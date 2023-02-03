Shemekia Copeland’s powerful voice turns Homer’s Center for the Arts into House of Blues (review, photos)

Read full article on original website
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
Unleash Your Inner Foodie: The Yelp Guide to the Top Taco Tuesdays in Syracuse, NYJot BeatSyracuse, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Indie folk group plans to open new concert venue in Manlius this summer
James VanDeuson and his partner Rebecca Girouard searched far and wide for a place to see live music on the weekends. Over the past five years the duo built their lives around music as they trekked across the country on tour with their indie/folk band, The Rollin’ Rust. But...
Cato-Meridian students present ‘Grease’ as spring musical
Students of Cato-Meridian Jr./Sr. High School will perform the musical romance “Grease” as their spring show. Good girl Sandy Dumbrowski and greaser Danny Zuko fell in love over the summer and then discovered they’re now in the same high school. Can they rekindle their romance?. Performances will...
SAMMYS announce 2023 Syracuse Area Music Award nominees, hall of fame inductees
It’s time for Central New York’s version of the Grammys. The SAMMYS Board announced the 2023 Syracuse Area Music Award nominees Tuesday, featuring 63 artists in 14 different categories. New this year is the “Best Single” category, which recognizes one eligible single from artists in multiple genres. (See full list of nominees below.)
Vernon Verona Sherrill students present ‘Grease’ as spring musical
The Vernon Verona Sherrill High School Drama Club will perform “Grease The Musical” as their spring show. The show follows the cult classic movie. Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the “tough guy” leader of his pack, have a secret summertime romance, but when they get back to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky social waters of Rydell High School with her new group, The Pink Ladies. To her surprise Danny is too concerned with maintaining his reputation to be seen with a “good girl” like her.
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
Newly proposed sculpture hopes to honor once-popular Upstate NY amusement park
A new art sculpture on Canandaigua Lake has been proposed to remember Roseland Amusement Park. The Finger Lake Times reports the once popular amusement park closed 60 years after operation back in 1985 and what’s left are concrete barriers in the lake, one under the Canandaigua Lady tour boat ticket office and one in the shallow end.
Bush heads to New York for ‘The Art of Survival’ tour: Here’s how to get tickets
‘90s rock fans, mark your calendars. Bush is heading to Upstate New York to perform at The Vine Theater at Del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo on Saturday, February 11 as part of their 2023 “The Act of Survival” tour. It will be the Gavin Rossdale-led rock band’s only Upstate New York concert in 2023.
Cheap Trick, Big Time Rush announce Upstate NY concerts
Two performers with different generations of fans announced concerts in Upstate New York this week. Cheap Trick will perform at del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo on May 26, 2023. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group will take The Vine stage at 8 p.m. Tickets go on...
Duran Duran coming to Upstate NY with Bastille, Nile Rodgers & Chic
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Duran Duran is coming to Upstate New York this summer. Duran Duran will perform at CMAC (Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center) in Canandaigua on Sept. 3. Special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & Chic will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets...
Chinese restaurant near SU campus has closed: ‘Best Sichuan in town,’ fan says
Syracuse, N.Y. — Chuan Taste, which has been offering Sezchuan/Sichuan-style Chinese food near the Syracuse University campus for several years, has closed. The windows of the restaurant at 713 S. Crouse Ave,. are mostly covered, but the interior appears to have been stripped down. The phone is disconnected. The adjacent restaurant in the same building, Orange Asian Cafe, is still open.
Company news: Deron Glickert and Kelly Sweet hired by Christopher Community Inc.
Christopher Community Inc. announced the appointment of two new staff positions at their Syracuse corporate office. Deron Glickert has joined the organization as strategic projects coordinator. A graduate of Messiah University with a bachelor’s degree in human resources management, Glickert’s primary role will be to build both strong internal relationships that enhances their work environment/culture, and new or existing external relationships that will help foster the organization’s footprint in the communities they serve. Additionally, Glickert will also work closely with the corporate team on various projects and development initiatives.
Central NY angler pulls in pretty pike from Barge Canal in Rome
Justin Cromwell of Rome recently pulled in this pretty 35-inch northern pike while ice fishing on the Barge Canal in Rome, using a live minnow on a tip up. Ice was anywhere from 5 to 7 inches in places. Cromwell didn’t get a weight on the fish before releasing it.
Your Stories Q&A: Does this cemetery sign say Liberpool instead of Liverpool?
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We love the variety of questions we received from our viewers on the Your Stories Q&A segment. Sometimes it’s about signs of progress and sometimes it’s just about a sign. Viewer Cindi Gannon, sent the following to the YS Team:. I’m wondering about...
New Mexican Restaurant Eager To Welcome The Upstate New York Community
Get ready for a new local Mexican option right here in Central New York. Introducing Deli Tacos of Clark Mills. Deli Tacos was born with the idea of being "a small Mexico" in our Mohawk Valley region. Deli Tacos is located at 4882 Clinton Street in Clark Mills.
Results for ‘Best Diner in Binghamton’ according to you
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
DA Fitzpatrick takes over Armory Square murder case, shares motive and dramatic video
Syracuse, NY -- Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick believes he’s got an airtight case against a Syracuse man accused of killing one person and wounding four others last year in Armory Square. As proof, the DA played a dramatic video of the murder in court Wednesday of the...
Inside the Syracuse zoo’s scramble to save a newborn elephant twin: ‘He’s not responding!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The newborn elephant calf lay motionless on the floor of the birthing area of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. Just seconds after his quick – and shocking – entry into the world Oct. 24, the calf was in trouble. He made no effort to stand. His heart rate was too slow. His breathing was shallow, his temperature too low.
Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways
Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled
A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
Byrne celebrates 90 years of business; speaks on expansion in Cortland County (Photos Included)
Ninety years of business by Byrne Inc. was celebrated with a proclamation on Friday. A ceremony took place at Byrne Dairy’s DeWitt facility, a plant that’s been operating since 2004. At the ceremony, Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon proclaimed Friday, Feb. 3 as Byrne Dairy Day. “It’s just...
