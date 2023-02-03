ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Two arrested in Westlake homicide

Two of three people wanted in the death of a 25-year-old man discovered in a Westlake home last week have been arrested. Demarcus Ardoin, 25, was found dead in his home on Westwood Road around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the homicide was drug-related.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Lake Charles American Press

Conviction, sentence for man accused of kidnapping baby reversed

The sentence and conviction of an Iowa, La., man accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old baby have been reversed. Marcel Dugar was sentenced in 2021 to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated kidnapping. The sentence was set to run consecutively to time being served for a 1999 conviction for armed robbery and first-degree robbery.
IOWA, LA
12NewsNow

Two men arrested after Beaumont Police find drugs, firearm in vehicle Friday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested two men Friday night after finding drugs and a firearm in their vehicle. On Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:17pm., Beaumont Police Officers were patrolling the area of Washington Blvd. and Sabine Pass Ave. when they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Janet Brooks Stevens

Janet Brooks Steven of Downy, Calif. departed this life on Jan. 30, 2023. Janet is a native of Lake Charles, La. and resided in Downy, Calif. after she met and married her husband of 32 years, Craig Stevens. To this union, one son was born, Jamaal A. Stevens. Janet was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Family remembers loved ones who died in General Pershing Drive fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire. “That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said. Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

The Mission Walker to Pass Through Sulphur on February 7 During Mid-Morning on Her Journey Along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail Auto Highway

The Mission Walker to Pass Through Sulphur on February 7 During Mid-Morning on Her Journey Along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail Auto Highway. Sulphur, Louisiana – Edie Littlefield Sundby, also known as “The Mission Walker,” will pass through Sulphur on February 7 during mid-morning, continuing her journey along the 2,817-mile Old Spanish Trail auto highway from San Diego to St. Augustine.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

GoFundMe account set up for Joubert funerals

Tiphanie Senegar has organized a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral and memorial services for her mother, Stephanie Joubert, and Gary Joubert, who died from injuries from a fatal house fire that occurred on Saturday. Senegar said her mother lived her life with generosity at its core. “My mother...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church

A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
BUNA, TX
Lake Charles American Press

City working to ensure fun, safe Mardi Gras

The city of Lake Charles is revving up the height of Mardi Gras season. “We’ve been celebrating since Jan. 6, and we’re coming into the high points of the final weekends of the Mardi Gras season for 2023,” said Katie Harrington, city of Lake Charles public information officer.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

