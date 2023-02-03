ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Chiefs Have the Most Annoying Commute to Super Bowl Practices in Arizona

The Chiefs are on a road trip this week in Arizona where they are preparing to take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. You think things would be nice and easy for Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the days leading up to their championship showdown, but they are dealing with something extremely relatable: an annoying commute to work each day.
Super Bowl Betting Trends: NFL Passing Yard Leaders Are 0-6

Of the six quarterbacks to lead the league in passing, none have won the Super Bowl. Can Patrick Mahomes break that trend?. Super Bowl LVII is coming up this weekend, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out to crown a new NFL champion. With the big game comes a lot of wagering, too. In fact, the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s leading trade group, estimates that more than $7.6 billion was wagered on Super Bowl LVI when the L.A. Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Motivated by Being Let Go by Andy Reid

‘You hold on to some of those things,’ the Philadelphia coach told ESPN in an interview. Around this time a decade ago, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was just another assistant trying to make it in the NFL. The then-31-year-old had just put a bow on his first year as the Chiefs‘ wide receivers coach, during which Kansas City slumped to a 2–14 record.
Picks for Novelty and Traditional Super Bowl Prop Bets

More Americans than ever plan to bet on Super Bowl LVII, where the Eagles are slight favorites over the Chiefs. According to the American Gaming Society, over 50 million American adults are betting on the Big Game as legalized sports betting continues to grow. An estimated $16 billion is projected ...
