Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Chinese restaurant near SU campus has closed: ‘Best Sichuan in town,’ fan says

Syracuse, N.Y. — Chuan Taste, which has been offering Sezchuan/Sichuan-style Chinese food near the Syracuse University campus for several years, has closed. The windows of the restaurant at 713 S. Crouse Ave,. are mostly covered, but the interior appears to have been stripped down. The phone is disconnected. The adjacent restaurant in the same building, Orange Asian Cafe, is still open.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Deron Glickert and Kelly Sweet hired by Christopher Community Inc.

Christopher Community Inc. announced the appointment of two new staff positions at their Syracuse corporate office. Deron Glickert has joined the organization as strategic projects coordinator. A graduate of Messiah University with a bachelor’s degree in human resources management, Glickert’s primary role will be to build both strong internal relationships that enhances their work environment/culture, and new or existing external relationships that will help foster the organization’s footprint in the communities they serve. Additionally, Glickert will also work closely with the corporate team on various projects and development initiatives.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Everything You Need to Know About Yellow Deli’s Controversial Owner

The Yellow Deli, operated by the Twelve Tribes community, opened in the Commons on Jan. 1 at the same location as their previous establishment, Maté Factor. According to their website, the Twelve Tribes, also known as the Commonwealth of Israel, are a religious group where families and individuals live together in communities. They have a worldwide presence, scattered throughout every continent except Africa.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways

Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Another problem at Skyline Apartments, stabbing Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another incident has occurred at Skyline Apartments that adds to the list of unfortunate events tied to the building, as there’s now an issue of public safety being involved. The Syracuse Police Department said on Monday, February 6, at around 7:45 a.m. officers responded to the Skyline Apartments on 753 James […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — It's been confirmed that former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring. Piedmonte was voted out of his position as union president back in 2020, after 26 years of leading the union. The veteran of the police department worked under four mayors and several...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Teen Arrested For Attacking DESTINY USA Mall Security Guard

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police have arrested a teen for attacking and injuring a security guard at DESTINY USA. Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the mall, and were told by a 19-year-old security guard that he was asking a group of kids to leave the food court when he was attacked by 18-year-old Strauthmeek Hosea, who hit the guard in the face causing a laceration according to police.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Bethany J. Creaser hired by Early Childhood Alliance

The executive committee of the Early Childhood Alliance announced the appointment of Bethany J. Creaser as its new executive director. A lifelong Syracuse resident, Creaser has a deep understanding of the many challenges our community’s children and families face, from health care and education to child care and financial security.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

