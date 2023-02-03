BOISE, Idaho — The Eagle man charged with vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed a woman in November 2017 has been found guilty in a second trial on that charge. An Ada County jury returned the guilty verdict against Adam Paulson, 47, after about two hours of deliberation on Tuesday, following a five-day trial. Paulson was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck and killed Madeline Duskey just after midnight Nov. 18, 2017, while Duskey was walking across Eagle Road at Riverside Drive. A blood test showed Paulson's blood alcohol concentration was 0.213, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO