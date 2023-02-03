ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2nd victim in deadly Morgan County shooting

A second person found shot in Falkville on Sunday has died, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday. He's been identified as Marcus Ken Reed, 36, of Falkville by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when deputies responded...
FALKVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Stevenson crash that temporarily closed highway

One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Stevenson when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Alabama 117. The Jackson County EMA and Alabama Department of Transportation report the crash happened about 8:09 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Jackson County Road 91 and Alabama 117.
STEVENSON, AL
WAFF

New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Aleisha Parker Murder trial day 2

New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting. According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, "how many lives did I end tonight?" Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business. Updated: 12 hours ago. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Former deputy facing felony charge

A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck

Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 7, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 7, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 4• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW Feb. 6• fraudulent use of credit/debit card; person; miscellaneous charges• leaving scene of accident; person; 24th St. SW and Industrial Dr. SW; damage to 2004 Chevy Trailblazer; $1,000 Arrests Feb. 6Morales, Angela J.; 49• public intoxication Coots, Tyler S.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- theft of lost property• FTA- no tag light• FTA- driving while suspended Sullivan, Joshua M.; 34• theft of property-4th degree (2 counts)• FTA- speeding• FTA- theft of property-4th degree• FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)• FTA- driving while suspended• FTA- fail to register vehicle Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
waynecountynews.net

Florence Man Arrested on Wayne County Grand Jury Indictment

Marcus Twain Mitchell, age 46, of Florence, AL, was arrested on Saturday, February 4 on a capias issued by the Wayne County Grand Jury. On January 27, 2023, the Grand Jury returned indictments against Mitchell on two counts of sale of methamphetamine. Mitchell was arrested and booked into the Wayne County Jail on $75,000.00 bond.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Madison Co. Sheriff searching for catalytic converter thieves

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter in January. Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say that the theft occurred on Jan. 10 in the parking lot of the Meridianville Church of Christ.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy