Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating two robberies that took place on Thursday and Friday at The Chocolate House in Northwest D.C. and the robbery of a nearby salon. Early Thursday morning the suspect entered the Sweet Shop at the 1900 Block of 18th Street. The suspect threatened the employee and demanded money. He then grabbed the cash register before leaving the scene. Friday evening at 7:17 pm, the suspect entered the same retailer, threatened store employees, took the money, and left the scene. He then entered a salon on the 2200 Block of 19th The post Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row appeared first on Shore News Network.
Metro employees caught between violence and duty to public safety after waves of shootings
Washington Metro employees are concerned over the rising levels of violence conflicting with public safety after a shooting left one of their members dead.
Fire at 2-story building in Northwest DC leaves 2 women dead
WASHINGTON — Two women have died from critical injuries after a fire broke out in a two-story building in Northwest D.C. early Tuesday morning. Firefighters with DC Fire and EMS responded to 8th Street Northwest, off of Elder Street Northwest, before 3:15 a.m. after receiving a report of smoke showing from the second floor of a building. Upon arrival, like reported, firefighters saw the smoke rising and showing from the 2nd floor.
Police: Man in custody after shooting mother of his child in Fairfax County
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man who shot and critically wounded the mother of his child was taken into custody from a different state, authorities said. Fairfax County police officers were first made aware of the incident after receiving a phone call from someone who said they heard screaming and gunshots.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. attorney creates business to connect Black community to Black lawyers
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — "Today is Justis Connection's birthday!" Kisha Brown cheerfully told her Instagram followers on Jan. 11. The social media post marked the second anniversary of a service the former civil rights attorney felt compelled to launch. "Justis Connection is the first online Black attorney referral...
fox5dc.com
Where to get a Philly cheesesteak in the DC area
WASHINGTON - Eagles fans wishing for a taste of Philadelphia here in the D.C. area are in luck. While there may not be a Pat vs. Geno's rivalry in the District, there are plenty of spots to get your fix for a ‘whiz wit,’ or any other cheesesteak variation you might prefer.
39-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Northwest D.C. Building
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Northwest D.C. The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting, which took place in the lobby of the Liz Donohue House on the 1400 Block of Spring Road. Just after 4 pm, police arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found 39-year-old Aaron Robinson in the residential building. Robinson was pronounced at the scene. Police are looking for three suspects involved in the shooting. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post 39-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Northwest D.C. Building appeared first on Shore News Network.
28-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District has made an arrest in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at the 1800 Block of Minnesota Avenue in Southeast D.C. A dispute occurred at the location listed at approximately 4:47 am between the suspect and the victim. While the suspect was arguing with the victim, he displayed a weapon and shot at him. Immediately following the incident, the suspect left the scene. No injuries were reported. 28-year-old Maurice Douglas of D.C. was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. Police The post 28-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County
Police said they were in the Mt. Vernon area after someone shot a woman there.
fox5dc.com
DMV 'catfishing' victims scammed out of over $43M in 2021
WASHINGTON - Romance scammers take to dating apps and social media sites around Valentine's Day to take advantage of people looking for connections this time of year. A new report from Social Catfish found that in 2021, romance scam victims in the U.S. lost a record $547 million. California saw the highest number of victims at over 3,000. But Virginia ranked 9th on the list of most "catfished" states in America, with over 600 victims who lost $22 million. Maryland wasn't far behind, with a total of $20,403,018 lost.
Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
Three Men Shot In Southeast D.C. Saturday Night
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Saturday night in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 3800 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly before 11 pm, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival police found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three men were conscious and breathing and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition and identity of the men are unknown at this time. A suspect was taken into custody but was later released. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the The post Three Men Shot In Southeast D.C. Saturday Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal valet stand, car keys from outside downtown DC restaurant
WASHINGTON - Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center.
WUSA
Police arrest woman for shooting man to death in SE DC
WASHINGTON — A woman is facing charges after police say she shot a man to death. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 4200 block of 7th Street in Southeast D.C. When officers arrived, just after 11:30 p.m., they found a...
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
Mother, daughter die in Northwest house fire
DC Fire and EMS pulled two women from a burning building. They died from their injuries.
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
Speeding Driver Killed In Violent Chain Reaction Crash In Northeast DC, Police Say
A 22-year-old Maryland man was killed after causing a chain-reaction crash that involved multiple vehicles in Washington, DC, police announced on Monday, Feb. 6. Anne Arundel County resident Andy Carino, of Severna Park, has been identified as the driver who was killed late on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3000 block of 20th Street in Northeast, DC.
SEPTA bus driver honored after saving woman from carjacking
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus driver who helped save a woman from being carjacked is being honored on a national level. The hero is getting ready to travel to our nation's capital for the State of the Union.Chris Deshields has been driving the same route for 17 years. His father actually drove for SEPTA for 40 years.But this veteran driver says he could never have imagined what would happen just feet in front of his bus two Wednesdays ago and how that chance encounter would lead him to Washington, D.C."These young guys, they were kind of pointing towards the...
Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police
Two juvenile boys have been charged with the stabbing death of a gas station employee. The incident occurred early Thursday morning in Clinton, Maryland, with Prince George’s County Police being called to the scene at around 4:40 a.m. Upon arriving at the gas station, officers found an employee, 37-year-old Israel Akingbesote, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
