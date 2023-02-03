Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2nd victim in deadly Morgan County shooting
A second person found shot in Falkville on Sunday has died, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday. He's been identified as Marcus Ken Reed, 36, of Falkville by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when deputies responded...
WHNT-TV
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
MISSING: Authorities asking for assistance locating 51-year-old Lauderdale County man
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 51-year-old man.
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Stevenson crash that temporarily closed highway
One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Stevenson when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Alabama 117. The Jackson County EMA and Alabama Department of Transportation report the crash happened about 8:09 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Jackson County Road 91 and Alabama 117.
WAAY-TV
Grant helps but leaves hole in North Alabama sheriffs' offices after permitless carry funding ends
A bill is in the works to make sure sheriffs' offices in Alabama are getting enough money to cover the deficit caused by the state's permitless carry law. The permitless carry law includes a grant to help offices cover some of the loss. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community...
Man charged with vehicle burglary in Decatur
Jarikious Harris has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.
WAFF
New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
FOUND: Madison County Sheriff searching for elderly man they say has memory issues
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating an elderly man who suffers fro severe memory loss and possible Alzheimer's.
WAFF
Aleisha Parker Murder trial day 2
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting. According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, "how many lives did I end tonight?" Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business. Updated: 12 hours ago. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that...
Hartselle Enquirer
Former deputy facing felony charge
A former deputy with the Morgan County and Lawrence County sheriffs’ offices was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with using his government position for personal gain, according to authorities. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said David O’Neal Allen, 34, of Trinity, was arrested and jailed at 11:33 a.m....
Man charged with capital murder after 1 dead, 2 injured in Falkville shooting
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says deputies have responded to a reported shooting scene near Falkville.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck
Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end.
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 7, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 7, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 4• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW Feb. 6• fraudulent use of credit/debit card; person; miscellaneous charges• leaving scene of accident; person; 24th St. SW and Industrial Dr. SW; damage to 2004 Chevy Trailblazer; $1,000 Arrests Feb. 6Morales, Angela J.; 49• public intoxication Coots, Tyler S.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- theft of lost property• FTA- no tag light• FTA- driving while suspended Sullivan, Joshua M.; 34• theft of property-4th degree (2 counts)• FTA- speeding• FTA- theft of property-4th degree• FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)• FTA- driving while suspended• FTA- fail to register vehicle Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
WAAY-TV
A look at the investigative process after an officer-involved shooting in Alabama
Over the weekend, North Alabama saw two officer-involved shootings: one in Cherokee, and the other in Huntsville. Since both cases are under investigation, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave. Everette Johnson is president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police. He did not get into any specifics about...
waynecountynews.net
Florence Man Arrested on Wayne County Grand Jury Indictment
Marcus Twain Mitchell, age 46, of Florence, AL, was arrested on Saturday, February 4 on a capias issued by the Wayne County Grand Jury. On January 27, 2023, the Grand Jury returned indictments against Mitchell on two counts of sale of methamphetamine. Mitchell was arrested and booked into the Wayne County Jail on $75,000.00 bond.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police drone finds suspect on top of roof following chase
OWENS CROSS ROAD, Ala. (WHNT) – A 21-year-old man suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing property led police on a chase using a vehicle he had allegedly stolen, according to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD). On Jan. 3, Officer Wilson with the OCRPD received a call...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Body found in Center Point identified; homicide investigation underway
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found Sunday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Phillip Edward Lankford of Center Point. He was 59. Deputies were called to Shadowood Circle...
WAFF
48 On Your Side: Madison County official blames staffing shortages for missed 911 calls
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is on your side with answers as Madison County residents question why 911 calls have gone unanswered. In three different emergencies, these residents say they called 911 multiple times and no one picked up. “I felt alone really like my help wasn’t there,” south...
Madison County warns of temporary water outage
The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) is warning residents of a temporary water outage Monday on Cobb Road.
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff searching for catalytic converter thieves
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who are believed to have stolen a catalytic converter in January. Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office say that the theft occurred on Jan. 10 in the parking lot of the Meridianville Church of Christ.
