Little Falls, MN

Lions learn about trends in beer, wine and spirits industry

Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 5 days ago

Charlotte Chatfield, vice president of Client Development for Salient Management, who consults for the alcohol beverage industry, spoke to the Little Falls Lions Club about historical and current trends in the beer, wine and spirits industries.

The informative and entertaining presentation covered the history of beer, wine and spirits from Prohibition times to the present trends in their sales.

Pictured are (from left): Little Falls Lions President Tom Gustafson, Charlotte Chatfield and Lion Tom Chatfield.

Morrison County, MN
