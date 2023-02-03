Omnium Circus brings its visionary production “I’m Possible,” celebrating accessibility for all, to William Patterson University’s Shea Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 5, 2023

UNION, NJ – A modified lockdown took place midday on Wednesday at Union High School because of a threat by one student to shoot another. According to Union police, a student was threatening to beat up another student, who then said, “I have a gun. I’ll shoot you.” A modified lockdown was issued, and a search took place. Police said the threat was not credible, and the lockdown was lifted. The police added that a search of the student’s home also took place. Union High School Principal Althea Bossard added that during the lockdown, “our maintenance department accidentally tripped the fire alarm. As a precaution, the fire department and Union Police Department were present. All students and staff are safe and learning has resumed.”

UNION, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO