Town, schools propose combined $44.7M budget in East Windsor

Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

EAST WINDSOR — First Selectman Jason Bowsza and School Superintendent Patrick Tudryn presented their respective town and school budgets for fiscal year 2023-24 for a total of $44.7 million.

At last night’s joint meeting of the boards of Selectmen and Education, Tudryn proposed a $26.9 million budget, which is a $1.25 million, or 4.88%, increase over the this fiscal year’s school budget.

Tudryn said the spending proposal is driven by the board’s strategic plan for town schools, which was implemented in November 2021.