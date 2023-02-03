Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Link Harry Potter Fan Account to Hogwarts Legacy
Looking to get the most out of Hogwarts Legacy? Here's how to link your Harry Potter Fan Account to the game. Hogwarts Legacy, the latest RPG from Warner Bros. Games, takes players into the Wizarding World of the 1800s. With an original story, players find themselves as students beginning their journey at Hogwarts as fifth years. Throughout the game, players will visit a variety of locations, new and familiar, encounter magical creatures and learn a wide selection of spells to aid their journey.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ben Affleck Gets His Coffee in First Photos Since Being Mocked at Grammys
Ben Affleck looks to be shaking off the comments he received at this year's Grammy Awards as he was pictured out in Los Angeles grabbing coffee. The 50-year-old actor went viral earlier this week while attending the Grammys on Sunday for a number of reasons. He was praised, panned, mocked and everything in between as he seemed "bored" at the star-studded event, according to viewers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
All Our Predictions for Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
The day is finally upon us: Rihanna is making her official comeback to music. Some might have marked her return with “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, but consider that merely dipping a toe in the water—her fans know the real return is happening this Sunday at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. On Feb. 12, it will have been 2,572 days (or seven years, for the slightly less obsessive observer) since Rihanna has released any solo music (excluding those Wakanda Forever songs). There has been much speculation about when she will release her follow-up album to 2016’s ANTI. Variety VIP+ was not alone in professing “a hunch” that, given that Apple Music is now sponsoring the Halftime Show after a decade of Pepsi sponsorship, Rihanna could even be releasing her long-awaited ninth studio album streaming platform immediately following her live performance.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reunites With All 5 Daughters in Rare Photo: ‘So Wonderful’
Family time! Sister Wives star Christine Brown reunited with all five of her daughters in a rare photo. “What an awesome weekend spent with my daughters!” Christine, 50, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Aspyn, Ysabel, Truely, Gwendlyn and Mykelti on Monday, February 6. “We went to Gwen’s & Beas Engagement party and it was so wonderful to celebrate them.”
Comments / 0