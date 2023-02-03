ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, died at the scene. The driver...
MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
This Tiny Restaurant In Mississippi Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Since part of Mississippi State University within the city, Starkville has the reputation of being a college town. With roughly 25,000 residents, it’s the most populated city in the Golden Triangle region, and just beyond the shadows of MSU lies a tiny some of the best BBQ you’ve ever tasted. This tiny restaurant in Mississippi is often packed, and for good reason! This is one spot that’s worth waiting in line for.
