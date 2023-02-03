The day is finally upon us: Rihanna is making her official comeback to music. Some might have marked her return with “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, but consider that merely dipping a toe in the water—her fans know the real return is happening this Sunday at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. On Feb. 12, it will have been 2,572 days (or seven years, for the slightly less obsessive observer) since Rihanna has released any solo music (excluding those Wakanda Forever songs). There has been much speculation about when she will release her follow-up album to 2016’s ANTI. Variety VIP+ was not alone in professing “a hunch” that, given that Apple Music is now sponsoring the Halftime Show after a decade of Pepsi sponsorship, Rihanna could even be releasing her long-awaited ninth studio album streaming platform immediately following her live performance.

5 HOURS AGO