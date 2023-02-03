ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCCI.com

Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest

AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
AMES, IA
iheart.com

Central Iowa Man Charged With Attempted Murder

(Greene County, IA) -- A central Iowa man is charged with shooting his fiancé. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 9-1-1 Friday night and said she fell and hit her head. Paramedics arrived and suspected the injuries were from a gunshot. The woman's fiancé, 31-year-old Adam...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Adel police officer hears gunshots, finds dead male in middle of intersection

ADEL, Iowa — Police are investigating an overnight death in Adel. Officials shut down one of the main intersections as part of the investigation, where the highways meet at Nile Kinnick Drive and Greene Street just after 2:47 Wednesday morning. “My officer who had heard a series of gunshots from his location. Upon responding to […]
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

Charges dropped for Iowa protestor critical of police

NEWTON, Iowa — "I was ruled not guilty by a court of law, "said Noah Petersen, arrested at a Newton City council meeting. Noah Peterson is pleased that he was found not guilty on one of two counts of disorderly conduct against him. In October, Petersen was arrested at...
NEWTON, IA
Lansing Daily

Bar Owners Put GPS Tracker in Woman’s Car To Stalk Her: Police

Two Iowa bar owners have been charged after they allegedly used a GPS tracking device to stalk a woman, according to police. Des Moines bar owners Steven McFadden, 53, and Edwin Allen, 45, were both charged with stalking and harassment against the same woman on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. McFadden, the owner of the Tipsy … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse

Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Suspect in deadly Starts Right Here waives right to appear in court

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the suspects involved in the deadly Starts Right Here shooting waived his right to appear in court Tuesday morning. Bravon Tukes faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Documents show that Tukes drove the getaway car for Preston Walls after that deadly shooting on...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Intersection closed for hours Wednesday due to police activity

ADEL, Iowa — The intersection of Greene Street and Nile Kinnick Drive South in Adel is open again to drivers. It was closed for a few hours Wednesday morning due to police activity. Sheriff's deputies and Adel police were called to the area before 3 a.m. Police believe a...
ADEL, IA
who13.com

Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire

Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines …. Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man reported missing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for people to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police said Alan Conley, 76, left his home on the city's north side around 2 a.m. Monday and has not returned. Conley has health issues that require medication. Police...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 44-year-old Cassandra Marlena Davis of Lenox on Monday for possessing contraband inside a correctional facility (weapon). Davis is serving time in the Adams County Jail on other charges. Authorities set Davis’s bond at $12,000 cash.
CRESTON, IA

