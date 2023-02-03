Omnium Circus brings its visionary production “I’m Possible,” celebrating accessibility for all, to William Patterson University’s Shea Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 5, 2023

Read full article on original website
tapinto.net
Auditions! Broadway Unlimited is Holding a Casting Call for Its Intensive Summer Program
FAIR LAWN, NJ – Auditions! Donna Vivino, one of Fair Lawn’s own, is hosting auditions for a summer one-week only performing arts experience for young people. Vivino has harnessed her onstage talents for behind the scenes work with her company, Broadway Unlimited. She is in the midst of holding auditions for her summer program. The next one is on Sunday, February 12.
tapinto.net
Save The Dates for Nutley Family Service Bureau's Major Social Events of 2023
NUTLEY, NJ - Nutley Family Service Bureau announced the dates of their three major fundraising events for 2023. Coming up is the annual Night at the Race, Rock Hunger, and the Garden Party. Night at the Races is Nutley's small town version of the Kentucky Derby. Taking place April 22,...
tapinto.net
From Underground Tastings to a New Montclair Hot Spot: The Rise of PastaRamen
MONTCLAIR, NJ - If you’ve seen the movie The Menu and have been intrigued by the notion of luxurious culinary experiences for the 1%, then this backstory of the new Montclair restaurant PastaRamen serving "Wafu-Italian" will shed some light on why it's all the rage. And, unlike the movie, no one dies at the end.
tapinto.net
"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.
tapinto.net
"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, OutMontclair and Others to Rally Tonight
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.
tapinto.net
St. Stan's Students and Faculty Plunge into Icy Waters to Raise $ for St. Jude's Children's Hospital
SEA BRIGHT, NJ -- Students and faculty from St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Sayreville braved arctic temperatures and frigid waters and jumped into the Atlantic Ocean in Sea Bright to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital at the annual Polar Plunge event on Sunday, Feb. 5, sponsored by the 17th Annual AOH Division 2, Monmouth County, Polar Plunge for Catholic Education.
tapinto.net
Former Bengals Mia Lopez and Dan Carter Getting Ready for Another College Season; Bloomfield College Softball Team Heads to South Carolina to Open its Season on Feb. 17
The amazingly warm winter in the Northeast, so far, has a lot of sports fans looking forward to the start of spring sports, when the focus moves outdoors. High school sports will begin practice on March 13, and there's no doubt that baseball, softball and lacrosse players, along with other athletes, are starting to put in the time, whether it be in the weight room, batting cage, or working on conditioning by running.
tapinto.net
Bordentown Regional High School's Academic Hall of Fame Accepting Nominations Through Friday
BORDENTOWN, NJ — Do you know a Bordentown Regional High School (BRHS) or William MacFarland High School graduate who has excelled in their lives post-high school? Now is the time to nominate them for the BRHS Academic Hall of Fame. Each school year, BRHS accepts nominations for induction into...
tapinto.net
Discover the Wonders of Space at the CCM Planetarium
Randolph, NJ: Curious about the quest for extrasolar worlds, how the telescope opened up the universe and other wonders related to the cosmos? Then, you’ll want to make space on your calendar for the latest schedule of shows at the County College of Morris (CCM) Longo Planetarium. Shows for...
tapinto.net
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement...
tapinto.net
Paterson's Own 'Renaissance Man' and Creator of the City's Public Access Channel to Receive Key to the City
PATERSON, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month, Mayor Andre Sayegh presented the Key to the City to longtime Paterson resident, City of Paterson employee, and African-American trailblazer, John Ming on Monday. Mr. Ming, as he is known throughout the community, is retiring after 17 years of service as the City’s AV Specialist.
tapinto.net
Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of Wednesday's memorial service for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will attend. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.
tapinto.net
Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Reaches 4,000th TAVR Procedure
MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Morristown Medical Center’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute’s structural heart program reached a significant milestone of performing over 4,000 transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures with well over 650 in 2022 alone. Morristown Medical Center has the largest TAVR program in New Jersey and is among the top five programs in the United States.
tapinto.net
Nutley Board of Education Official Newspaper Certified Motion
DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS OF THE NUTLEY BOARD OF EDUCATION - 2023. BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education hereby designate the following newspapers as the official newspapers for advertisements for the Nutley Board of Education, for the year 2023:. THE NUTLEY SUN. ONE GARRET MOUNTAIN PLAZA. P.O. BOX...
tapinto.net
Mayor of East Hanover and Entire Council Switch Parties in Unprecedented Flip from Democrat to Republican
PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Morris County Republican Committee is ecstatic to welcome its newest Republicans to the party. After months of good conversations, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Council President Frank DeMaio, Councilman Brian Brokaw, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilman Michael Martorelli have officially switched parties from Democrat to Republican. The...
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
Gun Threat Causes Modified Lockdown at Union High School Wednesday
UNION, NJ – A modified lockdown took place midday on Wednesday at Union High School because of a threat by one student to shoot another. According to Union police, a student was threatening to beat up another student, who then said, “I have a gun. I’ll shoot you.” A modified lockdown was issued, and a search took place. Police said the threat was not credible, and the lockdown was lifted. The police added that a search of the student’s home also took place. Union High School Principal Althea Bossard added that during the lockdown, “our maintenance department accidentally tripped the fire alarm. As a precaution, the fire department and Union Police Department were present. All students and staff are safe and learning has resumed.”
tapinto.net
Combined Ski Team Warms Up the Slopes at Thunder Ridge
PATTERSON, N.Y. - On Tuesday, Jan. 31, John Jay/Somers/North Salem went to Thunder Ridge and were supposed to come out of the gates at 4:30p.m. The starting time passed, and almost on cue, the temperature seemed to drop. But North Salem’s Rosie Binette put a warm spin on the plummeting temperatures nonetheless.
tapinto.net
A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief
Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
tapinto.net
Learn How to Prevent T2 Diabetes
UNION, NJ - The Union Senior Center is hosting sessions to help residents prevent T2 diabetes. There will be 25 sessions in all, from March 20 to July 20, from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center at 652 Rahway Avenue. The sessions, facilitated by Lifestyle Coach Jodi Pelano of the Gateway Family YMCA, will focus on making actionable change, healthy eating, and physical activity.
