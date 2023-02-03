Read full article on original website
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
Murder charges dropped against brother and sister in Des Moines man's death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A brother and sister previously charged with a Des Moines man's death have had their murder charges dropped. Both Jonathan Bautista and Jasmin Bautista still face charges for other crimes. Des Moines police charged the siblings in January 2022 in the shooting death of Javier...
Police investigating possible attempted robbery at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police are investigating a possible attempted robbery at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store on Wednesday. The store is located on East Hickman Road. Police say the suspect entered the store with his hand in his pocket, approached the clerk and asked for money. No weapon was visible, police say.
Newton man sues city, claiming he was wrongfully arrested at traffic stop
NEWTON, Iowa — A man who says he was wrongfully arrested by police during a traffic stop is now suing the city of Newton. In September 2022, body cam video of Tayvin Galanakis' traffic stop was released. Galanakis says officers initially pulled him over for having his bright headlights...
Des Moines man charged with third OWI after nearly hitting squad car
A Des Moines man was arrested for his third OWI after allegedly nearly hitting an Iowa City Police squad car over the weekend. Police say 42-year-old Terrell Roundtree ran a red light and almost hit the police vehicle. He then was observed swerving in his lane and speeding. Upon contact,...
Fiancé arrested after Iowa woman’s head injury turns out to be a gunshot wound
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said a woman who called 911 to report she'd injured her head in a household fall had actually been shot.
Central Iowa Man Charged With Attempted Murder
(Greene County, IA) -- A central Iowa man is charged with shooting his fiancé. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 9-1-1 Friday night and said she fell and hit her head. Paramedics arrived and suspected the injuries were from a gunshot. The woman's fiancé, 31-year-old Adam...
Adel police officer hears gunshots, finds dead male in middle of intersection
ADEL, Iowa — Police are investigating an overnight death in Adel. Officials shut down one of the main intersections as part of the investigation, where the highways meet at Nile Kinnick Drive and Greene Street just after 2:47 Wednesday morning. “My officer who had heard a series of gunshots from his location. Upon responding to […]
Charges dropped for Iowa protestor critical of police
NEWTON, Iowa — "I was ruled not guilty by a court of law, "said Noah Petersen, arrested at a Newton City council meeting. Noah Peterson is pleased that he was found not guilty on one of two counts of disorderly conduct against him. In October, Petersen was arrested at...
Bar Owners Put GPS Tracker in Woman’s Car To Stalk Her: Police
Two Iowa bar owners have been charged after they allegedly used a GPS tracking device to stalk a woman, according to police. Des Moines bar owners Steven McFadden, 53, and Edwin Allen, 45, were both charged with stalking and harassment against the same woman on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. McFadden, the owner of the Tipsy
Iowa man charged with attempted murder after bullet found in victim's head
GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — A Grand Junction man is charged with attempted murder after a victim suffered a gunshot wound, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. First responders were called to a residence in Grand Junction on Saturday for a report of a person who fell and hit their head against a door.
State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse
Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
An Iowa Town Charged a Man With Disorderly Conduct Because He Called a Cop a 'Domestic Abuser'
Noah Petersen was arrested last October for strongly criticizing a police officer during a city council meeting in Newton, Iowa. Now he has been found not guilty—and the ordinance used to justify his arrest has been overturned on First Amendment grounds. "We believe the court got this exactly right,"...
Suspect in deadly Starts Right Here waives right to appear in court
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the suspects involved in the deadly Starts Right Here shooting waived his right to appear in court Tuesday morning. Bravon Tukes faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Documents show that Tukes drove the getaway car for Preston Walls after that deadly shooting on...
Intersection closed for hours Wednesday due to police activity
ADEL, Iowa — The intersection of Greene Street and Nile Kinnick Drive South in Adel is open again to drivers. It was closed for a few hours Wednesday morning due to police activity. Sheriff's deputies and Adel police were called to the area before 3 a.m. Police believe a...
Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire
Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines …. Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it...
Des Moines man reported missing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for people to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police said Alan Conley, 76, left his home on the city's north side around 2 a.m. Monday and has not returned. Conley has health issues that require medication. Police...
'I think it's a miracle': Iowa pastor hit by SUV released from the hospital
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A beloved former Oskaloosa pastor is out of the hospital nearly a month after beinghit by an SUV. Eighty-year-old Alvern Boetsma was welcomed home Monday by members of the Good News Chapel. He led worship there for several decades. Boetsma was severely hurt last month when...
Close Up: Seeking solutions after deadly Starts Right Here shooting, local schools budget
DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, we hear from Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert and longtime attorney Alfredo Parrish in the aftermath of the deadly Starts Right Here shooting. And Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private scholarship plan starts this fall. We look at what that...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 44-year-old Cassandra Marlena Davis of Lenox on Monday for possessing contraband inside a correctional facility (weapon). Davis is serving time in the Adams County Jail on other charges. Authorities set Davis’s bond at $12,000 cash.
