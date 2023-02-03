Read full article on original website
Here's How It Was Like To Spend The Night In Mount Washington During A Brutal Cold WeatherNewsverifiedMount Washington, MA
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?
Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
Is Downtown Schenectady ‘Food Desert’ Finally Getting a Grocery Store?
The City of Schenectady is hoping to secure a three million dollar grant to secure a medium-sized grocery store in downtown Schenectady. Without the grant, however, the city doesn't think it would be possible. Where Are They Looking to Build the Grocery Store?. The three million dollar grant under the...
One of the Original Crossgates Mall Restaurants Closed for Good
For as long as I can remember, this restaurant was a staple in the Capital Region but now it sits boarded up waiting for another tenant to lease the space it occupied for years. "Man, that place was there since the mall opened. Like 40 years ago. Good run" An...
Stewart’s president works a shift at Ballston Lake location
BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations. The shop on Ushers Road had a 94% increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year […]
See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Burgers [RANKED]
On the surface, cooking and building the perfect burger seems easy. But to achieve perfection creating an amazing burger takes great skill. It all starts with a patty with the perfect ground beef combination of lean and fat. That patty needs to be cooked just right. The cheese to needs to be great. The bun needs to taste amazing and have just the right ratio of bread to meat. The balance of lettuce, tomato, onion, and other veggie toppings needs to be perfect. And condiments, well, with thousands of options and combinations - they need to have a personality that fits the burger.
Need Menstrual Health Products? Capital Region Has Them for Free!
Sadly, affordable access to menstrual products isn't a reality for certain period-having individuals. Whether it's because of poverty, homelessness, or inflation, no one should have to sacrifice a medical necessity, especially when it's for something you have no control over. Fortunately, the Capital Region Menstrual Health organization has figured out a way for residents in the area to get menstrual health products for free, and their idea is bloody brilliant!
albanymagic.com
Druthers Taking Over Popular Saratoga Restaurant
When one of the Spa City’s most scenic restaurants reopens its doors, it will be under new management. Steve Barnes from the Times Union reports that 550 Waterfront, located on the north end of Saratoga Lake, will likely reopen after its winter break under its new name ‘550 Waterfront by Druthers’.
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
Former Popular Cohoes Restaurant Set to Open in Glenville This Week
In November of last year, the popular Max410 Grill inside Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes announced it would be closing. It had been in this location for five years. Then in December, Chef and owner Mike Fortin said that even though it was a difficult decision to move out of his hometown, the location was perfect. Fortin announced Max410 would be moving into the Waters Edge Lighthouse restaurant in Glenville.
Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]
First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
Man accused of upskirting in East Greenbush stores
The same man who was found guilty of taking upskirt photos of women in Colonie back in August 2021 has been accused of the same crime, in two East Greenbush stores.
$19K Take 5 Winning Tickets Sold at Saratoga County Stewart’s!
Check your tickets! There was another Take 5 winning ticket sold. This time it was purchased at a Stewart's Shop in Saratoga County. That winner is cashing in a ticket worth $19,881. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?. The midday Take 5 drawing on Monday, February 6th with the numbers...
Upstate NY Campground Rated One Of The Best Parks In The Nation
There are so many great places to camp in Upstate New York. Thanks to a new survey, one is getting some national praise. The Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground has been named one of the Top-12 best places to camp in the United States by Travel + Leisure Magazine. The state park is located in Ulster County, near Shawangunk Mountains in the Hudson Valley.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Police investigate shooting incident in Gloversville
A shooting at a residence led to a pursuit in Gloversville late Sunday night.
Fundraiser for Pittsfield family after fatal accident
The Berkshire Dream Center is running a fundraiser for a Pittsfield family who lost their mother in a fatal motor vehicle accident. The fundraiser is online, and those interested in donating can do so by clicking "Shaloon's Family Giving Fund."
NYSP: Wallkill woman attacks neighbors with hammer
A Wallkill woman was cited to court Sunday afternoon after police say she attacked her two neighbors with a hammer.
Cohoes Police searching for missing person
Cohoes Police say the missing person was last seen on January 20 and could possibly be in either the City of Albany or New York City.
Albany K9 Officer Passes Unexpectedly, Thank You For Your Service Amber
What comes to mind when you think of the New York State Police? Maybe you picture seeing a cruiser perched on the median of the New York State Thruway or you see them buzz by, lights flashing in pursuit of a reckless driver. Do you ever think of the unsung heroes of the force, the K9 Officers?
