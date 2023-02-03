ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Bedford County School Board member arrested for assault

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A member of the Bedford County School Board was arrested Monday and charged with simple assault and assault and battery. Matthew Holbrook, 40, represents District 2 on the board. Holbrook was released on $3500 unsecured bond the same day he was arrested. No information has...
Two dogs stolen in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Black Labs were stolen from Franklin County Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Humane Society Planned Parenthood & Adoption Center. The two dogs, Colby and Caleb, were stolen from Waid Park in Rocky Mount. The dogs broke...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Two hurt in argument-turned-stabbing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that apparently started with an argument, according to Roanoke Police. About 9:30 p.m. February 4, 2023, police were called about an assault in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW, in the area of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Officers found a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound, and another man who appeared to have been injured during a fight, according to police. Paramedics took the first man to a hospital for treatment; the other man was treated on scene, but didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
Missing Galax teens found safe

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Galax Police say two teens missing since Monday have been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Galax Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing teenagers. Skyler Prisilla Evelin Reyna, 13, and Junior Alejandro Melendez Reyna, 17, were last reported...
GALAX, VA
Boys Home of Virginia in need of upgrade

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The current playground at Boys Home was installed in 1958, and leaders there are hoping for an upgrade. Chris Doyle, Executive Director of the Boys Home of Virginia, along with Laura Robertson from the Development Department, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the necessary upgrades and why they’re important.
COVINGTON, VA
New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
DUBLIN, VA
Man shot Monday in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 19-year-old man was flown to a hospital Monday after a shooting near in Martinsville. Police say they responded at 6:42 p.m. to the area of Fayette and Spencer Street, where they found Jasoni Hairston, of Martinsville, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Hairston...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Roanoke City School Board impressed with Durham School Services improvements

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “What we have is a trust issue,” said Dr. Eli Jamison, chair of the Roanoke City School Board. In December 2022, the Roanoke City School Board approved more than a dozen recommendations from a transportation work group on how to improve bus service operations, coming after a rough start from Durham School Services in the fall 2022-2023 school year.
ROANOKE, VA
Mostly good news offered in Roanoke for COVID, Flu, Hepatitis A

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The leader of the Roanoke City Allegheny Health Districts reported mostly good news Tuesday morning during her virtual update. But Dr. Cynthia Morrow said there is something catching the attention of infectious diseases experts. COVID:. As for COVID, Morrow’s report highlights the health district’s positive cases...
ROANOKE, VA
Henrietta Lacks statue artists make progress on dedication sculpture in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Progress is being made on the Henrietta Lacks statue that will soon be in downtown Roanoke in Lacks Plaza. The sculptor, Larry Bechtel, has started work on a 24-inch model prototype that’s made in clay over a wire material. Artist Bryce Cobbs, who created the sketch, has been working with Bechtel throughout the process.
ROANOKE, VA
‘Nourish Your Baby’ event series kicks off in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley moms met with pediatricians and experts Tuesday about ways to keep babies healthy. It’s part of the ‘Nourish your Baby’ series at the Williamson Road Branch Library. Tuesday, moms heard from lactation consultants on ways to problem-solve issues with breastfeeding. In...
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke City Public Schools shares update on equity in action project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Exciting projects are on the horizon for Roanoke City Public Schools. That was shown in Tuesday’s Equity in Action Project Update at the Roanoke City School Board meeting. The focuses include expanding access to workforce and career development opportunities, the plan for moving into the...
ROANOKE, VA
Mayor cites town’s accomplishments in ‘State of Blacksburg’

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith credits the town for reducing its spending during the pandemic. She says those efforts put the town in a good position moving forward. Hager-Smith released a “State of Blacksburg,” addressing accomplishments over the past few years and pushing for new goals...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Bedford Co. crash along 460 cleared

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Bedford Co. crash has closed the 460E left lane and shoulder, and the 460W left lane and shoulder Monday afternoon. The crash was near Thaxton School Rd; Rt. 831E/W. Delays should be expected.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

