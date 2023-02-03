A 37 year old man wanted on several warrants out of Gage County was arrested following a brief standoff Wednesday morning in north Lincoln. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the Metro Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest David Barrett around 8:00 a.m. “He was contacted, said he had a gun. The deputies there established a perimeter and called our Tactical Response Unit.”

