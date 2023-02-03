ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell ex-cop Joseph Hoadley sentenced to federal prison

BOISE, Idaho — The former Caldwell Police officer convicted of three federal crimes in September 2022 will serve three months in prison, far less than prosecutors sought. Joseph Hoadley, 42, was sentenced Monday morning for falsifying a record in a federal investigation, tampering with a witness by harassment, and tampering with documents. His total sentence is three months followed by one year of supervised release. Hoadley has 14 days to file a notice of appeal.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Former U.S. Attorney, Canyon County law enforcement react to Hoadley sentencing

CALDWELL, Idaho — Joseph Hoadley took an oath to serve and protect the people of Caldwell and uphold the law. A federal jury of his peers found he violated that oath. Former U.S. Attorney for Idaho Wendy Olson said charging law enforcement officers for these types of federal crimes doesn't happen often. Following a federal trial for a potential civil rights violation, Olson said this is the first time she's seen a conviction against a law enforcement officer in Idaho.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man who struck, killed woman on Eagle Road in 2017 convicted in second trial

BOISE, Idaho — The Eagle man charged with vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed a woman in November 2017 has been found guilty in a second trial on that charge. An Ada County jury returned the guilty verdict against Adam Paulson, 47, after about two hours of deliberation on Tuesday, following a five-day trial. Paulson was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck and killed Madeline Duskey just after midnight Nov. 18, 2017, while Duskey was walking across Eagle Road at Riverside Drive. A blood test showed Paulson's blood alcohol concentration was 0.213, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho gas prices rise, national average falls

IDAHO, USA — Some Idahoans aren't too thrilled about current gas prices. "They're super expensive," Maria Rodriguez said. "But it is what it is." AAA data shows Gem State gas prices increased by 15 cents in the last week. In Boise, gas went up 23 cents. That's $3.76 a gallon for regular gas, which is 19 cents more expensive than one year ago.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Downtown Boise's art installation 'Pale Blue Dot'

BOISE, Idaho — The "Pale Blue Dot" sculpture on the north side of the 5th and Front parking garage in Boise is art that is on display for pedestrians and drivers. According to the Capitol City Development Corp (CCDC); "the concept was inspired by the metaphor of the watering hole, and its role as a central gathering point for life. The work further alludes to the natural hot springs of Idaho and of earth itself viewed from space."
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'Act A Fool,' at the Boise Music Festival

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Boise Music Festival is returning for its twelfth year. The main stage lineup includes Ludacris, Jelly Roll, Elle King, Gary LeVox and C&C Music Factory. "From 10am to 10pm Townsquare Media and their six radio stations 103.5 KISS-FM, 104.3 WOW Country, Mix 106, 107.9...
GARDEN CITY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy