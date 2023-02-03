ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

WBTV

Two suspects in 2021 Lincoln County homicide arrested

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Monroe K9 officer dies unexpectedly

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An arrest has been made in the nearly 40-year-old double murder of a mother and son in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood, authorities say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the arrest of James Thomas Pratt, 60, in connection with the murders of Sarah Mobley Hall, 27, and her 10-year-old son, Derrick Dion Mobley.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Lincoln County deputies charged after violent arrest last year

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Warrants issued for man accused of assaulting girlfriend and one-year-old child

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are on the lookout for a man accused of assaulting his 36-year-old girlfriend and the couple’s one-year-old child. According to the report, deputies were called to a location on Stokes Ferry Road on Tuesday night at approximately 10:00 p.m. When they arrived, they came into contact with a woman who said she had been assaulted.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

I-485 at Lawyers Road in Mint Hill reopens after armed standoff

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill has reopened following its closure due to an armed standoff with police. The incident happened near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, both the inner and outer loops of the interstate had reopened. At 5:45 a.m., the last officers had cleared the scene.
MINT HILL, NC
WBTV

Charlotte school employee charged with inappropriately touching student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee has been arrested and charged with inappropriately touching a student, police said Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), a school resource officer at Wilson STEM Academy notified police of the alleged incident shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

2 inmates charged after fentanyl overdose at NC detention facility, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose took place at the Rutherford County Detention Facility Tuesday. Deputies said three detention officers revived a patient who overdosed on fentanyl. EMS arrived on scene and took the patient...
WBTV

SWAT situation resolved in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) SWAT Team responded to an active scene in north Charlotte on Saturday morning. According to CMPD, the situation happened in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive, which is just off Old Statesville Road near the intersection of Gibbon Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC

