As lawmakers returned to Springfield on Tuesday, they weren't able to produce a windfall of new cash for St. Margaret's Health. State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock met with leaders of St. Margaret's Health following their request for an infusion of state funds. Yednock tells 103.9 WLPO that he doesn't have anything to add at the moment. Rezin meanwhile says she's still absorbing the information including financial details that SMH administrators shared. The Republican from Morris says “I will continue to work with both local and statewide stakeholders to determine what avenues remain open as we seek to ensure that Illinois Valley residents will have access to the best possible patient care”.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO