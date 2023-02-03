ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

WTOV 9

Woodsfield's Monroe Theater remains vital part of community

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Monroe Theatre first opened its doors in December 1939. Decades later, community members are working to breathe life into the building. "Our childhood, we came out here as young kids,” Peggy Hartshorn said. “So, it's nice to still be able to come here."
WOODSFIELD, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville Council wants to raze more vacant homes

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Demolitions were a big topic of discussion for Steubenville City Council on Tuesday night. The city is looking to use some American Rescue Plan funding to raze some vacant or dilapidated properties in city limits. Council also discussed some preliminary pricing on construction jobs within the...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Explosion seen at site of East Palestine train derailment

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — An explosion has been seen at the site of train derailment in East Palestine, moments after a controlled release of one of the train cars involved in the train derailment there. Norfolk Southern released the following statement: "The controlled breach of several rail cars has...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

Wheeling Council unanimously passes Crown Act

WHEELING, W.Va. — After first hearing about it a few weeks ago, Wheeling City Council has amended Article 169, which creates a respectful and open world for natural hair, also known as the Crown Act. “The fact is, this is a boundary that won't and shouldn't stop you from...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Urgent evacuation issued for East Palestine residents

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — An urgent warning to residents of East Palestine. Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials are urging those who live within a mile of the derailment site to evacuate -- they say that due to a major temperature change that has taken place over the last few hours.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Train derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio

A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. 
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

Jones Gym expands into new location

Steubenville, OH — A gym in Steubenville has expanded into a new location on University Boulevard. Freddie Jones the owner of Jones Gym held a grand opening ceremony Sunday afternoon. "I'm opening up a 5,000 square feet gym strengthen and conditioning facility," said owner Freddie Jones. The gym first...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Mount Zion Church expanding worship to Nelson Jordan Center

Steubenville, OH — Bishop Jermaine V. Moore Sr. of the Mount Zion Church in Steubenville is expanding his faith to a new location down the river in Wheeling. Starting March 5th he will be holding Sunday services at 8am at the Nelson Jordan Center in Wheeling. "I just want...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Evacuees shaken by East Palestine train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — As crews continue to ensure the safety for those affected by the train derailment in East Palestine, those evacuated from the area are waiting to get the all clear to return to their homes. "I'm scared,” evacuee Roger Walker said. “I don't scare easily. I'll...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Residents jolted after massive fire, train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - In East Palestine, it could be days before life returns to normal.Many people didn't know anything was wrong until they heard sirens and got a knock on their door to get out."A lot of the smoke and the flames colored orange, and it started slowly spreading down the railway. [It was] time to go," local William Hugar said.After a train derailment caused a massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday night, KDKA's Sky Eye 2 captured derailed rail cars still burning Saturday afternoon.Shortly after the fire, a mandatory evacuation followed for people living within a...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

