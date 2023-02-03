Editor's note: This is the first in a series of articles on those being inducted the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame during the upcoming ceremony. Bruce Montgomery Butler was born and raised in Porterville to Don and Barbara Butler. His parents encouraged a sacrificial spirit of working together and his family became his first team. As the youngest of four children, Bruce’s love of sports began by playing with his older brothers on West Putnam’s playground. Being on “the team” meant “no guts, no glory and definitely no crying.” During his years at West Putnam Elementary and Pioneer Junior High, he participated in flag football, basketball, Little League and Babe Ruth baseball.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO