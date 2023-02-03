Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiow.com
Forest City’s Johnson signs to bowl in college
Forest City senior bowler Kali Johnson has signed her Letter of Intent to bowl in college next season. The school record holder for a bowling series announced she would bowl at COE College. Johnson broke the record in her first meet of the 2022-2023 season, bowling a 449, which was...
kiow.com
Margaret J. (Struck) Larson
Margaret J. (Struck) Larson, 92, of Kanawha, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home. 118 East Second Street. Kanawha, Iowa, 50447. 641-762-3211.
kchanews.com
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
kiow.com
Dennis R. Norstrud
Dennis R. Norstrud, age 86 of Thompson, IA passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, IA. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home – Forest City, IA. Funeral...
KIMT
Winter Storm Watch out, Winter Weather Advisory in for some counties. Here's the latest
..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
iheart.com
Altoona Man Killed in Bremer County Crash
(Sumner, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says an Altoona man is dead after a crash in Bremer County. The ISP says just after 3pm Sunday, 22 year-old Carter Harris of Florida failed to stop at a stop sign near Sumner, Iowa and crashed into a vehicle driven by 22 year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly. The Iowa State Patrol says Harries was taken to an area hospital in non life-threatening condition, while Taylor-Ly eventually died of his injuries.
kiow.com
Hennessy Joins NIACC Alumni Advisory Board
Kevin Hennessy of Mason City, graduated from NIACC with an Associate’s Degree in Business in 2009, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from the University of Northern Iowa in 2011. Hennessy is a Mortgage Loan Officer with Clear Lake Bank & Trust. Hennessy has 12 years of experience in the financial services industry. Hennessy is actively involved in the community as part of the River City Barbershop Choir, has participated in Lake Leadership, serves as a board member of the Mason City YMCA, and Mason City Lions Club. He is also a Mason City Chamber Ambassador and is participating in Leadership North Iowa. Hennessy lives in Mason City with his wife, Libby (Kropp) Hennessy.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson
A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
951thebull.com
One Person Killed in Weekend Two-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Iowa
A central Iowa man has died in a two-vehicle weekend crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Sumner in Bremer County. A Lexus driven by 22-year-old Carter Harris of Saint Cloud, Florida, was eastbound on County Highway C33 when he failed to yield at the stop sign and broadsided a Hyundai Elantra driven northbound on County Road V56 by 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly of Altoona.
kiow.com
Kossuth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 1/24/2023
WARRIORS LIVE, SIGNING DAY SPECIAL 5:30PM – 6:30 PM. Iowa State Women’s Basketball at Kansas State 6:00 PM Airtime 6:35 PM Tipoff KIOW. Clear Lake Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM GHV Video Stream.
kiwaradio.com
Bill Would Let Northwest Iowa Amusement Park Visitors Use Credit Cards
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill that’s cleared initial hurdles in the Iowa House and Senate would let visitors in Iowa amusement parks and county fairs use credit cards to play the ring toss and other games in the midway. Jake Ketzner is a lobbyist for the Association...
kiow.com
Power Briefly Interrupted by a Traffic Accident
Around 8am, the area experienced a power outage caused by a downed power pole from a traffic accident. The loss of power was felt along Highway 69 where a brief blackout occurred. Brown outs were prevalent in the western residential areas of Forest City and at Waldorf University. Locations such...
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to getting caught with four pounds of meth in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An Arizona man accused of transporting methamphetamine through Floyd County is pleading not guilty. John T. Qualls, 42 of Tucson, AZ, was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31, 2022. Court documents state a search of Qualls’ vehicle found around four pounds of meth in two plastic bags.
kiow.com
Hancock County Board to Review Courthouse Improvement Project
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9am on Monday. KIOW.com will provide a link on Monday morning to view the meeting live. The meeting will cover the builder’s risk policy and coverage amounts for vestibule and roof projects. The board will also review an amended 28E agreement with Winnebago County regarding housing of Hancock County inmates.
kiow.com
Worth Board Sets Informational Hearing on Drainage District 6
Residents and landowners in Drainage District 6 will soon be notified of an informational meeting on a possible drainage project in their area. The Worth County Board of Supervisors are looking into requests to clean part of the drainage according to District 2 Supervisor Mark Smeby. Smeby thought it would...
kiwaradio.com
New video about fatal crash aims to discourage distracted driving
Statewide Iowa — A new video being released by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. The wreck in May of 2015 took the lives of 56-year-old David...
KIMT
One hurt after semi and pickup truck collide in Freeborn County
BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Saturday morning. The State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 am near mile marker 13 in Freeborn County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53 of Edgerton, and a 2020 Freightliner driven by Denece Lynn Frisbie, 58, were both northbound on I-35 and alongside each other when they crashed together.
cbs2iowa.com
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
1650thefan.com
Armed Robbery Reported at Walgreen’s
Waterloo police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that took place at a Walgreen’s Sunday night. At around 7:45 p.m., a suspect entered the location at 3910 University Ave., pulled a handgun on the employee, and took off with an unknown amount of cash. According to police, the person’s face and hands were covered, and wore all black clothing. No physical evidence was left at the scene. Police continue to investigate the incident.
Comments / 0