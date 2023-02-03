Read full article on original website
Students tell of Black-brown tensions at Newark school ahead of town hall meeting
The Newark School of Global Studies is a public high school that opened two years ago as what the district described as “a place where a diverse student body converges with no borders.”. But the convergence of Black students and a largely Latino student body and staff have been...
baristanet.com
The Undoing Racism Team at UUCM Hosts ‘Deconstructing Racism’ Authors Wednesday
Montclair, NJ – Thirty years after the Undoing Racism Team of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair (UUCM) first brought trainers from the People’s Institute for Survival and Beyond to address systemic and institutional racism, the work continues with a presentation by the authors of Deconstructing Racism; A Path Toward Lasting Change. Barbara Crain Major and Joseph Barndt, expert trainers from PISAB, will discuss their work and its lasting impact. The book signing is set for February 8, from 7 – 8 pm in person at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair, 67 Church Street, Montclair and via Zoom. To register, please follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/UUCMURTBCM.
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice in her hometown
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. “I can come here and be colorful and be myself and really put my personality on display and have a great time,” said Webb. Webb brings dental health and total body wellness to many families in […]
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS senior football lineman EJ Pullins signs with Lincoln University
EAST ORANGE, NJ — By Kerry E. Porter. National Signing Day for student-athletes, mainly for high school football players, around the country, took place on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Although some have taken advantage of the early signing period in December, Feb. 1 was the hallmark for all players who made their intentions known by signing their National Letters of Intent, better known as the NLI, not to be confused with NIL, which is the Name, Image, and Likeness. As part of changing the culture, East Orange Campus has made it a point to show the achievements of their students on and off the playing field as well as inside the classroom.
First African-American Students at WOHS Fondly Remembered
The history of West Orange High School dates to 1893 when the first high school class graduated from the St. Mark's School on Main Street. A historical roadside marker placed by the Downtown West Orange Alliance now marks that location at 80 Main Street. Prior to 1893 West Orange students wishing to continue their education beyond 8th grade attended high school in Orange and paid tuition. Prior to occupying the first building for a new high school that opened on Gaston Street in 1898 West Orange High School graduated its first black student. The distinction goes to Anna Easter Brown. She...
Newark congregants celebrate life of slain Sayreville councilwoman; Murphy orders flags at half-staff
Many who gathered at the Champions Royal Assembly were still shaken up from the news of the fatal shooting of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
baristanet.com
When Zillow Gone Wild Met Montclair’s Mid Century Realness
Montclair, NJ – If you saw a line of people outside a home on Upper Mountain Avenue Sunday, or cars parked down the road and along Watchung and Bellevue Avenues, it was because Montclair was the place to be for fans of mid-century moderns and specifically architect Edward Durell Stone.
History Celebrated: City of Summit Police Department Remembers Former Chief Lonnie Davis
SUMMIT, NJ - In accordance with Black History Month, the City of Summit Police Department is proudly remembering the contributions and accomplishments of Lonnie Davis, the Department's 12th police chief, the second African American municipal police chief in Union County history, and Summit’s first black chief of police. Although Chief Davis died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 60, just three months after he was appointed to the agency’s top post in 1993, it does not diminish his legacy to the City of Summit and to the Police Department where he served faithfully for 38 years. Those who remember Chief Davis, as well as newspaper articles...
Grammy winner Samara Joy's success comes as no surprise to her Bronx high school classmates
Her teachers say she was a consummate professional, even back then. She led by modeling excellence by taking the most rigorous academic courses and was in the National Honor Society. She was an Ella Fitzgerald Scholar at SUNY Purchase and went on to tour with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on 1st day of Black History Month
School officials said lunch on the first day of Black History Month was supposed to be Philly cheesesteak, broccoli and fresh fruit -- but that is not what was served.
tapinto.net
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing
SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
Former Student Sues Rutgers Prep School, Former Coaches & Teachers
Laffey, Bucci & Kent, a personal injury firm based in Philadelphia, filed a lawsuit on January 24 against Rutgers Preparatory School, the school’s former teachers and assistant coaches Matthew J. Rennie and Ranait Griff, and others in connection with the sexual abuse of a former student, who was then a minor.
baristanet.com
Montclair Police: 100 Teens Seen Leaving Building Under Construction after Noise Complaint
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Police patrol responded to Glen Willow Lofts on Glenridge Avenue Saturday on a noise complaint. The building is currently under construction and vacant. Upon arrival they observed approximately 100 juveniles exiting the main entrance. A walk though the building was conducted to locate and disperse any remaining individuals. Two apartments appeared to have been entered by the juveniles as multiple bottles and trash was located throughout. It appears entry was gained after the individuals used a rock to shatter a glass sliding door. The Montclair Fire Department and building management arrived to secure the building and repair the damage.
baristanet.com
Where to Dine with Your Valentine
Valentine’s Day is almost here, but it’s not too late to plan a romantic dinner out. Check out these local restaurants for a special meal with your special someone. Anthony’s Cheesecake (71 Washington Street, Bloomfield) is hosting a special Valentine’s Day dinner with live love songs provided by Matt McMickle & Jenny Hoatson. Reserve your table by calling 973-415-8885.
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
Upworthy
Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Everyone who's been in Dan Gill's classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it has always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it teaches a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year, I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American, when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
Hudson County Community College’s Jersey City campus evacuated following gas service line damage
The culinary conference center on the college’s Journal Square campus at 161 Newkirk Street had to be evacuated due to the damage.
State Approves Merger of Two Newark Charter Schools
NEWARK - People's Prep Charter School and Achieve Community Charter School will become a single K-12 school called People's Achieve Community Charter School Network under a merger approved by the state Department of Education. The newly formed People’s Achieve Community Charter School will offer a complete K-12 education, providing a comprehensive and integrated approach to education, school leaders said. People's Prep is a high school and Achieve is a K-8 school. “The merger gives our students a guaranteed seat at a high-quality, college-prep high school where we know they’ll continue to receive the same care and attention we’ve provided since their first...
baristanet.com
Public Meeting To Discuss Lackawanna Plaza Traffic Impact Study, Recommendations on Thursday, Feb. 9
Montclair, NJ -The Township of Montclair has scheduled a public meeting to present the initial findings of the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan Traffic Study. The meeting will take place on Thursday, February 9 at 5:00 pm in the Council Chambers at 205 Claremont Avenue and will be broadcast live on Channel 34 and will stream live on youtube, on demand and can and will be re-broadcast.
