Washington, DC

Shore News Network

Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating two robberies that took place on Thursday and Friday at The Chocolate House in Northwest D.C. and the robbery of a nearby salon. Early Thursday morning the suspect entered the Sweet Shop at the 1900 Block of 18th Street. The suspect threatened the employee and demanded money. He then grabbed the cash register before leaving the scene. Friday evening at 7:17 pm, the suspect entered the same retailer, threatened store employees, took the money, and left the scene. He then entered a salon on the 2200 Block of 19th The post Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Fire at 2-story building in Northwest DC leaves 2 women dead

WASHINGTON — Two women have died from critical injuries after a fire broke out in a two-story building in Northwest D.C. early Tuesday morning. Firefighters with DC Fire and EMS responded to 8th Street Northwest, off of Elder Street Northwest, before 3:15 a.m. after receiving a report of smoke showing from the second floor of a building. Upon arrival, like reported, firefighters saw the smoke rising and showing from the 2nd floor.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Where to get a Philly cheesesteak in the DC area

WASHINGTON - Eagles fans wishing for a taste of Philadelphia here in the D.C. area are in luck. While there may not be a Pat vs. Geno's rivalry in the District, there are plenty of spots to get your fix for a ‘whiz wit,’ or any other cheesesteak variation you might prefer.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

39-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Northwest D.C. Building

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Northwest D.C. The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting, which took place in the lobby of the Liz Donohue House on the 1400 Block of Spring Road. Just after 4 pm, police arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found 39-year-old Aaron Robinson in the residential building. Robinson was pronounced at the scene. Police are looking for three suspects involved in the shooting. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post 39-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Northwest D.C. Building appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

28-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District has made an arrest in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at the 1800 Block of Minnesota Avenue in Southeast D.C. A dispute occurred at the location listed at approximately 4:47 am between the suspect and the victim. While the suspect was arguing with the victim, he displayed a weapon and shot at him. Immediately following the incident, the suspect left the scene. No injuries were reported.  28-year-old Maurice Douglas of D.C. was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. Police The post 28-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DMV 'catfishing' victims scammed out of over $43M in 2021

WASHINGTON - Romance scammers take to dating apps and social media sites around Valentine's Day to take advantage of people looking for connections this time of year. A new report from Social Catfish found that in 2021, romance scam victims in the U.S. lost a record $547 million. California saw the highest number of victims at over 3,000. But Virginia ranked 9th on the list of most "catfished" states in America, with over 600 victims who lost $22 million. Maryland wasn't far behind, with a total of $20,403,018 lost.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Three Men Shot In Southeast D.C. Saturday Night

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Saturday night in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 3800 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly before 11 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three men were conscious and breathing and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition and identity of the men are unknown at this time. A suspect was taken into custody but was later released. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the The post Three Men Shot In Southeast D.C. Saturday Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Police arrest woman for shooting man to death in SE DC

WASHINGTON — A woman is facing charges after police say she shot a man to death. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 4200 block of 7th Street in Southeast D.C. When officers arrived, just after 11:30 p.m., they found a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Philly

SEPTA bus driver honored after saving woman from carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus driver who helped save a woman from being carjacked is being honored on a national level. The hero is getting ready to travel to our nation's capital for the State of the Union.Chris Deshields has been driving the same route for 17 years. His father actually drove for SEPTA for 40 years.But this veteran driver says he could never have imagined what would happen just feet in front of his bus two Wednesdays ago and how that chance encounter would lead him to Washington, D.C."These young guys, they were kind of pointing towards the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lansing Daily

Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police

Two juvenile boys have been charged with the stabbing death of a gas station employee. The incident occurred early Thursday morning in Clinton, Maryland, with Prince George’s County Police being called to the scene at around 4:40 a.m. Upon arriving at the gas station, officers found an employee, 37-year-old Israel Akingbesote, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
CLINTON, MD

