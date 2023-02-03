ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March

SNAP recipients nationwide will stop getting pandemic-era boosts after this month’s payments, the Food and Nutrition Service announced. The emergency allotments provided an additional $95 or the maximum amount for their household size — whichever was greater. “SNAP emergency allotments were a temporary strategy authorized by Congress to...
Rescuers work for second day to find quake survivors as death toll surpasses 5,000

Rescue workers fanned across Turkey and Syria Tuesday, in a second day of racing to find survivors from the massive earthquake and multiple aftershocks that leveled thousands of buildings across the region, and sent the confirmed death toll soaring past 5,000 people. Freezing winter temperatures and dozens of aftershocks from...
How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests. Much of that is now coming to an end, with President Joe Biden’s administration saying...
What’s next in the saga of the suspected Chinese spy balloon

On Saturday the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it had traveled across much of the U.S., capturing the attention of residents and the media alike. China said the balloon was a meteorological research vessel blown off course and expressed...
How Groundhog Day came to the U.S. — and why we still celebrate it 137 years later

On Thursday morning, thousands of early risers either tuned in or bundled up to watch Punxsutawney Phil emerge from a tree stump and predict the weather. The groundhog — arguably the most famous member of his species and the most recognizable of all the country’s animal prognosticators — did what he has done for the last 137 years: search for a sign of spring in front of a group of top hat-wearing handlers and adoring fans at Gobbler’s Knob in Pennsylvania.
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

