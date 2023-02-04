ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace official line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture

By Karl Matchett
 2 days ago

Manchester United will hope to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Red Devils have fought their way into the top four after a strong run of results post-World Cup, but that run was halted by a late draw at Palace two weeks ago, before an even later defeat to Arsenal.

Now they will try to set the record straight on the first of those, as the Eagles head to Old Trafford on a four-match winless run of their own. Patrick Vieira’s team have been wildly inconsistent this term and sit 12th in the table.

Goalscoring has been a problem for them, with just 18 notched in 20 games, and their efforts for a result here will be hampered by the absence of key attacker Wilf Zaha.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Man United play Crystal Palace on Saturday 4 February 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

This match is not being broadcast live in the UK.

What is the team news?

Jadon Sancho is back in the squad after a long stint training away from the first team to rediscover fitness, but Christian Eriksen is set for months out injured. Donny van de Beek is out for the season, Jack Butland cannot be in the squad against his parent club and Diogo Dalot is a doubt for the Red Devils.

For Patrick Vieira’s team, defender Joachim Andersen and Nathan Ferguson are out, but the biggest absence will be Wilf Zaha. He’ll miss the match against his former club due to a hamstring injury. Midfielder James McArthur is also out injured.

Official lineups

Man United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes, Antony, Weghorst, Rashford

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Mitchell, Clyne, Guéhi, Richards, Schlupp, Olise, Ayew, Hughes, Doucouré, Édouard

Odds

United 7/17

Draw 4/1

Palace 17/2

Prediction

United to continue their push to finish in the top four, while Vieira’s team muddle themselves with more inconsistency. Man United 2-0 Palace .

