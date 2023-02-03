ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastor Corey Brooks is one step closer to transforming the South Side of Chicago

Pastor Corey Brooks joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the 8 million donation Project H.O.O.D. received from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and what job training & teen mentorship programs they will offer at the community center. Pastor Brooks also explains why helping the City of Chicago is not a political issue, but a community issue. https://www.projecthood.org/support.
Chicago Violence Puts Young Men at Risk

A JAMA study reveals that some neighborhoods in Chicago expose young men to a greater risk of violence than American troops in war zones in Iraq and Afghanistan. Brandon del Pozo is a Brown University researcher and former New York City policeman, and he joins John Howell to discuss the risks that young men are facing in several Chicago neighborhoods.
