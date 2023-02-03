ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oglesby, IL

starvedrock.media

Area Lawmakers React To SMH's Financial Outlook

As lawmakers returned to Springfield on Tuesday, they weren't able to produce a windfall of new cash for St. Margaret's Health. State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock met with leaders of St. Margaret's Health following their request for an infusion of state funds. Yednock tells 103.9 WLPO that he doesn't have anything to add at the moment. Rezin meanwhile says she's still absorbing the information including financial details that SMH administrators shared. The Republican from Morris says “I will continue to work with both local and statewide stakeholders to determine what avenues remain open as we seek to ensure that Illinois Valley residents will have access to the best possible patient care”.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Sports Official Receives Statewide Recognition

It's always nice to be praised by your peers. Especially with a job that normally doesn't come with much praise. The Illinois High School Association has announced its Officials of the Year for the 2022-23 school year. Thomas Schaeffer of Ottawa is one of 22 picked for the honor due to his officiating work with girls soccer.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton Mayor Hints At Effort To Bring Back OB Services

Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram is making headlines by saying he had a lengthy discussion with an OSF HealthCare administrator regarding the state of rural healthcare as it relates to obstetrics. Quiram says while re-establishing an OB department at OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton isn't currently an option, “there is hope and light”.
PRINCETON, IL
starvedrock.media

Oglesby Mayor Thinks SMH Leadership Needs To Improve Its Communications

A decision maker in Oglesby isn't pleased with decision makers at St. Margaret's Health. Oglesby Mayor Dominic Rivara says he can't say enough about the quality of service he received during a recent trip to the St. Margaret's emergency room. But he added “unfortunately I can't say the same thing about the administration of St. Margaret's”. Rivara says they are not communicating with anyone and better public relations and communications would've avoided much of what has occurred. He says until this changes, issues won't be identified and resolved.
OGLESBY, IL
starvedrock.media

Lawmakers Urge St. Margaret's Health To Continue Helping Expectant Moms

While saying long term there is a funding crisis with rural hospitals, State Senator Sue Rezin says in the short term, expectant mothers need access to care. The Republican from Morris organized a press conference Monday in Peru calling for St. Margaret's Health to reconsider its previous statements that the OB unit in Peru would not be part of a reopening plan. Speaking of plans, the senator says SMH administrators have yet to provide a plan or a pathway after their abrupt closure.
PERU, IL
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois

Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Courthouse News Service

‘That’s not our jurisdiction’: Illinois counties wash their hands of water pollution concerns

CHICAGO (CN) - There's nickel, lead and selenium in Illinois waters. In high enough quantities any of these metals can have devastating effects on human health, to say nothing of the local environment. Unfortunately for Illinois, four local oil refineries, named in a late January environmental report as among the top ten worst water polluters in the country, are responsible for discharging large amounts of these metals into the state's rivers and lakes.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Portillo’s to Celebrate the One-Year Anniversary of its Joliet location with $1 Slices of Cake and Gift Card Giveaway

Joliet Portillo’s invites guests to enjoy its famous chocolate cake for just a $1 a slice with the purchase any entrée on Tuesday, February 21. Plus, throughout the month of February, guests will be automatically entered to win one of fifty $50 gift cards whenever they place an online order from the Joliet drive-thru via portillos.com.
JOLIET, IL
wznd.com

ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
NORMAL, IL

