Irving, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSNB Local4

Over 40 teams compete at ESU 9′s quiz bowl

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s quiz bowl week in Hastings, and over 40 schools brought their talents to the North Shore Church. Educational Service Unit 9 gathered schools from throughout its area for the first day of the competition. Day one featured the elementary school kids showing off their expertise. Wednesday is dedicated to the high schoolers, then Thursday is junior high’s day to shine.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Public Schools hosts Junior Internship Day

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools is helping their students get a better idea of what it’ll be like in the workforce. GIPS held its third-annual Junior Internship Day inside the Bosselman Conference Center on Tuesday. The event gave Grand Island Senior High School junior students...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Six students receive Business Hall of Fame scholarships

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber has awarded six college students with scholarships named for past Nebraska Business Hall of Fame honorees. In order to be receive a scholarship, students must be either a sophomore or junior in a business-related field, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA, and demonstrate leadership in extracurricular activities.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
PAPILLION, NE
KSNB Local4

York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Governor introduces Nebraska mentoring initiative

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen announces a “major mentoring initiative” alongside former Huskers Coach Tom Osborne at a noon news conference on Monday. Pillen declared February “Nebraska Mentoring Month.” The governor was also joined by state lawmakers and representatives from mentoring programs across the state, according to a news release from his office.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

New voice “running” the PA microphone at Fonner Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The only sound in Fonner Park on Monday afternoon was employees getting the place ready for the first race day on Friday February 10. On that day, there will be more hustle and bustle, and the sound of Dustyn Stortzum on the call. His path to the press box at Fonner Park started all the back in high school with Striv Sports and calling high school games.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
a-z-animals.com

Nebraska Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Allergy season is no one’s favorite time of year. Nearly 60 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. So, when pollen levels are at their highest, many people will be sneezy and sniffly. For those who suffer from seasonal allergies, this can be a difficult time of the year. If you, your friend, or a family member suffers from seasonal allergies, you may wonder what you can do to reduce symptoms. Nebraska is a state with large patches of open plains, which unfortunately makes allergens worse.
NEBRASKA STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island boys bowling wins 2nd-straight Class A Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Back to back. That’s the hope of any team in any sport looking to defend a state championship they won the year before, so with the Class A state bowling championships hitting the lanes in Lincoln Monday, there was a very big target on the back of reigning Class A boys champ Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’

LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

More volunteers needed for Red Cross Disaster Action Teams

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Red Cross is hoping more people will sign up to become a Disaster Action Team member. The Red Cross responded to house fires in both McCook and Grand Island on Sunday. The volunteers who helped in these responses are part of the Disaster Action Team.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

