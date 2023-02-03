Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam. On Friday, LPD said a 56-year-old man reported a fraud to police, explaining that he’d been communicating with a stranger since early December. According...
News Channel Nebraska
klin.com
Woman’s Purse Stolen While Inside Lincoln Gym
Lincoln Police are reminding residents to keep valuables out of sight when they are left inside a vehicle. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says they were called to the Victress Gym near 14th and Yankee Hill Road around 6:30 Tuesday morning to investigate a theft. An arriving officer spoke with a 38...
klin.com
Delivery Vehicle Taken During Valentino’s Burglary
Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary at the Valentino’s restaurant near 70th and Van Dorn. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says officers were called there just before 7:00 Tuesday morning. Officers spoke with the manager who reported finding the front and rear door unlocked when he arrived. “The business safe was...
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
klin.com
Rifle, Ammunition Stolen From Lincoln Man’s Truck
Lincoln Police are investigating the theft of a gun and ammunition from a vehicle in the 3900 block of Mason Drive. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a 27 year old man called police just before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. “Who reported his 6.5 caliber Grendel rifle, a thermal scope, a suppressor and...
WOWT
Omaha credit union limits online debit card transactions amid fraud alert
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton Federal Credit Union alerted customers Monday that were limiting online debit card transactions to one per day in an attempt to stop widespread fraudulent charges. “In-person debit card purchases at retailers or ATM transactions are not affected and will still be allowed,” a CFCU statement...
klkntv.com
New location for Lincoln’s Special Victims Unit will help it enforce law and order
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Special Victims Unit of the Lincoln Police Department is moving to a new location. The unit relocated to the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was at the center Tuesday to discuss the reasoning behind the transition. “This move enables our dedicated...
WOWT
New appliances, light fixtures stolen from home builders recovered
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A search warrant at a central Omaha large detached garage delivered enough new home essentials to help build a neighborhood of houses. “Suspects in these kinds of cases will target the new residential areas to time their crime to the stage of those projects,” said Douglas County Chief Deputy Will Niemack.
klin.com
Man With Seven Warrants Arrested After Standoff In North Lincoln
A 37 year old man wanted on several warrants out of Gage County was arrested following a brief standoff Wednesday morning in north Lincoln. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the Metro Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest David Barrett around 8:00 a.m. “He was contacted, said he had a gun. The deputies there established a perimeter and called our Tactical Response Unit.”
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
kfornow.com
Arrests Made at a SW Lincoln Housing Development Site
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins says extra officers are out at a housing development project near 1st and Pioneers out by Wilderness Park, where Native American activists on Monday stopped tree removal work by blocking equipment from being used. Ewins says there was one arrest Monday...
KETV.com
Omaha bar's liquor license revoked for second time
OMAHA, Neb. — A new violation and a mistaken approach to paying a fine are costing an Omaha bar its liquor license. Shawn English appeared Tuesday morning before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, hoping to continue operations at 3's Lounge in Florence. The bar was previously named Reign Ultra...
klin.com
LPD Arrests Protesters At Housing Development Site
Lincoln Police say several trespassing arrests have been made since Monday at a housing development site near Wilderness Park. Native American activists joined hands and formed a line across the road to try and block heavy equipment from accessing the worksite. The activists believe the development will disrupt sacred sweat...
klkntv.com
Teen caught after falling off stolen truck during getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have made an arrest in a string of truck thefts early Monday morning. Around 5 a.m., a 45-year-old man woke up to the sound of his Chevy Silverado starting at his home near Southwest 9th Street and West Denton Road. Police say the...
WOWT
Sarpy County deputies arrest man accused of multiple car thefts at auto auction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - For months investigators have been focused on an unusual car theft case in Sarpy County. It involved at least one suspect returning to the scene of the crime to steal more. Technology and determined detectives cracked the case. A totaled vehicle doesn’t mean totally won’t...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets 17 years behind bars for possession of machine gun
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man was sentenced last week to over 17 years in prison for possessing a machine gun and using it in furtherance of drug trafficking and violent crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday that 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado will serve five years on supervised...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County law officers investigating fraud involving bank transfer
BEATRICE – Gage County law officers say an Adams resident may have lost nearly $30,000 in an internet fraud scheme. An investigator with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office says the victim had been deceived by a suspect who claimed to be from a reputable internet technology company….who convinced the victim to download an app onto a tablet. That allowed the suspect to access financial information.
News Channel Nebraska
