[VIDEO] Benton Committee to consider “fixing” stray problem; Also talks of new shelter

The City of Benton Animal Control Committee will meet on Monday, February 13th, immediately following the Finance Committee meeting, which is at 5 p.m. The agenda follows video taken in September at a Benton carwash. @arkansasshelli #straycats #cats #kitten #BentonArkansas #Arkansas #holycats #mysaline ♬ original sound – Shelli Poole...
Battery and Burglary in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02072023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas February 6th

John G. (JG) Browning, Sr. 87 of Benton, went to be with his Savior on February 3, 2023. He was born on April 15, 1935 in Lonsdale, Arkansas to the late James Frank and Laura H. Houpt Browning. John was a veteran of the United States Army and member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church.
Rain chances Wednesday then sunny through Sunday

A storm system is already overspreading the state, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock. Precipitation will continue to expand through the night and continue into Wednesday. Scroll down for the 7-day forecast. Severe weather is expected to continue to stay on...
