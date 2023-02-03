Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
Woodsfield's Monroe Theater remains vital part of community
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Monroe Theatre first opened its doors in December 1939. Decades later, community members are working to breathe life into the building. "Our childhood, we came out here as young kids,” Peggy Hartshorn said. “So, it's nice to still be able to come here."
WTOV 9
Steubenville Council wants to raze more vacant homes
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Demolitions were a big topic of discussion for Steubenville City Council on Tuesday night. The city is looking to use some American Rescue Plan funding to raze some vacant or dilapidated properties in city limits. Council also discussed some preliminary pricing on construction jobs within the...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
WTOV 9
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
WTOV 9
WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital officials strongly oppose bill on immunization exemptions
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia has one of the nations' toughest laws on childhood immunizations. While officials backing Senate Bill 535 hope to challenge them, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital is digging in. If passed, the bill would provide parents the opportunity to seek philosophical or religious exemptions for...
WTOV 9
Explosion seen at site of East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — An explosion has been seen at the site of train derailment in East Palestine, moments after a controlled release of one of the train cars involved in the train derailment there. Norfolk Southern released the following statement: "The controlled breach of several rail cars has...
WTOV 9
Controlled release of East Palestine train car chemicals goes as planned, officials say
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Monday in East Palestine started with the arrival of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to the center of operations following the train derailment Friday night. Once he arrived it was announced that a controlled release of chemicals in five train cars was planned for the afternoon...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Fire Department investigating fire at Booker T. Washington Apartment complex
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Tuesday evening in downtown. Firefighters were dispatched to the Booker T. Washington Apartment complex on Chapline Street around 10:50 p.m. for a fire alarm activation. First responding units arriving on scene were met with smoke throughout...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Council unanimously passes Crown Act
WHEELING, W.Va. — After first hearing about it a few weeks ago, Wheeling City Council has amended Article 169, which creates a respectful and open world for natural hair, also known as the Crown Act. “The fact is, this is a boundary that won't and shouldn't stop you from...
WTOV 9
Urgent evacuation issued for East Palestine residents
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — An urgent warning to residents of East Palestine. Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials are urging those who live within a mile of the derailment site to evacuate -- they say that due to a major temperature change that has taken place over the last few hours.
Train derailment causes massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio
A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023. A train derailment caused a massive fire caused in Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023.
WTOV 9
Jones Gym expands into new location
Steubenville, OH — A gym in Steubenville has expanded into a new location on University Boulevard. Freddie Jones the owner of Jones Gym held a grand opening ceremony Sunday afternoon. "I'm opening up a 5,000 square feet gym strengthen and conditioning facility," said owner Freddie Jones. The gym first...
Ohio coal miner charged with making terroristic threats; Allegedly said he would get his gun and shoot up West Virginia mine
Marshall County Deputies say a member of security at the Blake Ridge Portal in Glen Easton contacted deputies saying Torok told two employees he was going to bring a gun and shoot up the place and that Torok called off work.
Local farmer hoping for answers on train derailment’s impact on livestock
Lindsay's Pine Hill Jersey Farm is one of the largest in Columbiana County. There are nearly 900 animals, and Scott Linday has plenty of concerns about the train derailment that led to a fire and chemical situation.
WTOV 9
Mount Zion Church expanding worship to Nelson Jordan Center
Steubenville, OH — Bishop Jermaine V. Moore Sr. of the Mount Zion Church in Steubenville is expanding his faith to a new location down the river in Wheeling. Starting March 5th he will be holding Sunday services at 8am at the Nelson Jordan Center in Wheeling. "I just want...
Customers stunned as Kings in Allegheny Township permanently closes
For those who didn’t know, white sheets of paper taped Sunday to a glass front door told the story. “Attention Guests: Thank you for the opportunity to serve this community over the years,” one read. “Unfortunately, this location is now permanently closed.”. Judging by surprised and annoyed...
WTOV 9
Evacuees shaken by East Palestine train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — As crews continue to ensure the safety for those affected by the train derailment in East Palestine, those evacuated from the area are waiting to get the all clear to return to their homes. "I'm scared,” evacuee Roger Walker said. “I don't scare easily. I'll...
WFMJ.com
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
Residents jolted after massive fire, train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - In East Palestine, it could be days before life returns to normal.Many people didn't know anything was wrong until they heard sirens and got a knock on their door to get out."A lot of the smoke and the flames colored orange, and it started slowly spreading down the railway. [It was] time to go," local William Hugar said.After a train derailment caused a massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday night, KDKA's Sky Eye 2 captured derailed rail cars still burning Saturday afternoon.Shortly after the fire, a mandatory evacuation followed for people living within a...
WTOV 9
Marshall County Schools officials have long advocated mental health support
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — As the pilot program Project AWARE is being implemented at multiple schools in West Virginia, Marshall County is not among them. But officials say they’ve long advocated mental health support in the school system. "In Marshall County, we take mental health of both our...
Comments / 0