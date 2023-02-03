NOW: Putting brush to canvas to work through grief; Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective will host an info session this Thursday. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Art can brighten any setting. It can also be a great way to cope when you're going through some very dark times like grieving. The "Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective" is holding an informational session this Thursday evening to get the ball rolling on forming a bi-monthly art therapy for grief and loss group. All supplies will be provided to begin the process of healing through artwork. Thursday's art info session is free, but you're asked to pre-register. You can do so by clicking here.

