KSNB Local4
Over 40 teams compete at ESU 9′s quiz bowl
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s quiz bowl week in Hastings, and over 40 schools brought their talents to the North Shore Church. Educational Service Unit 9 gathered schools from throughout its area for the first day of the competition. Day one featured the elementary school kids showing off their expertise. Wednesday is dedicated to the high schoolers, then Thursday is junior high’s day to shine.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools hosts Junior Internship Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools is helping their students get a better idea of what it’ll be like in the workforce. GIPS held its third-annual Junior Internship Day inside the Bosselman Conference Center on Tuesday. The event gave Grand Island Senior High School junior students...
norfolkneradio.com
Six students receive Business Hall of Fame scholarships
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber has awarded six college students with scholarships named for past Nebraska Business Hall of Fame honorees. In order to be receive a scholarship, students must be either a sophomore or junior in a business-related field, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA, and demonstrate leadership in extracurricular activities.
WOWT
PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
KSNB Local4
York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
KSNB Local4
Governor introduces Nebraska mentoring initiative
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen announces a “major mentoring initiative” alongside former Huskers Coach Tom Osborne at a noon news conference on Monday. Pillen declared February “Nebraska Mentoring Month.” The governor was also joined by state lawmakers and representatives from mentoring programs across the state, according to a news release from his office.
KSNB Local4
New voice “running” the PA microphone at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The only sound in Fonner Park on Monday afternoon was employees getting the place ready for the first race day on Friday February 10. On that day, there will be more hustle and bustle, and the sound of Dustyn Stortzum on the call. His path to the press box at Fonner Park started all the back in high school with Striv Sports and calling high school games.
a-z-animals.com
Nebraska Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Allergy season is no one’s favorite time of year. Nearly 60 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. So, when pollen levels are at their highest, many people will be sneezy and sniffly. For those who suffer from seasonal allergies, this can be a difficult time of the year. If you, your friend, or a family member suffers from seasonal allergies, you may wonder what you can do to reduce symptoms. Nebraska is a state with large patches of open plains, which unfortunately makes allergens worse.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
Top stars, best performances in Nebraska high school boys basketball (Jan. 30 - Feb. 5)
By Nathan Charles This week’s standouts were notable mostly for scoring. There are seven players on this list who scored 30 or more points, including a senior from Gering who put together Nebraska’s best scoring night so far this season. There were two others who hit five three-pointers in a ...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island boys bowling wins 2nd-straight Class A Championship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Back to back. That’s the hope of any team in any sport looking to defend a state championship they won the year before, so with the Class A state bowling championships hitting the lanes in Lincoln Monday, there was a very big target on the back of reigning Class A boys champ Grand Island.
knopnews2.com
NDOT Congratulates eight Nebraska Communities for Receiving “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grants
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eight Nebraska communities, including North Platte, were named recipients of a combined $2.65 million in federal grant awards as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grant Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The competitive grant program, established...
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska’s Natural Resource Districts release 2022 dam assessments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - To ensure water infrastructure safety, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on several dam assessments across the state. In 2022, nine floodwater reduction dam assessments were completed with four NRDs – Lewis &...
KSNB Local4
More volunteers needed for Red Cross Disaster Action Teams
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Red Cross is hoping more people will sign up to become a Disaster Action Team member. The Red Cross responded to house fires in both McCook and Grand Island on Sunday. The volunteers who helped in these responses are part of the Disaster Action Team.
SBLive Nebraska Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings (Feb. 6)
By Sam Pimper Millard South returns this week to SBLive’s No. 1 spot in Nebraska girls Class A rankings. Riding a nine-game win streak, the Patriots are coming off a dominant win over an excellent Millard North team. South’s strength of schedule and notable wins over high-level competition ...
