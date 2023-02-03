Read full article on original website
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
PC baseball rally falls just short against Modesto
The Porterville College baseball team had a solid home game against the Modesto Pirates on Tuesday. After a win against the Barstow Vikings on Saturday, the Pirates were standing steady at a 2-2 overall and after a fierce game with Modesto, finally brought the game to an end with a close loss of 6-5.
Bruce Butler being inducted into Monache Athletic Hall of Fame
Editor's note: This is the first in a series of articles on those being inducted the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame during the upcoming ceremony. Bruce Montgomery Butler was born and raised in Porterville to Don and Barbara Butler. His parents encouraged a sacrificial spirit of working together and his family became his first team. As the youngest of four children, Bruce’s love of sports began by playing with his older brothers on West Putnam’s playground. Being on “the team” meant “no guts, no glory and definitely no crying.” During his years at West Putnam Elementary and Pioneer Junior High, he participated in flag football, basketball, Little League and Babe Ruth baseball.
One person killed in multi-car crash north of Lindsay
One person was killed in a multi-car crash north of Lindsay on Saturday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash just after 6 p.m. Saturday on Highway 65 and Avenue 244. The CHP stated the car of the person who died was pinned between other vehicles.
Arrest made in Terra Bella in attempted murder case
A suspect in an attempted murder in Exeter was arrested in Terra Bella on Tuesday. Moses Legazpi, 38, was arrested. Just after 3:30 p.m. today, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was called out to the 7200 Block of Road 248 in Terra Bella to help Exeter Police and the US Marshals serve a high-risk warrant on a suspect wanted for an attempted murder eight months ago in Exeter.
Family Health Care welcoms Namiranian to Porterville
Family HealthCare Network has announced Arash Namiranian, OD, has joined its optometry team in Porterville. Namiranian brings 15 years of experience that includes comprehensive eye exams, full scope optometry, and care of pre- and post-op patients. Namiranian graduated with his bachelor's in Optometry from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Science...
County Board of Supervisors approve DA expansion
During the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, the board approved the expansion of the Tulare County District Attorney's Office by adding eight Assistant District Attorneys, ADA, and two Chief Deputy District Attorneys, Chief DDA. The expansion will allow the DA's office to divide case work more evenly and efficiently.
