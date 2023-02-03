Read full article on original website
Caldwell ex-cop Joseph Hoadley sentenced to federal prison
BOISE, Idaho — The former Caldwell Police officer convicted of three federal crimes in September 2022 will serve three months in prison, far less than prosecutors sought. Joseph Hoadley, 42, was sentenced Monday morning for falsifying a record in a federal investigation, tampering with a witness by harassment, and tampering with documents. His total sentence is three months followed by one year of supervised release. Hoadley has 14 days to file a notice of appeal.
Suspect arrest puts Star Elementary in temporary lockdown
STAR, Idaho — An arrest in close proximity to Star Elementary put the school into a temporarily lockdown Tuesday afternoon as officers and deputies with the Ada County Sheriff's Office and Star Police attempted to bring a "dangerous and potentially armed" suspect into custody. According to Star Mayor Trevor...
Former U.S. Attorney, Canyon County law enforcement react to Hoadley sentencing
CALDWELL, Idaho — Joseph Hoadley took an oath to serve and protect the people of Caldwell and uphold the law. A federal jury of his peers found he violated that oath. Former U.S. Attorney for Idaho Wendy Olson said charging law enforcement officers for these types of federal crimes doesn't happen often. Following a federal trial for a potential civil rights violation, Olson said this is the first time she's seen a conviction against a law enforcement officer in Idaho.
Eviction court hearings increasing in Ada and Canyon counties
BOISE, Idaho — Fighting the housing crisis in the Treasure Valley takes a team like the one at Jesse Tree — a local non-profit working to keep people facing eviction in their homes. But lately, more people in Ada and Canyon counties need help. Morgan DeCarl, Jesse Tree...
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
4 fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle collisions so far in 2023 in the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. There has been a recent spate of fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle collisions — four pedestrians have been killed by cars so far in the Treasure Valley this year, including a 10-year-old boy. Despite that, overall pedestrian-vehicle accidents...
Idaho lawmakers introduce bill to ban transporting minors out of state for abortion without parental consent
BOISE, Idaho — Rep. Barbara Ehardt introduced House Bill 98 (HB98) to the House State Affairs Committee Tuesday to add definitions to Idaho's human trafficking laws to prohibit adults from transporting minors out of the state for an abortion procedure. Most abortions are illegal in Idaho with exceptions for...
Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
Car won't start? Some in Treasure Valley have no other workable option
KUNA, Idaho — Right now, with the Treasure Valley's relative lack of public transportation compared to similar-sized metro areas, the best way and the only way to get around efficiently and safely, for most, is by car. But that's an expensive option for some and not an option at all for others.
Man who struck, killed woman on Eagle Road in 2017 convicted in second trial
BOISE, Idaho — The Eagle man charged with vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed a woman in November 2017 has been found guilty in a second trial on that charge. An Ada County jury returned the guilty verdict against Adam Paulson, 47, after about two hours of deliberation on Tuesday, following a five-day trial. Paulson was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck and killed Madeline Duskey just after midnight Nov. 18, 2017, while Duskey was walking across Eagle Road at Riverside Drive. A blood test showed Paulson's blood alcohol concentration was 0.213, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.
Threat at Boise High School leads to increased police presence
BOISE, Idaho — Increased police presence at Boise High School on Friday came after the Boise Police Department was notified about a "vague school threat," an email from Robb Thompson, the school's principal, said. The threat was not directed towards a specific person. However, the email said, the school...
Idaho gas prices rise, national average falls
IDAHO, USA — Some Idahoans aren't too thrilled about current gas prices. "They're super expensive," Maria Rodriguez said. "But it is what it is." AAA data shows Gem State gas prices increased by 15 cents in the last week. In Boise, gas went up 23 cents. That's $3.76 a gallon for regular gas, which is 19 cents more expensive than one year ago.
Police detain teenagers at Boise Towne Square Mall
BOISE, Idaho — Officers with the Boise Police Department on Tuesday evening responded to a report of someone with a gun in the Boise Towne Square Mall; no shots were fired and the officers didn't find any firearms. According to BPD, at 5:15 p.m., officers detained a group of...
Former Boise Police Chief applies for Toledo, Ohio position
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September 2022, is listed as an applicant for the same role in Toledo, Ohio, KTVB's sister station WTOL reported Thursday. Lee officially separated from the city...
Treasure Valley airsoft storeowner gives safety advice
BOISE, Idaho — Airsoft has jumped in popularity over the past few years as a way for people to get outside and have fun through a sport. But airsoft guns can be dangerous, and it's important to handle them properly. According to Boise Police, a group of about 10...
‘Treasure Valley Reads’ celebrates 24 years and brings newcomers together
BOISE, Idaho — ‘Treasure Valley Reads’ is celebrating 24 years of bringing the community together through the power of books. This year, they are making sure they target newcomers, including refugees. Ada Community Library’s Community Engagement Librarian Molly Nota said, "We have so much vibrancy in the...
Downtown Boise's art installation 'Pale Blue Dot'
BOISE, Idaho — The "Pale Blue Dot" sculpture on the north side of the 5th and Front parking garage in Boise is art that is on display for pedestrians and drivers. According to the Capitol City Development Corp (CCDC); "the concept was inspired by the metaphor of the watering hole, and its role as a central gathering point for life. The work further alludes to the natural hot springs of Idaho and of earth itself viewed from space."
Idaho high schoolers receiving college credit more than doubled since 2015
BOISE, Idaho — The number of Gem State high school students earning credit at an Idaho college has more than doubled since 2015, according to the Idaho State Board of Education (ISBE). During the 2022 fiscal year, 28,609 Idaho high schoolers earned dual credit. That figure was at a...
'Act A Fool,' at the Boise Music Festival
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Boise Music Festival is returning for its twelfth year. The main stage lineup includes Ludacris, Jelly Roll, Elle King, Gary LeVox and C&C Music Factory. "From 10am to 10pm Townsquare Media and their six radio stations 103.5 KISS-FM, 104.3 WOW Country, Mix 106, 107.9...
‘Women Heart’ raises awareness about heart disease
BOISE, Idaho — Donna Maier knows firsthand just how devastating heart disease can be. “I was diagnosed when I was 29,” she said. “Over the years, I got worse and worse, and I had to have different procedures. Maier isn’t alone. In fact, CDC data shows heart...
