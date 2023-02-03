Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
starvedrock.media
Area Lawmakers React To SMH's Financial Outlook
As lawmakers returned to Springfield on Tuesday, they weren't able to produce a windfall of new cash for St. Margaret's Health. State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock met with leaders of St. Margaret's Health following their request for an infusion of state funds. Yednock tells 103.9 WLPO that he doesn't have anything to add at the moment. Rezin meanwhile says she's still absorbing the information including financial details that SMH administrators shared. The Republican from Morris says “I will continue to work with both local and statewide stakeholders to determine what avenues remain open as we seek to ensure that Illinois Valley residents will have access to the best possible patient care”.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Sports Official Receives Statewide Recognition
It's always nice to be praised by your peers. Especially with a job that normally doesn't come with much praise. The Illinois High School Association has announced its Officials of the Year for the 2022-23 school year. Thomas Schaeffer of Ottawa is one of 22 picked for the honor due to his officiating work with girls soccer.
starvedrock.media
Princeton Mayor Hints At Effort To Bring Back OB Services
Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram is making headlines by saying he had a lengthy discussion with an OSF HealthCare administrator regarding the state of rural healthcare as it relates to obstetrics. Quiram says while re-establishing an OB department at OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton isn't currently an option, “there is hope and light”.
starvedrock.media
Oglesby Mayor Thinks SMH Leadership Needs To Improve Its Communications
A decision maker in Oglesby isn't pleased with decision makers at St. Margaret's Health. Oglesby Mayor Dominic Rivara says he can't say enough about the quality of service he received during a recent trip to the St. Margaret's emergency room. But he added “unfortunately I can't say the same thing about the administration of St. Margaret's”. Rivara says they are not communicating with anyone and better public relations and communications would've avoided much of what has occurred. He says until this changes, issues won't be identified and resolved.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
starvedrock.media
Lawmakers Urge St. Margaret's Health To Continue Helping Expectant Moms
While saying long term there is a funding crisis with rural hospitals, State Senator Sue Rezin says in the short term, expectant mothers need access to care. The Republican from Morris organized a press conference Monday in Peru calling for St. Margaret's Health to reconsider its previous statements that the OB unit in Peru would not be part of a reopening plan. Speaking of plans, the senator says SMH administrators have yet to provide a plan or a pathway after their abrupt closure.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Gas Drops Under $3 in Illinois. Here’s Where You Can Find It.
For the past few weeks, it's been nearly impossible to find any gas available in Illinois that's under $3 a gallon, but if you pay attention and are in the right part of the state, it can be found. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas...
Explosion at Geneva manufacturing facility being treated as 'hazmat situation'
Firefighters in west suburban Geneva are on the scene of an explosion at a countertop manufacturing facility, the city announced Tuesday afternoon. Officials described the scene at Olon Industries as a “hazmat situation.”
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
starvedrock.media
SMH Decision Makers Make Plea For More State Funding; Admit Error In Not Contacting Lawmakers Earlier
Whether its paying to run an OB unit, an outpatient only hospital or a full-service hospital, cash is needed and needed now according to decision makers with St. Margaret's Health. Headed into a meeting with state lawmakers on Monday, St. Margaret's President & CEO Tim Muntz and Chairperson of the...
Naperville residents unable to get help with fiber cement siding that's cracking years early
A group of residents in a Naperville real estate development are all dealing with the siding on their newer homes having dozens, even hundreds of cracks.
Chicago Suburb Named As The Safest City In The Entire Country
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across America.
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
wxpr.org
Names released for riders in deadly Vilas County snowmobile collision
Two Illinois men died in a snowmobile crash last week in Vilas County. Now their names have been released. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says 75 year old Robert Groter of Wyoming, Illinois, and 43 year old Andrew Spiess of Elmhurst, Illinois were killed. Their snowmobiles had crashed on...
Courthouse News Service
‘That’s not our jurisdiction’: Illinois counties wash their hands of water pollution concerns
CHICAGO (CN) - There's nickel, lead and selenium in Illinois waters. In high enough quantities any of these metals can have devastating effects on human health, to say nothing of the local environment. Unfortunately for Illinois, four local oil refineries, named in a late January environmental report as among the top ten worst water polluters in the country, are responsible for discharging large amounts of these metals into the state's rivers and lakes.
wjol.com
Portillo’s to Celebrate the One-Year Anniversary of its Joliet location with $1 Slices of Cake and Gift Card Giveaway
Joliet Portillo’s invites guests to enjoy its famous chocolate cake for just a $1 a slice with the purchase any entrée on Tuesday, February 21. Plus, throughout the month of February, guests will be automatically entered to win one of fifty $50 gift cards whenever they place an online order from the Joliet drive-thru via portillos.com.
wznd.com
ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Illinois Is Hiding In This Tiny Park
At only 298 acres, Buffalo Rock State Park is only a fraction of the size of the state’s larger parks, but it’s home to one of the most incredible natural wonders in Illinois. So, lace up your hiking boots, and let’s hit the trail. Visit the park’s...
Fire breaks out at Olon Industries factory in Geneva after reported explosion
Firefighters in west suburban Geneva battled an industrial fire after an explosion was reported at a factory Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0