Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Zelenskyy flies West: If it's Thursday, this must be Belgium
BRUSSELS (AP) — First, the Ukrainian president flew overhead on his way to Washington. Then on Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew overhead to Britain. And then to Paris. Fourth time lucky? He might stop by the European Union headquarters where the bloc's leaders meet on Thursday — security concerns permitting.
SFGate
Shiffrin's silver at ski worlds inspired by LeBron's record
MERIBEL, France (AP) — Amid a whirlwind 48 hours high in the French Alps, Mikaela Shiffrin woke up to the news that LeBron James had broken the NBA scoring record and the American skier immediately drew comparisons to her own record-breaking season. Inspired by James’ accomplishment, Shiffrin went out...
SFGate
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands announced Tuesday that they plan to provide Ukraine with at least 100 refurbished Leopard 1 battle tanks in the coming months, a pledge that comes as Kyiv anticipates a new Russian offensive around the anniversary of its invasion. The announcement...
SFGate
Danish queen to undergo 'major back surgery'
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, will undergo “major back surgery” later this month, the royal palace said Wednesday. The 82-year-monarch will be hospitalized afterward and undergo “a longer rehabilitation process,” the royal household said...
SFGate
Minister: 1 in 5 crimes in Spain now committed online
MADRID (AP) — Spain's government on Wednesday pledged stronger action against cybercrime, saying it has come to account for about a fifth of all offenses registered in the country. Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said police would be given additional staff, funding and resources to address online crime. He said...
SFGate
In earthquake rescues, noisy gear and digging, then silence
ADANA, Turkey (AP) — They lifted slabs of cement with enormous cranes and smashed rubble with jackhammers. Then, they stopped. Key to detecting the faintest noise that could be the sign of a survivor buried beneath rubble from Monday's quake in Turkey and Syria . Among the wreckage of...
Comments / 0