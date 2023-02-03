Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kyrie Arrives - But ‘This is Luka’s Team!’ - Mavs Coach Kidd
Kyrie Irving has landed in Los Angeles and his practicing with his team. Well, actually, with Luka Doncic's team. “This isn’t two 23-year-olds trying to see who will be the alpha,'' said coach Jason Kidd after a Tuesday practice in Los Angeles that saw Irving debut in Mavs colors. "This is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs FIRST LOOK: DBcom In LA at Kyrie Irving Practice
LOS ANGELES - The Dallas Mavericks have unveiled the prize of their high-profile trade, with Kyrie Irving in Southern California on Tuesday to participate in his very first workout with his new team. The Mavs created the blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets to help Luka Doncic, to provide him...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Watch Touching New Kobe Bryant Tribute Video
After Hall of Fame Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant passed away three years ago, Kobe fan Andy Treys put his Bryant enthusiasm to good use, putting together a tribute video montage of the 18-time All-Star. You can check it out for yourself at KB24. Landon Buford spoke with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kevin Durant’s All-Star Absence Could Promote Sixers’ Joel Embiid
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is not expected to play in the 2023 NBA All-Star game, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Durant, who’s been battling an MCL sprain for the last few weeks, last appeared on the court for the Nets during their January 8 matchup against the Miami Heat.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Lebron James Listed on Injury Report with Scoring Record in Reach
Oklahoma City could be a part of history Tuesday night as Lebron James could break the scoring record. The Thunder continue to push toward the All Star Break after a hot January, which ended with a loss to the Warriors. The Thunder continue to attempt to reach a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star break.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: LeBron Sets NBA All-Time Scoring with Nowitzki-Esque 1-Legged Fadeaway
The NBA has a new all-time leading scorer, and his name is LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar needed 36 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. With 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter, James finally set the record ... and it was done with a move Dallas Mavericks fans are very familiar with.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Which Hornet is ‘Most Likely’ to be Traded?
It's NBA trade deadline eve and over the next 24+ hours, there will be a lot of incoming calls on Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak's phone in regard to some of the veteran players that he may be looking to move. Over the past several weeks, we've heard Terry Rozier,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Raptors Among Teams to Show ‘Some’ Interest in Bones Hyland
Bones Hyland is the latest name to pop up on the Toronto Raptors' radar. View the original article to see embedded media. Toronto is reportedly one of multiple organizations along with the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to register "some level of interest" in the Denver Nuggets' second-year guard, according to the Denver Post's Mike Singer.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LeBron Eyes NBA’s All-Time Scoring Record; Jason Kidd Thinks Assists Next?
History could be made on Tuesday night with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder, as LeBron James is just 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list. For a guy who has accomplished pretty much everything an...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Mock Trade: Jarred Vanderbilt Finds New Home
The NBA trade deadline is tomorrow, meaning there will be an incredible amount of dialogue between front offices between now and then. There’s more buyers than sellers at this point, meaning there could be bidding wars on the most attractive players. One name that’s been gaining a lot of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Clippers ‘Best Equipped’ to Trade for Fred VanVleet
View the original article to see embedded media. Over the next two days, all eyes will be on the Toronto Raptors until the NBA Trade Deadline ends. Every team wants players like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, and OG Anunoby - the question is if the Toronto Raptors will actually let go of them.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: NBA World Reacts to LeBron James Becoming All-Time Leading Scorer
LeBron James is officially the NBA's all-time leading scorer. He overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time list at the end of the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, on a fadeaway jumper from the free-throw line. It didn't take long for the NBA world to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Gameday: LeBron James Attempts to Break Scoring Record
In what could be a special game, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. This game was recently flexed into a national TV game, given LeBron James will have a chance at breaking the all-time scoring record. In fact, he needs just 36 more points to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers: LA Star Shares Exact Process That Makes Him a Great Hitter
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is one of the best hitters in baseball, leading MLB with 199 hits last year and coming within one point of leading the majors in batting average. He also led the NL in on-base percentage and had just a 14.4% strikeout rate. All in all, he's almost everything in the batter's box you'd want a hitter to be.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Score Predictions for Hornets at Wizards
Tonight may be the last time we see this roster as it’s currently constructed. Rumors are flying about Plumlee, Rozier, McDaniels, and a few other guys on the team, and it has to be difficult to block out that noise. The Wizards are on a three-game skid but I expect them to break that slump tonight and easily beat an inferior team.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Washington Wizards
The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off inside Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sixers President Daryl Morey Re-Visits Isaiah Joe Release
Before the 2022-2023 NBA season started, the Philadelphia 76ers had a couple of cuts they needed to make to finalize their roster. The former second-round pick Charles Bassey was expected to be the final cut before the Sixers got their roster down to 15, months back. However, they sent Isaiah...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Rams Coach Mike LaFleur ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ to Be In Los Angeles
Life comes at you fast in the NFL, and for the Los Angeles Rams that was a lesson learned the hard way this season. They went from one of the NFL's best offenses, 27.1 points per game on 372 yards of offense per game, and a Super Bowl victory to 22.6 points per game on 280.5 yards of total offense which landed them with a disappointing 5-12 record.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Twitter Reacts to Jameson Williams Photo with Cade Cunningham
With several professional sports teams in Detroit in the midst of rebuilds, there has been an infusion of young talent entering the sports scene. Jameson Williams is among the most popular members of the Detroit Lions due to his speed and potential ability to blow past opposing defensive backs. The...
