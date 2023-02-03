Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Retzer Nature Center discusses $25K grant from Kohl's Hometown Giving Program
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kohl's announced in January that they planned to donate more than $500,000 to more than 20 nonprofits serving families in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties through the Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program. One of the recipients is Waukesha County's Retzer Nature Center, which received $25,000 to...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Dozer!
Dozer is a five-year-old mixed breed dog staying with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
milwaukeemag.com
15 Local Restaurants With Special Valentine’s Day Menus
FROM A LOCAL WINERY’S pairing dinner to a sparkling-wine tasting – not to mention signature Valentine’s Day multi-course dinners at local restaurants – the options for celebrating with friends or your sweetie over a fancy meal are endless. And if Tuesday night doesn’t appeal, know that several restaurants will start serving their Valentine’s Day menu the weekend prior. Just be sure to make reservations soon as many of these restaurants expect to sell out in advance.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
CBS 58
Macy's at Mayfair offers a sneak peek at spring styles with 'Fashionably Late Thursdays'
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- If you visit the Macy's at Mayfair two weeks from Thursday, you'll see spring strut right before your eyes. This is when the next "Fashionably Late Thursdays" will be held. Attendees will have an opportunity to see some of the latest trends in fashion and...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Knuckles 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week, Knuckles the dog who is just under a year old!. Rachel Hahn from the Wisconsin Humane Society showcased him when she joined us on Tuesday, Feb. 7. She also discussed the proper process of adopting dogs and puppies across any of their shelters.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Parks looking for seasonal workers, hourly rates up to $19.66
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Want to work for Milwaukee County Parks? Now is your chance!. An event to find seasonal workers will be hosted in West Allis on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Greenfield Park Pavilion, located at 2028 South 124th Street. The event held from 2-6 p.m....
CBS 58
Putting brush to canvas to work through grief; Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective will host an info session this Thursday
NOW: Putting brush to canvas to work through grief; Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective will host an info session this Thursday. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Art can brighten any setting. It can also be a great way to cope when you're going through some very dark times like grieving. The "Milwaukee Art Therapy Collective" is holding an informational session this Thursday evening to get the ball rolling on forming a bi-monthly art therapy for grief and loss group. All supplies will be provided to begin the process of healing through artwork. Thursday's art info session is free, but you're asked to pre-register. You can do so by clicking here.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Corner In Wisconsin That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Every year, something magical appears outside of a Lake Geneva area resort. Destination Geneva National hosts an annual event that takes visitors into another world: Ice Castles. These colorful frozen creations don’t last long but they are one of Wisconsin’s best winter attractions. Here’s what you need to know about the ice castles.
CBS 58
Jen's Sweet Treats to host fundraiser for family of fallen Officer Peter Jerving
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Jen's Sweet Treats in Cudahy has announced a fundraiser benefiting the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a robbery suspect early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7. The 37-year-old served four years with the Milwaukee Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha backyard chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A backyard chicken ordinance in Waukesha has ruffled some feathers. The city wants to regulate owning backyard chickens. Waukesha has never had any rules in place before, and this has gotten a lot of attention from neighbors. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Ordinance & License Committee...
wpr.org
In Fox Point, neighbors clash over a plan to allow access to a famous Wisconsin artist's home
For years, drivers would stop and gawk at the whimsical artwork outside Mary Nohl's home, dubbed by some the "Witch's House" of Fox Point, Wisconsin. But what's spooking some neighbors today is a proposal — advancing to a village board vote for the first time after years of opposition — that would formalize visitor access to the late artist's property.
CBS 58
Heavy rain to slushy snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday
Our next winter storm is almost here. This one comes with the chance for both rain and snow. Most of Wednesday is nice, warm and mostly sunny but clouds increase Wednesday night with rain and a little snow arriving just after midnight. By the Thursday morning commute the Waukesha/Milwaukee area mostly sees steady, heavy rain but our northern and western counties already see steady snow falling.
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
CBS 58
Hunger Task Force aims to fight Milwaukee food insecurity with a $750K donation
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hunger Task Force is receiving a $750,000 donation with the goal of continuing to address food donation shortages and address the problem of food insecurity in the Milwaukee community. The donation was announced by Kohl's in a press release on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Kohl's...
CBS 58
Renowned illusionists 'The Foolers' performing at the Pabst Theater
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four illusionists who have collaborated with legendary entertainers Penn & Teller are bringing a show to Milwaukee that aims to blend "mystifying mind magic and hilarious comedic routines." 'The Foolers,' made of magicians Alex Ramon, Jessica Jane, Matt Donnelly and Vinny Grosso are set to perform...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
On Milwaukee
Bakehouse 23 to bring whimsical treats to South Milwaukee starting Feb. 11
If it’s been a while since you ventured to South Milwaukee, you might want to make it a point to pay a visit. Recent years have brought numerous new businesses to Milwaukee Street, a growing Downtown strip which currently houses businesses including South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats, Immortal Toys & Collectables and Omen Subculture clothing stores along with longer term businesses like Avenue Coffeehouse.
CBS 58
Local nonprofit to open first home for human trafficking victims in Southeast Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local nonprofit is opening a first-of-its-kind home for human trafficking victims in Southeastern Wisconsin. Redeem and Restore Center bought a house in Waukesha last summer with the hopes of turning it into a restorative space for women who escape these dangerous situations. The house...
CBS 58
Learn life-saving skills in a matter of hours & get certified at Divine Training & Consultant Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you have a goal of getting into the health care field, there are basic life-saving skills you need to know. Divine Training & Consultant Center on Milwaukee's north side offers a variety of classes to help get you certified. From first aid to CPR to fire safety.
