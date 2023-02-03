ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

15 Local Restaurants With Special Valentine’s Day Menus

FROM A LOCAL WINERY’S pairing dinner to a sparkling-wine tasting – not to mention signature Valentine’s Day multi-course dinners at local restaurants – the options for celebrating with friends or your sweetie over a fancy meal are endless. And if Tuesday night doesn’t appeal, know that several restaurants will start serving their Valentine’s Day menu the weekend prior. Just be sure to make reservations soon as many of these restaurants expect to sell out in advance.
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Knuckles 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Knuckles the dog who is just under a year old!. Rachel Hahn from the Wisconsin Humane Society showcased him when she joined us on Tuesday, Feb. 7. She also discussed the proper process of adopting dogs and puppies across any of their shelters.
Putting brush to canvas to work through grief; Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective will host an info session this Thursday

NOW: Putting brush to canvas to work through grief; Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective will host an info session this Thursday. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Art can brighten any setting. It can also be a great way to cope when you're going through some very dark times like grieving. The "Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective" is holding an informational session this Thursday evening to get the ball rolling on forming a bi-monthly art therapy for grief and loss group. All supplies will be provided to begin the process of healing through artwork. Thursday's art info session is free, but you're asked to pre-register. You can do so by clicking here.
Jen's Sweet Treats to host fundraiser for family of fallen Officer Peter Jerving

CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy has announced a fundraiser benefiting the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a robbery suspect early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7. The 37-year-old served four years with the Milwaukee Police Department.
Waukesha backyard chicken ordinance ruffles feathers

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A backyard chicken ordinance in Waukesha has ruffled some feathers. The city wants to regulate owning backyard chickens. Waukesha has never had any rules in place before, and this has gotten a lot of attention from neighbors. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Ordinance & License Committee...
Heavy rain to slushy snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday

Our next winter storm is almost here. This one comes with the chance for both rain and snow. Most of Wednesday is nice, warm and mostly sunny but clouds increase Wednesday night with rain and a little snow arriving just after midnight. By the Thursday morning commute the Waukesha/Milwaukee area mostly sees steady, heavy rain but our northern and western counties already see steady snow falling.
Renowned illusionists 'The Foolers' performing at the Pabst Theater

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four illusionists who have collaborated with legendary entertainers Penn & Teller are bringing a show to Milwaukee that aims to blend "mystifying mind magic and hilarious comedic routines." 'The Foolers,' made of magicians Alex Ramon, Jessica Jane, Matt Donnelly and Vinny Grosso are set to perform...
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Bakehouse 23 to bring whimsical treats to South Milwaukee starting Feb. 11

If it’s been a while since you ventured to South Milwaukee, you might want to make it a point to pay a visit. Recent years have brought numerous new businesses to Milwaukee Street, a growing Downtown strip which currently houses businesses including South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats, Immortal Toys & Collectables and Omen Subculture clothing stores along with longer term businesses like Avenue Coffeehouse.
