Worcester, MA

MassLive.com

MGM employee Melanie DiVasta of Boston found dead during arctic blast, report says

After leaving a comedy show Friday night, Boston resident Melanie DiVasta was found dead by police early Saturday morning after temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero. DiVasta, 47, left the show with her brother Brian before meeting up with friends in the Financial District, Brian told WCVB. Afterward, she likely began back to her North End apartment after midnight, “a walk that she’s made more than a thousand times, probably,” Brian said.
BOSTON, MA
Did poor data analysis mislead Northampton’s council on cannabis?

The premise seemed simple: the city of Northampton had about a dozen dispensaries, far more than any other community in Hampshire County and among the most of anywhere in the state. And data collected from across the county appeared to show the city’s teenagers — banned by state law from buying cannabis at recreational dispensaries — were starting to use cannabis at a higher rate than their peers in towns with fewer pot shops.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Armed Easton woman killed after officers make wellness check, police say

A 56-year-old woman armed with an unidentified weapon died following a welfare check by an Easton police officer on Sunday. The Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident at around 11:30 a.m., according to a police statement. The resident requested a welfare check for a family member living on Spooner Street who threatened to harm herself.
EASTON, MA
Springfield, MA
