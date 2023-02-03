ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ready to celebrate Black History Month? Here are 3 FREE events hosted by Houston First Corporation that the entire family could enjoy

 5 days ago
Click2Houston.com

Good, clean rachet fun!

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC2 we’re celebrating the best friends in our lives. Lauren Kelly is inviting her Gal Pal, Crystal Wall to guest co-host with her on Houston Life!. Watch the last time the two were together, live on Houston Life.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

10-year-old boy from Houston lands starring role on Broadway

A 10-year-old boy from Houston just packed up his life and moved to New York to star in Broadway. Bane Griffith is now starring as ‘Little Michael’ in “MJ The Musical”. He joined the cast on January 31 at the Neil Simon Theatre. This is Griffith’s Broadway debut.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Who is Houston's 5-time Grammy winner Robert Glasper?

HOUSTON — Before the opening credits of the Grammy Awards Sunday on KHOU 11 one of Houston's own was already a winner. Jazz, R&B pianist, producer and songwriter Robert Glasper was nominated for best R&B album and best-engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.” Glasper was up against Mary J. Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)", Chris Brown's "Breezy (Deluxe)," Lucky Daye's "Candydrip," and PJ Morton's "Watch the Sun."
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston woman is giving away millions

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Northside HS senior Zamoria Ellison overcame childhood trauma to accomplish remarkable academic achievements

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools. The fourth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Zamoria Ellison, a senior at Northside High School in...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
HOUSTON, TX
KPLC TV

Daughter remembers mother who died in General Pershing Drive fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The daughter of the woman who died alongside her husband in a house fire on General Pershing Drive issued a statement to 7News. Tiphanie Senegar resides in Houston and was heading to Lake Charles at the time of the fire. “I just want the people...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot in leg, dropped off in Third Ward, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after being shot in his leg and dropped off in Houston’s Third Ward. It happened at the 3200 block of Alabama Street near Berry Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, where police say the victim was shot and dropped off at an unknown location and then taken to the hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston woman breaks Guinness World Record for largest feet

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that includes feet. Houston resident Tanya Herbert recently earned the title of world's largest feet on a living female by Guinness World Records, breaking a record held for three years by Julie Felton of the UK. With her right foot measuring in at 13.03 inches and her left 12.79 inches, Herbert typically wears a US women's size 18 or a US men's size 16-17.
HOUSTON, TX

