Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the dress she still has from a date with ex Brad Pitt

By Amber Raiken
 5 days ago

Gwyneth Paltrow shared one of the dresses that she has from a date she went on with ex Brad Pitt during the ‘90s.

The 50-year-old showed off some of her most iconic outfits over the years in a recent video for her lifestyle brand, Goop . As she went through her closet, she pulled out a white dress that she wore during her relationship with Pitt. The two actors first started dating in 1995 and were briefly engaged, before announcing their breakup in 1997.

“This is a ‘90s Calvin Klein dress I think I wore to a premiere or something when I was going out with Brad Pitt,” she said.

As she held up the dress, she went on to give her description of it, adding: “[It’s a] shirtdress kind of thing. It’s, like, slouchy. It’s relaxed. It’s giving that very ‘90s: ‘I don’t give a f***.’”

Over the years, Paltrow and Pitt have spoken out about maintaining a close friendship. During an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight , the Avengers: Endgame star explained that it took some time to get back in touch after their split.

“When we first broke up, we weren’t friends for a while and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that,” she said. “And then just kind of stayed in touch over the years.”

She went on to say how much she “adores” Pitt and applauded his career. The actor notably launched his own skincare company, Le Domaine , in September.

“He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” Paltrow told the outlet. “I really love him. I’m a big fan.”

During the pair’s joint interview for Goop in June 2022 , Paltrow brought up her late father, Bruce Paltrow, and shared how much he liked Pitt.

“I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, “You know, I never really realised what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son,’” she explained.

She also noted that while it was “unfortunate” that she and Pitt didn’t get married, she “finally found the Brad [she] was supposed” to be with, referring to her spouse, television writer Brad Falchuk.

Prior to marrying Falchuk in 2018, Paltrow married Chris Martin in 2003. They announced their split in 2014 and share two children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16.

Meanwhile, Pitt married Jennifer Aniston in 2000 and broke up in 2005. He went on to marry his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie in 2014. Jolie and Pitt parted ways in 2016, but the former couple share six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14.

