Lindsay Clancy ordered to remain at hospital as new details emerge of alleged Duxbury killings
UPDATE: Lawyer: Lindsay Clancy told husband she killed children after she ‘heard a man’s voice’. A judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that a Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three young children can remain at her current hospital, rejecting a request from prosecutors to transfer the woman to a state facility and order her held without bail.
What’s next for Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 children
Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother accused of strangling her three children to death last month, was arraigned in district court Tuesday, but lawyers prosecuting the case anticipate it will move to superior court with a new set of charges. Meanwhile, Clancy’s defense attorney argues that a settlement is the better...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Easton to host community support events after police shooting of Marianne Griffiths
Several days after a welfare check in Easton concluded with a resident shot and killed by a police officer, the town will provide trauma-informed support services to community members on Wednesday and Thursday. Easton’s town leaders have partnered with Riverside Community Care to provide these services at Frothingham Hall Community...
Worcester Police Officials Union asks for delay to start of body camera program
Worcester Police Officials Union President Rick Cipro called for the Worcester Police Department to delay the start of a body-worn camera program that is scheduled to begin on Feb. 27 at a Worcester City Council meeting Tuesday night. Cipro said that while the union is not against the program, the...
Palmer man on trial for allegedly burning down rental property for $500k insurance payoff
SPRINGFIELD — More than three years after a fast-moving fire sent his tenants fleeing from a building in Palmer, Joseph F. Gulluni Jr. is standing trial for multiple counts of arson and insurance fraud. The blaze swallowed up a six-unit property at 2002-2006 Palmer Road in Three Rivers on...
Boston woman charged with weekend stabbing had 3 active warrants, police say
A Boston woman with multiple warrants was arrested and charged after she allegedly stabbed someone early Saturday morning during a fight in South Boston, police said. Around 7:03 a.m., Boston police officers responded to 11 West Broadway for a report of a fight, police said. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Berny A. Calderon, of Webster, charged with murder in fatal Worcester shooting
A 25-year-old Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with an October 2022 Worcester shooting on Burncoat Street that killed a 28-year-old man. Berny A. Calderon is charged with murder in connection with the death of Andrew Barley on Oct. 24, 2022, according to court documents. Calderon was...
Chance Brown charged with machine gun possession; was target of Worcester shooting
A Worcester man who was reportedly the target of a shooting and hours later arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun last week was ordered held without bail Wednesday. Chance Brown, 22, pleaded not guilty to all seven charges he is facing during his arraignment in Worcester Superior...
Jairo Martinez Gonzalez found competent to stand trial in Polar Beverages stabbing
A man accused of stabbing a fellow Polar Beverages employee and leaving him with injuries that required more than two weeks of hospitalization was found competent to stand trial. Following a mental health evaluation, a doctor found Jairo Martinez Gonzalez competent to stand trial, according to Martinez Gonzalez’s lawyer Sean...
Royal visit cost Boston taxpayers more than $170,000, state police spent $61,000
The City of Boston spent just over $170,000 on events and security during the few days Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales visited the city late last year for an award ceremony, a meeting with President Biden, and a welcome event on City Hall Plaza. Boston police worked more...
Springfield rail car maker CRRC accuses ex-employee of stealing documents
A former employee of Springfield’s CRRC train car manufacturing plant is accused in a civil lawsuit of downloading and sharing sensitive company documents after leaving the Chinese-owned company earlier this year. In a civil complaint filed in Hampden Superior Court on Jan. 18, CRRC accuses Robert Tozian of having...
After Clancy killings, Boston Fire provided critical mental health aid, Duxbury Fire says
Support arrived from across the globe for the Duxbury first responders who were called to the Clancy home last month, where officials believe a mother killed her young children before attempting to take her own life. In an interview Monday on GBH News, Duxbury Fire Chief Robert Reardon said callers...
Marianne Griffiths, of Easton, wielded BB gun before shot, killed by officer
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office released preliminary findings in an investigation of the death of Marianne Griffiths, who was identified as the armed woman Easton Police killed following a wellness check on Sunday. In a 911 call at about 11:30 a.m., an Ashland resident requested a well-being check...
Boston Reparations Task Force members announced; racial inequality explored
The Museum of African American History in Boston was filled with cheers and hope on Tuesday as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the members of the newly formed Reparations Task Force, tasked with exploring how the city can provide reparations to Black Bostonians for its role in chattel slavery. “For...
Animal control asks for help finding dog ejected from car in Springfield crash
A dog was ejected from a car that crashed on Interstate 291 west in Springfield Tuesday evening and ran away from the scene shortly after. The dog’s owners and local animal control officers reported it missing, and are seeking the public’s help in finding the pit bull. Just...
MGM employee Melanie DiVasta of Boston found dead during arctic blast, report says
After leaving a comedy show Friday night, Boston resident Melanie DiVasta was found dead by police early Saturday morning after temperatures dropped to 12 degrees below zero. DiVasta, 47, left the show with her brother Brian before meeting up with friends in the Financial District, Brian told WCVB. Afterward, she likely began back to her North End apartment after midnight, “a walk that she’s made more than a thousand times, probably,” Brian said.
Ambulances from several towns moving patients after fire at Brockton Hospital
After Brockton firefighters knocked down a large fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital on Tuesday morning, more than 30 ambulances were evacuating sick and injured patients, according to the city’s fire department. A fire suspected to have started due to a faulty transformer in the hospital’s basement drew a...
Did poor data analysis mislead Northampton’s council on cannabis?
The premise seemed simple: the city of Northampton had about a dozen dispensaries, far more than any other community in Hampshire County and among the most of anywhere in the state. And data collected from across the county appeared to show the city’s teenagers — banned by state law from buying cannabis at recreational dispensaries — were starting to use cannabis at a higher rate than their peers in towns with fewer pot shops.
Armed Easton woman killed after officers make wellness check, police say
A 56-year-old woman armed with an unidentified weapon died following a welfare check by an Easton police officer on Sunday. The Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident at around 11:30 a.m., according to a police statement. The resident requested a welfare check for a family member living on Spooner Street who threatened to harm herself.
