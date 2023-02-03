Ready to celebrate Black History Month? Here are 3 FREE events hosted by Houston First Corporation that the entire family could enjoy

Read full article on original website
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For StaffAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Would You Swim in Houston's Scariest Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Discover the Top Three Must-See Destinations in the Houston Area for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Local patriots replace American flags for freeCovering KatyHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Good, clean rachet fun!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC2 we’re celebrating the best friends in our lives. Lauren Kelly is inviting her Gal Pal, Crystal Wall to guest co-host with her on Houston Life!. Watch the last time the two were together, live on Houston Life.
Click2Houston.com
10-year-old boy from Houston lands starring role on Broadway
A 10-year-old boy from Houston just packed up his life and moved to New York to star in Broadway. Bane Griffith is now starring as ‘Little Michael’ in “MJ The Musical”. He joined the cast on January 31 at the Neil Simon Theatre. This is Griffith’s Broadway debut.
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is opening a second location in Houston of his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, and he is looking for people to join his team.
KHOU
Who is Houston's 5-time Grammy winner Robert Glasper?
HOUSTON — Before the opening credits of the Grammy Awards Sunday on KHOU 11 one of Houston's own was already a winner. Jazz, R&B pianist, producer and songwriter Robert Glasper was nominated for best R&B album and best-engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.” Glasper was up against Mary J. Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)", Chris Brown's "Breezy (Deluxe)," Lucky Daye's "Candydrip," and PJ Morton's "Watch the Sun."
This Houston woman is giving away millions
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman from Houston and the good she is doing for the community.
Click2Houston.com
Red Cross continues to support victims affected by tornado that struck Houston area
HOUSTON – The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast region is continuing to support those affected by the tornado that impacted the Houston area. The shelter at Revive Church in Pasadena is currently open for those who were affected by the severe damage (with no closing date), according to Red Cross.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Northside HS senior Zamoria Ellison overcame childhood trauma to accomplish remarkable academic achievements
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2022. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools. The fourth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Zamoria Ellison, a senior at Northside High School in...
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
fox26houston.com
Historial toll of redlinng in Houston's sunnyside community
Is this our America? A longtime form of housing discrimination called redlining still harms American families.
$2 million lottery ticket sold at H-E-B in Mission Bend area
The person who won the $2 million juuuuuust missed out on that $747 million lottery jackpot. But maybe this store is a lucky place to buy a ticket?
Click2Houston.com
‘We will not tolerate theft or endangerment of our animals’: Keepers find fence cut at Houston Zoo
Houston police were investigating Tuesday after it was discovered that a mesh fence was cut at the Houston Zoo. According to zoo officials, keepers noticed a four-inch gap in the mesh of the brown pelican habitat in the Children’s Zoo. They immediately determined that the animals in the exhibit...
Mayor Turner halts Metro construction until 33 newly discovered graves are re-located
Mayor Sylvester Turner says the construction of Lockwood split the cemetery, and all the graves were supposed to have been relocated in the 1960s but 33 apparently were missed.
Click2Houston.com
Headless goats, chickens, and a pigeon found on Galveston beach believed to be part of Santeria animal sacrifice ceremony
GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston reportedly came across a ‘macabre’ scene on Sunday morning. According to Galveston Animal Control Officials, officers were called to the beach near 56th Street at around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding headless carcasses of goats, chickens, and a pigeon. Lt....
Click2Houston.com
Someone in Houston won a $2 million Powerball prize last night: See where lucky ticket was purchased
HOUSTON – Someone in the Houston area is waking up $2 million richer this Tuesday!. A Powerball ticket with a prize amount of $2 million was sold at an H-E-B store located at 14498 Bellaire Blvd. The winner used the “Power Play” option. The winning numbers were:...
KPLC TV
Daughter remembers mother who died in General Pershing Drive fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The daughter of the woman who died alongside her husband in a house fire on General Pershing Drive issued a statement to 7News. Tiphanie Senegar resides in Houston and was heading to Lake Charles at the time of the fire. “I just want the people...
cw39.com
Man shot in leg, dropped off in Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after being shot in his leg and dropped off in Houston’s Third Ward. It happened at the 3200 block of Alabama Street near Berry Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, where police say the victim was shot and dropped off at an unknown location and then taken to the hospital.
Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, the second biggest jackpot prize in North America from Monday night's drawing was won in Texas.
Houston Chronicle
Houston woman breaks Guinness World Record for largest feet
They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that includes feet. Houston resident Tanya Herbert recently earned the title of world's largest feet on a living female by Guinness World Records, breaking a record held for three years by Julie Felton of the UK. With her right foot measuring in at 13.03 inches and her left 12.79 inches, Herbert typically wears a US women's size 18 or a US men's size 16-17.
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to Richmond
The brand fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Big Chicken delivers a menu that fuses home-cooked childhood favorites with bold new flavors.
