Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County health director retiring

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 4 days ago

Pinal County Public Health Director Tascha Spears is retiring and her last day with the county will be Feb. 13.

“(I)t’s been a privilege to live and to work in Pinal County,” she said at the Feb. 1 meeting of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors. “Pinal County in particular — especially the board — has really provided so much guidance and concern for our constituents.”

Spears established family advocacy centers in San Tan Valley and Maricopa; and created a medical forensics program, getting nurses qualified and trained to work with children and adults, County Manager Leo Lew said.

“And then naturally — as we had a need in public health and the pandemic — she took those reins and she led that department and that team through really challenging times and did a very successful job,” Lew said.

Spears was successful in getting grants for public health funding, he said.

“(E)very grant she’s ever applied for I think she’s gotten. And she’s applied for a lot and has really benefited this county through that,” he said. “Anything she gets involved with creates good things, quality services, things that are needed for our community that we didn’t have before.”

Board Chairman Jeff Serdy complimented county health officials for their role in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of it happened before I was seated on the board but I think Pinal County navigated the COVID nonsense way better than a lot of the other counties and we were noticed for that too,” he said.

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

