ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

Appleby scores 35 as Wake Forest holds off Tar Heels 92-85

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)Tyree Appleby scored a season-high 35 points, 23 coming at the free-throw line, and Wake Forest built a big lead early then held on for a 92-85 victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night. Appleby was just two points short of his career high while tying his best...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy