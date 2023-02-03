ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?

Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
COBLESKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s president works a shift at Ballston Lake location

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations. The shop on Ushers Road had a 94% increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year […]
BALLSTON LAKE, NY
Hot 99.1

See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Burgers [RANKED]

On the surface, cooking and building the perfect burger seems easy. But to achieve perfection creating an amazing burger takes great skill. It all starts with a patty with the perfect ground beef combination of lean and fat. That patty needs to be cooked just right. The cheese to needs to be great. The bun needs to taste amazing and have just the right ratio of bread to meat. The balance of lettuce, tomato, onion, and other veggie toppings needs to be perfect. And condiments, well, with thousands of options and combinations - they need to have a personality that fits the burger.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Need Menstrual Health Products? Capital Region Has Them for Free!

Sadly, affordable access to menstrual products isn't a reality for certain period-having individuals. Whether it's because of poverty, homelessness, or inflation, no one should have to sacrifice a medical necessity, especially when it's for something you have no control over. Fortunately, the Capital Region Menstrual Health organization has figured out a way for residents in the area to get menstrual health products for free, and their idea is bloody brilliant!
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

Druthers Taking Over Popular Saratoga Restaurant

When one of the Spa City’s most scenic restaurants reopens its doors, it will be under new management. Steve Barnes from the Times Union reports that 550 Waterfront, located on the north end of Saratoga Lake, will likely reopen after its winter break under its new name ‘550 Waterfront by Druthers’.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
FISHKILL, NY
Hot 99.1

Former Popular Cohoes Restaurant Set to Open in Glenville This Week

In November of last year, the popular Max410 Grill inside Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes announced it would be closing. It had been in this location for five years. Then in December, Chef and owner Mike Fortin said that even though it was a difficult decision to move out of his hometown, the location was perfect. Fortin announced Max410 would be moving into the Waters Edge Lighthouse restaurant in Glenville.
GLENVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]

First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation

There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
GARDINER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy