
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
Several Michigan school districts hit with fake active shooter threats
Meridian Township Police and Fire Departments have determined there is no imminent threat at Okemos High School after responding to a call for an active shooter Tuesday morning. Meridian Township Police sent out a message Tuesday, Feb. 7, that everyone in the building at Okemos is safe and that the...
2 killed, 4 others injured in collision in Northern Michigan
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI – Two people died in a crash Saturday, Feb. 4, that was caused by inclement weather, Mackinac County sheriff’s deputies said. Four other people were also hospitalized in the collision. Police said the driver was traveling along U.S. Route 2 – about 13 miles west...
