Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman takes part in oral board for police department in south Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A familiar voice made its way to the Gulf Shores Police Department oral board last week.

According to a Facebook post from the department , actor Morgan Freeman was on the oral board while candidates for police officer positions came out to the department in hopes of getting hired. GSPD said professionals and local residents are always invited to take part in the oral board.

Attendees of the board included:

Sheriff Dan Coverley, Douglas County, Nev.

Lt. Joseph Taylor

Chief Ed Delmore

Deputy Chief Dan Netemeyer

Dr. Linda Keena

Morgan Freeman

Ray Smith

Curt Graff

GSPD said they are currently accepting applications for several positions open.

Freeman, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for “Million Dollar Baby,” reportedly owns property in Gulf Shores and has been seen in the area.

