12-year-old girl medflighted after getting hit by vehicle in Concord

By John Waller
 5 days ago

The crash occurred Friday morning in West Concord.

A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle Friday morning while crossing the street in West Concord.

The crash occurred at about 7:34 a.m. on Commonwealth Avenue by Bradford Street, according to local police and fire. The girl was treated at the scene by first responders and then taken by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital.

The driver in the crash, which is under investigation, remained at the scene, authorities said.

