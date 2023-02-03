Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 armed robbery in Alexandria
WESTLAKE, La. (KALB) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a Feb. 1, 2023, homicide in Westlake. One of the suspects arrested, Autoria ‘Tori’ Lachney, has connections to a Rapides Parish case and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019. Her re-arrest has some questioning how she was released already.
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Chaseton Blake Carrier
Law enforcement agencies in Acadia Parish are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a wanted fugitive.
Two arrested by CPSO in connection to homicide in Westlake, still searching for one
Two people have been arrested after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) found Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, deceased inside a residence.
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
BREAKING: Two arrested in Westlake homicide
Two of three people wanted in the death of a 25-year-old man discovered in a Westlake home last week have been arrested. Demarcus Ardoin, 25, was found dead in his home on Westwood Road around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the homicide was drug-related.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 30, 2023 – February 5, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 30, 2023 – February 5, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On February 6, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 30, 2023 – February 5, 2023.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warning against arrest scam
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning Lake Charles resident against a scam using the Sheriff's name.
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
Conviction, sentence for man accused of kidnapping baby reversed
The sentence and conviction of an Iowa, La., man accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old baby have been reversed. Marcel Dugar was sentenced in 2021 to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated kidnapping. The sentence was set to run consecutively to time being served for a 1999 conviction for armed robbery and first-degree robbery.
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Janet Brooks Stevens
Janet Brooks Steven of Downy, Calif. departed this life on Jan. 30, 2023. Janet is a native of Lake Charles, La. and resided in Downy, Calif. after she met and married her husband of 32 years, Craig Stevens. To this union, one son was born, Jamaal A. Stevens. Janet was...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Family remembers loved ones who died in General Pershing Drive fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire. “That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said. Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.
The Mission Walker to Pass Through Sulphur on February 7 During Mid-Morning on Her Journey Along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail Auto Highway
The Mission Walker to Pass Through Sulphur on February 7 During Mid-Morning on Her Journey Along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail Auto Highway. Sulphur, Louisiana – Edie Littlefield Sundby, also known as “The Mission Walker,” will pass through Sulphur on February 7 during mid-morning, continuing her journey along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail auto highway from San Diego to St. Augustine.
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas. Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding […]
GoFundMe account set up for Joubert funerals
Tiphanie Senegar has organized a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral and memorial services for her mother, Stephanie Joubert, and Gary Joubert, who died from injuries from a fatal house fire that occurred on Saturday. Senegar said her mother lived her life with generosity at its core. “My mother...
Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church
A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
City working to ensure fun, safe Mardi Gras
The city of Lake Charles is revving up the height of Mardi Gras season. “We’ve been celebrating since Jan. 6, and we’re coming into the high points of the final weekends of the Mardi Gras season for 2023,” said Katie Harrington, city of Lake Charles public information officer.
